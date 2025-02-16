 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple is revisiting the idea of placing ads in Apple Maps

By
Apple Maps
Apple

In 2022, Mark Gurman warned that Apple was considering putting advertisements in Apple Maps (and in other areas of the iPhone), but that ultimately didn’t happen. Now it looks like Apple is revisiting the idea, according to Gurman’s most recent Power On! newsletter.

Apple already shows ads in the Apple News and Stocks app, and Gurman says “Apple is giving this notion more thought.” The company said it’s exploring potential monetization avenues, but there are no concrete plans or a timeline yet.

Recommended Videos

In theory, businesses could pay to appear higher in search results or to make their icons appear larger on the map itself. It also opens the door for Apple to offer ad-free services for an additional fee, or perhaps roll that benefit into its existing Apple One subscription.

Apple Maps on the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Placing specific businesses higher in Apple Maps raises the question of how this decision would benefit users. The system would likely work similar to the way Google’s ad results. The business would likely show a tag marking it as a sponsored advertisement, with the more relevant search results lower on the page. However, if Apple chooses to use a more traditional ad system, it risks alienating users who have enjoyed an ad-free experience until now.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In a situation like this, ad blockers wouldn’t work. Tools like uBlock and others restrict outside content from being shown on the page, but an ad setup like the one Apple proposes would deliver ads from the same source as its normal content. This is the same way ads work for certain streaming services, and it makes it difficult for an ad blocker to do its job.

If Apple does implement this plan, it won’t be for some time yet. Gurman says no “active engineering work” is being done, so it would likely be several months, if not a year, before the ads come to fruition.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Waze incident reports are now appearing in Google Maps
Incident reporting in Google Maps.

In July of this year, Google announced multiple updates for the incident reporting system in Maps, such as larger iconography and an easy confirmation interface for other drivers on the same route. Back then, the company also confirmed that these reports would be pooled together from Google Maps and Waze, complete with details of the report’s origin.

The latter has already started appearing for Google Maps users. According to an image shared in the Google Maps subreddit, one user got an incident report pop-up message in Google Maps, which also mentioned that it was contributed by a Waze user.

Read more
Gemini in Google Maps may be the best use of mobile AI yet
Google Maps on the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra.

We scarcely need reminding that Google is putting AI into everything, but its latest push is probably one of the most interesting and immediately helpful yet, as Google Maps has now entered its Gemini era.
Vast experience
Before going into the many AI updates happening across all of Google’s “Geo” (the collective name for all its mapping tools) departments, it’s helpful to understand just how rich Google’s location data already is. Collected over the last 20 years, Google’s mapping expertise is available in more than 250 countries and territories across the world, and Google Maps alone has more than 2 billion active users each month.

Google already uses AI in its mapping products, such as the Lens overlay in Maps’ AR mode, which puts live place information in front of you on the map. Google is now using AI to improve the photo-realistic 3D tour in Immersive View, a feature first launched last year, with live data on the location, including weather, parking, and turn-by-turn information. Immersive View is now set to launch in 150 cities this week and will include university campuses, too.

Read more
The one Pixel Watch 3 feature I want the Apple Watch to copy ASAP
The Apple Watch Series 9's case back and sensors.

It’s a hot Google summer, as the company recently announced its newest lineup of Pixel devices, with the biggest stars being the new Pixel 9 lineup and the Pixel Watch 3. Though the Pixel 9 phones got a big redesign, the Pixel Watch 3 looks mostly the same, though it now comes in two sizes.

But Google made the Pixel Watch 3 stand out more than expected with a new feature that hasn’t been on any wearable until now: Loss of Pulse Detection.

Read more