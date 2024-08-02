 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The iPhone 16 Pro may have a larger battery than we expected

By
The side of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

With Apple’s new iPhone 16 models expected to launch sometime this fall, we’re getting more clarity on the likely specs, including even more details about the battery capacity boost we’re likely to see on the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro.

The latest report comes from Weibo user Instant Digital who corroborates an earlier leak from @MajinBuOfficial from back in February, stating that they expect the iPhone 16 Pro to have a 3,577mAh capacity and the iPhone 16 Pro Max to have 4,676mAh.

Recommended Videos

For those who missed it, the previous leak from Majin Bu mentioned specific battery sizes for three models: 3,561mAh for the iPhone 16, 4,006mAh for the iPhone 16 Plus, and 4,747mAh for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This matches up nicely with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, confirming that it’ll have the largest capacity.

iPhone 16 Pro Max mockups next to a iPhone 15 Pro Max.
iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy model next to an iPhone 15 Pro Max ZONEofTECH

This partially corresponds to and partially contradicts reporting from Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that Apple would be using battery cells with improved energy density, allowing them to fit higher-capacity cells into phones of the same size. According to Kuo, the iPhone 16 would have a 3,561mAh capacity (6.3% size increase), the iPhone 16 Plus 4,006mAh (reduced by 8.6%), the iPhone 16 Pro 3,355mAh (2.5% increase), and the iPhone 16 Pro Max 4,676mAh (5.7% increase).

The Weibo leak from Instant Digital seems to confirm that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a bigger battery capacity than the iPhone 16 rather than smaller, as was reported by Ming-Chi Kuo. This makes sense since both phones should have the same footprint, so in theory, they should be able to have cells with similar capacity. With the iPhone 16 Pro Max, however, we’re looking at an 8.7% battery capacity increase compared to the iPhone 15 Pro (4,422mAh), making it the biggest and longest-lasting of the bunch.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max larger displays.
MacRumors

While we’re on the topic of batteries, the new, more energy-dense cells seem like they’ll finally benefit from faster charging speeds, with rumors suggesting 40W wired fast charging and 20W MagSafe fast charging. This isn’t bad, though not quite as fast as the 45W the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can hit, let alone the OnePlus Open with its 67W charging. Still, it’s good to see Apple increasing both battery capacity and charging speed, bringing it more in line with the rest of the phone market.

With only a few months left till the iPhone 16 is set to go official, we’re expecting to get even more details about specs and design in the coming weeks, especially after third-party cases and accessories start leaking.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
iPhone 16 rumors: Everything we know so far
A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Plus and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We are getting closer to the launch of the next-generation iPhones. The new handsets should be announced in early September and will replace the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 16 is expected to have bigger changes than the iPhone 15, so we have gathered all the major rumors and reports for you here. Let’s delve into them.
iPhone 16: possible release date

Like most iPhone releases, Apple is expected to announce and release the iPhone 16 lineup sometime this fall.

Read more
We just learned a lot about the iPhone 17. Here’s what you need to know
The back of a Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We’ve just gotten one of our biggest leaks yet about next year’s iPhone 17 lineup. Even though the iPhone 16 hasn’t launched yet, leaker Ice Universe posted a slew of information on Weibo laying out the anticipated iPhone 17 models and some of their key specs, display size, and price points.

For the upcoming lineup, you’re looking at the following five devices:

Read more
When will my iPhone get iOS 18? Here’s everything we know
Someone holding an iPhone 14 with the display turned on.

At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote, the company revealed the next major iteration of iOS 18 for your iPhone. This is one of the biggest updates to the software in years, and it has cool new features like more home screen and control center customizations, RCS support in Messages, scheduled messages, and a slew of features powered by Apple Intelligence.

But are you wondering when you can get iOS 18 to try it out yourself? Here are all the details about when you can get iOS 18 on your compatible iPhone.
iOS 18 developer beta release date

Read more