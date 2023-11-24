 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Apple Watch is $179 for Black Friday, and selling fast

Jennifer Allen
By
The app grid view on the Apple Watch SE 2.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Looking for a new Apple Watch? Walmart has the pick of the Black Friday deals with a massive $70 off the current Apple Watch SE. It usually costs $249 but you can buy it today for $179, and it’s already proving very popular. Black Friday smartwatch deals rarely get cheaper than this so if you want a new smartwatch without paying a fortune, this is your chance.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The latest Apple Watch SE is “simple, cheap, and brilliant” according to our review. It has all the essentials you need from a smartwatch. At all times, it’ll track your steps taken, calories burned, flights of stairs taken, and more. Alongside that is Apple’s Activity Rings system which motivates you into trying to achieve your goals every day. There are challenges and badges to unlock too while the watch will also track your walking speed and running speed, so you can always compete with yourself.

Besides helping you get fitter, the Apple Watch SE also keeps you safe. It’ll send a notification if it detects an irregular heart rhythm as well as if your heart rate is unusually high or low. That goes for when you’re asleep too, detecting when you’re in REM, core, or deep sleep. The watch also offers fall and crash detection, connecting you with the emergency services if needed, just like the best smartwatches.

Don't Miss:

Carrying on its useful trend, the Apple Watch SE also saves you needing to pull your iPhone out so often. From your wrist, you can take calls, reply to messages, listen to music, or use Siri. It’s great for using on walks or runs as you don’t need to keep looking at your phone to do the core things you’re likely to do. If you want to change up the look, you can do so through changing the watch face or by buying a new watch strap.

Usually priced at $249, you can buy the Apple Watch SE for $179 for a limited time as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals going on at the moment. It’s proving popular so it’s likely to expire soon meaning you should really grab it now. It’s a great smartwatch for iPhone users thanks to how much it’ll encourage you to do more. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Black Friday tablet deals on iPads, Fire Tablets, Samsung, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Tablet Deals

We've slept off our Thanksgiving meals and now Black Friday deals are here. While the quintessential purchase of the moment might be some giant TV, you don't have to be left out on great entertainment options just because you've ditched the TV lifestyle behind. The following tablets, all highly discounted for Black Friday, are a great way to get your "I need a new screen" jitters out in a fun, holdable, package.
Best Black Friday iPad deals

If you've always wanted an iPad but the famous Apple price tag has just been too expensive, Black Friday iPad deals are your chance. Apple has a few older iPads that are fairly cheap, and Black Friday is giving us a few discounts on the newer, more expensive models.

Read more
Best Black Friday smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals

Thanksgiving is over and Black Friday deals have arrived. If the big meal has you, once again, thinking about your overall health and fitness, there is no better way to track your progress than with one of the best smartwatches. This year we are seeing a ton of great choices from super popular brands, including Fitbit, Apple, Garmin, and Samsung. Arranged by these brands, here are the best deals we've scouted for today:
Best Fitbit Black Friday deals

For many people, Fitbit is the name to home in on when it comes to smartwatches and fitness trackers. Responsible for some of the best fitness trackers, Fitbit develops devices like the Fitbit Sense 2 which are more like conventional smartwatches, as well as pseudo smartwatches/fitness trackers like the Fitbit Charge 6. The Fitbit ecosystem is easy to get involved in providing a simple to use interface and all the key information you could need like steps taken, calories burned, and how many flights of stairs you've climbed. Generally more affordable than full smartwatches, they're a great introduction to the smart wearable world, and Fitbit Black Friday deals have brought the price down even more.

Read more
AirTag Black Friday deal saves you 19% on four trackers
Person holding an Apple AirTag.

One of the more practical Black Friday deals is at Amazon right now with a pack of four Apple AirTags available for $80 reduced from $99. A near $20 discount is almost like getting one AirTag free which sounds pretty irresistible to us. If you're keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through why Apple AirTags are so useful and why this is one of the best Apple Black Friday deals out there.

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag 4 Pack
The Apple AirTag is capable of leveraging billions of smart devices which is exactly what you want from such a tracker. Incredibly simple to use, you can use Apple's Find My network which piggybacks off every iPhone out there. That means real-time updates about the location of your items, providing you've clipped an AirTag to them.

Read more