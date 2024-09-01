Apple smartwatches as low as $200 for Target Labor Day sale

If you’ve been searching for Labor Day smartwatch deals, you may be surprised to find that some of the best deals on an Apple Watch are coming from Target. Right now, you can save $50 on an Apple Watch SE 2 or $130 on an Apple Watch Series 9. That puts them as low as $200 and $270, respectively, depending on configurations. Tap the button below to go check out the watches yourself or keep on reading to see which watch is right for you and how to shop the sale effectively.

How to choose the right Apple Watch deal at Target

The first thing you need to do is pick your watch. Luckily, we have an extensive guide comparing the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch 9. To boil down something complex, the Apple Watch 9 is the technically better watch but if you aren’t a power user, you might prefer the SE 2, which is cheaper. The Apple Watch 9 has 2,000 nits of brightness to the SE 2’s 1,000, for example, making it easier to see in sunlight. It also has a low power mode that can essentially double its battery life. You’ll also get a whole host of extra sensors on the Apple Watch 9 for more robust health monitoring, though nothing essential is “missing” from the SE 2. Be sure to check out our Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch SE 2 reviews for a view of our lived experiences with the devices.

Next, you’ll need to make some purchasing decisions. Here’s where things get a bit tricky, as stock is limited. At the time of this writing, for example, when you initially click on the SE 2 you’ll see that the “GPS | Cellular” option is grayed out and listed as out of stock. This is misleading and is actually only the case when combined with the other settings. For example, if you bump the size up to 44mm, you’ll see that the cellular option is available and the plain GPS version is the one grayed out. In other words, if you find something you like, don’t give up immediately when an option appears out of stock.

To shop for your Apple Watch at Target, tap the button below. You’ll be able to pick from an Apple Watch SE 2 for $50 off or an Apple Watch 9 for $130 off. That makes the watches as low as $200 and $270, respectively, but they can still go up after you make configuration changes. Once you’re done, be sure to check out other Labor Day deals so you can find other good deals where this came from.