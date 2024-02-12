 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This is one of the best iPhone 16 leaks I’ve seen yet

Christine Romero-Chan
By
A green iPhone 15 in hand in front of plant.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Though the iPhone 15 series is still relatively new, the rumor mill for the iPhone 16 has already begun. And since we’re in the era of spatial computing with the Apple Vision Pro, some changes need to be made to future iPhones to make compatible content.

So far, we’ve seen a few different design prototypes for the iPhone 16, at least with the base model. And though I always spring for the Pro models instead of the non-Pro versions, the design of the base iPhone 16 models has me excited for what’s to (possibly) come.

Recommended Videos

A call back to the iPhone X

An Apple iPhone X.
Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

In 2017, Apple celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the iPhone with the iPhone X, which launched alongside the iPhone 8. The iPhone X was the first iPhone to get rid of the Home button and Touch ID in favor of a full-screen design and Face ID for biometric security. It was also the first iPhone to go with a vertical camera layout.

Related

I didn’t get the iPhone X at the time — I went with a regular iPhone 8. But the following year, I got the iPhone XS, which became one of my favorite iPhones. I loved the size of it, and the vertical camera layout also gave it a sleek and elegant aesthetic.

Closeup render of the iPhone 16 slim camera module.
MacRumors

The most recent iPhone 16 design rumor indicates that Apple is returning to the vertical camera layout. MacRumors created a mockup based on the most recent schematics, which reveals a vertical camera layout housed in a pill-shaped bump, with the flash positioned adjacent to the camera module. Previous leaks showed Apple going with the square camera bump like we have had the past few years but with a variety of different vertical camera arrangements.

Prototype renders of the iPhone 16.
MacRumors

Those original three prototype designs did not excite me at all — I thought having a vertical camera layout in a square module looked ugly and unnecessary due to the wasted space.

But this new slim pill-shaped module? It’s definitely giving me iPhone X vibes, and I’m here for it.

Less is more

Purple iPhone 14 (left) and a green iPhone 15 in hand.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

As much as I love my iPhone 15 Pro, I hate that the camera bump has just gotten bigger and bigger every year. With this potential iPhone 16 design, it looks like the camera bump could be going back to a slimmer, more manageable size.

At least, the module itself. I still want to see the day smartphone cameras go back to being smaller and more flush with the body rather than always sticking out and being wobbly on a flat surface. But that’s very unlikely, considering they need to be larger due to the sensors and better capabilities.

The possible design changes for the base model iPhone 16 are shaping up to be quite nice. I wish the iPhone 16 Pro models could get something new besides the rumored Capture button, but we’ll have to find out in the fall. But as far as the regular iPhone 16 is concerned, I can’t get enough of this potential new design. Please, Apple — make it happen.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
I finally found a reason to love USB-C on the iPhone 15
The iPhone 15 Pro Max with the Chord Mojo 2.

A series of events and a carefree financial decision have led me to fall in love with a gadget I haven’t used for several years — and it all started the day Apple decided to leave the old Lightning connection behind and use USB-C on the iPhone 15 series instead.

But to tell the story, I will have to go back even further in time first. Let me explain.
A gadget I loved but had forgotten about

Read more
This Android phone has a camera unlike any I’ve used before
Vivo X100 Glacier Blue phone with Zeiss Cameras.

For years, phone brands have been chasing camera image quality that rivals professional cameras- DSLRs, mirrorless, etc. For average consumers like me, that has been granted to some extent, given we look at the photos we take on phones' screens. While phone photography has improved substantially (even some mid-range phones take great pictures), a few brands constantly strive to surpass themselves. Chinese brands especially excel in bringing new (and sometimes ostentatious) features, which keeps the Asian phone market both competitive and exciting.

A recent addition to this group is the Vivo X100, which gets top-of-the-line specs, including the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. With these specs and a large curved AMOLED display, the X100 feels like a close competitor to the OnePlus 12. The biggest highlight, undoubtedly, is the rear camera system, which is tuned in partnership with the German optics giant Zeiss. But its mighty specifications aside, the Vivo X100 has one of the most impressive camera features I have tested so far, and I feel you should see them, too.
Why is the Vivo X100 special?

Read more
I’m a lifelong iPhone user. Here’s what I think about the Samsung Galaxy S24
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

Samsung and Apple typically release new smartphones at different times of the year. Samsung usually does it early in the year, while Apple waits until the fall ahead of the holiday shopping season. As always, Apple tends to release new iPhones that outdo the ones Samsung released earlier, and then when the calendar changes, Samsung comes back with something to better compete with Apple, and so forth.

Samsung has recently announced its Galaxy S24 series, which has sparked the curiosity of iPhone owners like myself. Many of us are currently exploring the features of these phones and seeing which ones aren't available on our iPhones, myself included. Some are entirely new, while others have been introduced on previous Samsung Galaxy S models. Although many seem promising, some may not be as appealing to iPhone users. Here are a few of the Galaxy S24 features I like — and a few I don't.
Circle to Search looks impressive
Circle to Search Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more