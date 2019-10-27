We’re not sure how many people still use an iPhone 5, but the fact that Apple feels compelled to send alerts direct to owners of the aging handset imploring them to perform a software update suggests a good number of folks are still managing to squeeze some use out of it.

So, why exactly is Apple warning iPhone 5 owners to update the operating system to version 10.3.4 before November 3? Because if they don’t, they’ll no longer be able to browse the web, explore the App Store, send email, access iCloud, or use other features that rely on the correct time and date.

The matter stems from a GPS time rollover issue that began affecting the functionality of various GPS-enabled tech products in April 2019.

If you have an iPhone 5 and forget to perform the update, all is not lost. In such a case, you’ll need to back-up and restore your phone using a Mac or PC in order to get the update done, as over-the-air software updates and iCloud back-ups will no longer work.

Also, anyone with an iPhone 4S, as well as older versions of the iPad up to the fourth generation, should also make sure they have the latest available software on their device. However, for these folks, failure to act will result in consequences somewhat less severe than those affecting the Phone 5, as it will only knock out its GPS functionality.

To ensure you have the latest available software for your Apple device, tap on Settings, and then on Software Update. You’ll then see a message saying either that “your software is up to date,” or that a download is available.

Apple launched the iPhone 5 in 2012, five years after the original iPhone landed. The physical design of the iPhone 5 marked a major change from previous iterations as it featured a larger, 4-inch display.

In the days when Apple used to announce sales figures of its phones, the company said the iPhone 5 racked up two million pre-orders in the first 24 hours, and five million in its first weekend. The device is estimated to have sold in the region of 70 million units before being replaced by the iPhone 5S in 2013.

