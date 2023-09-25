 Skip to main content
Don't want the iPhone 15? The latest iPhone SE is $149 today

Apple’s iPhone 15 is already out, but if it’s too expensive, you may want to consider going for the affordable third-generation Apple iPhone SE. It’s currently available from Walmart for a very low price of $149, for savings of $230 on its original price of $379. There’s a catch though — the device is locked to a prepaid plan from Simple Mobile. If you’re fine with that, then hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before one of the cheapest iPhone deals ever expires.

Why you should buy the Apple iPhone SE 2022

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 remains in our roundup of the best iPhones as the top choice for those with tight budgets. It comes with limitations, including a a dated design, poor battery life, and just 64GB of storage, but for its cost, it’s an excellent entry point into the iOS ecosystem. The smartphone is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor inside the iPhone 14, and it features a 4.7-inch Liquid Retina display that’s compact enough to easily use the device with just one hand.

The single-lens 12MP camera at the back and the 7MP selfie camera at the front pale in comparison to what you can find on the latest iPhones, but they still perform well for the third-generation Apple iPhone SE. There’s no Face ID, but the device is protected by Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint recognition system. It ships with iOS 15, but you can update it to iOS 17 to access some of the mobile operating system’s latest features.

The Apple iPhone 15 probably won’t appear in phone deals any time soon, but even then, its price may still be beyond your budget. Instead, you should set your sights on the third-generation Apple iPhone SE, which is on sale from Walmart for a very affordable $149 following a $230 discount on its sticker price of $379. It’s going to be locked to a Simple Mobile prepaid plan, but if that’s not a problem for you, then you should hurry in taking advantage of this offer for the Apple iPhone SE 2022. If you delay your purchase to tomorrow, it may already be too late.

