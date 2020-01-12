Mobile

Apple to replace faulty Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

By

Apple launched a replacement program for its Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, following reports of charging issues.

According to Apple, affected Smart Battery Cases for the three 2018 iPhones do not charge or charge intermittently when plugged into power, or do not charge the iPhones or charges them only intermittently. The cases involved in the replacement program were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019. The Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are not eligible for replacements under the program.

A problem involving a battery may appear alarming, especially as it calls to mind exploding smartphones due to faulty batteries. However, Apple noted that the defects do not represent a safety issue, and while the reason is undisclosed, they only affect the performance of the Smart Battery Cases.

Customers who believe that they have one of the affected Smart Battery Cases may make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store or reach out to an Apple Authorized Service Provider. After examination of the unit to verify its eligibility to the replacement program, the customer will get a new one free of charge.

The replacement will be offered for two years after the first retail sale of the unit, but it may be limited to the original country or region where the Smart Battery Case was purchased, and it does not extend the warranty coverage of the unit. Apple, however, noted that it will dispose of the affected battery cases in an environmentally friendly way.

The Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR were launched in January 2019 for $130 each. Compared with previous editions, the capacities of the cases were significantly smaller, possibly because Apple had to free up space to include wireless charging components.

The Smart Battery Cases will boost internet use to 21 hours for the iPhone XS, 20 hours for the iPhone XS Max, and 22 hours for the iPhone XR, up from 12 hours, 13 hours, and 15 hours, respectively, without them. Because they are made by Apple, they are integrated into iOS, with a battery status indicator on the iPhone’s lock screen and in the Notification Center.

