 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple sued by Baidu over fake Ernie chatbot apps on App Store

Trevor Mogg
By

Chinese tech giant Baidu has sued Apple and a number of app developers over fake versions of its AI chatbot that have appeared in the App Store.

Baidu unveiled its own version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbots in March, but unlike its competitors, Ernie, as it’s called, is not yet widely available for public use. Instead, anyone interested in taking Ernie for a spin have to apply to Baidu for a special code and then wait to see if they get selected.

Related Videos

After discovering several bogus apps in Apple’s App Store that claimed to incorporate Ernie’s technology, Baidu filed lawsuits in Beijing Haidian People’s Court against not only Apple, but also the developers behind the apps, Reuters reported.

“At present, Ernie does not have any official app,” Beijing-based Baidu said in a statement on Friday posted on its official “Baidu AI” WeChat account alongside an image of a document showing its court filing.

Baidu added: “Until our company’s official announcement, any Ernie app you see from App Store or other stores are fake.”

Digital Trends has reached out to Apple for comment on Baidu’s decision to sue, and to ask what action, if any, it’s taking against the bogus Ernie apps listed in its store, and we will update this article when we hear back.

At its launch event in March, Baidu CEO Robin Li claimed that its AI-powered Ernie chatbot has capabilities close to GPT-4, the latest version of OpenAI’s chatbot technology that’s now baked into the Bing search engine.

Perhaps keen to steer clear of any embarrassing slip-ups with the technology, Li showed a prerecorded demonstration of Ernie instead of offering a real-time presentation that many of those watching had been hoping for.

When Google first showed off its AI-powered Bard chatbot in February, the company was left red-faced when it shared a slide containing erroneous information in an answer created by its new tool. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, too, is prone to the occasional so-called “hallucination” in which it makes up responses if it can’t find the true answer in its database. One apparent mishap has led to OpenAI being sued.

Baidu has opted to play it safe and for now is only offering the technology to select users, a strategy that suggests it may be a while yet before any app store lists a legitimate Ernie app.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
I used the ChatGPT AI chatbot to do my holiday shopping this year
Tracey Truly used ChatGPT to look up gift ideas for Alan Truly.

ChatGPT has proven to be useful in all sorts of surprising situations, but could the AI chatbot really handle my holiday shopping list?

The challenge came from my wife, Tracey, who enjoys finding flaws with AI and frequently teased our Google Nest and Apple HomePod mini smart speakers over obvious errors. The results this time, however, were impressive, even if I ChatGPT couldn't quite do my shopping unassisted.
For the tech lover who has everything

Read more
Google Smart Canvas gets deeper integration between apps
A MacBook with Google Chrome loaded.

Google is updating Smart Canvas, a collaboration experience that debuted last year in the midst of the global pandemic designed for better collaboration and remote work, with new improvements targeting hybrid work.

The Internet search giant claims that the latest enhancements to Smart Canvas help to improve collaboration and speed up your workflow when using Google Workspace apps, such as Google Docs and Sheets.

Read more
These apps use A.I. to automate your life and save you time
best ai apps oval app lifestyle

Artificial intelligence (A.I.) can do a huge amount to help our lives, and that's especially evident in the devices we use every day. There are tons of apps that make great use of A.I. to introduce fantastic new features that save huge amounts of time, identify whatever you point your camera at, and much more.

If you are looking to get a helping hand from some ingenious algorithms, look no further. We have rounded up the best apps that can do the hard work for you on your mobile device or computer. Just download them and start reaping the benefits.
Scan Thing

Read more