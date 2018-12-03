Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple opens new online store with discounts for veterans and active military

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple has launched a dedicated online store for former and current members of the armed forces, as well as their immediate families.

Those shopping at the store can enjoy a 10 percent discount on iPhones (including the company’s very latest handsets), iPads, Mac computers, Apple Watches, and just about everything else the company has to offer. Discounts are also offered on Apple accessories, including the AirPods, the latest Apple Pencil, iPhone cases, and straps for the Apple Watch.

Third-party goods are also discounted, among them the Mavic 2 Pro drone, the Osmo Mobile 2 Gimbal for the iPhone, and the Lifeprint instant camera. But the more competitive prices haven’t been applied to content from the  iTunes Store or the App Store.

A quick look at some of the prices shows the iPhone XS available from $899 (usually $999), the iPhone XR from $674 (usually $749), and the new 11-inch iPad Pro from $719 (usually $799).

Specifically, the store is open to current and veteran members of the U.S. Military, National Guard, and Reserve. It can also be used by immediate family members who live in the same household.

To shop at the online store, you just need to confirm that you actually qualify, and that you’re cool with the various terms and conditions, which include being at least 18 years of age.

“At Apple we are deeply grateful to the men and women of our armed forces,” Apple said in a statement. “We’re proud to offer active military and veterans a new dedicated online store with special pricing as an expression of our gratitude for their brave service.”

It’s not the first time for the tech company to launch a store for a particular section of society. The Apple Store for Education, for example, is open to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels, and offers discounts of up to 6 percent on many of its products, though in this instance the iPhone is excluded.

Other tech companies besides Apple also offer discounts to serving army personnel and veterans, among them Microsoft, Samsung, Dell, Hewlett Packard, and Lenovo.

