Apple’s new app could be the next big thing in mobile gaming

Mobile gaming isn’t what it used to be. While we might all look back fondly on the days of playing Snake on an old, indestructible Nokia, platforms like Apple Arcade have revolutionized on-the-go gaming. You can do so much more than play silly time-wasters now; there’s a litany of addictive, engrossing games that are on par with consoles and PC in terms of performance. And now it seems likeApple has set its sights on trying to create a Discord-like experience.

Details on this come courtesy of 9to5Mac, which cites “reliable sources familiar with the matter.” That’s not much to go on, so it’s OK to be somewhat skeptical of the news, which centers on a new app that is said to combine features from both the App Store and the Game Center, as well as chat features, into one place.

The sources say the app will have several tabs, including one for friends and a Play Now tab that will supposedly provide curated suggestions for games based on what you already like to play. In addition, the app could feature challenges, achievements, and high-score boards. It isn’t limited solely to Apple Arcade, either; you’ll be able to find App Store games there, too.

The most interesting rumor is that Apple is trying to integrate FaceTime and iMessage into this new app. It would make it possible to play games with your friends while talking to them, capturing the experience of playing together even if you’re apart. In theory, the new app could work a lot like Discord does currently. It could let your friends shoot you a message, see what you’re currently playing, and more.

An app like this feels like the natural evolution of Apple’s gaming platform. With Apple Arcade available on basically every possible platform (including Apple TV), focusing on the multiplayer functionality of the games is a no-brainer. If there’s one thing gamers like to do, it’s play together.