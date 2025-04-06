 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple “would rather not attach it’s brand” to TikTok, Gurman says

By
Download page for TikTok app on Android in the US.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

After Trump’s recent 75-day extension to the TikTok ban, the video-based social media app has once again become the focus of wild speculation and discussion. In spite of that, Apple analyst Mark Gurman says the company has no intention of purchasing or even investing in TikTok. Potential suitors include names like Oracle, AppLovin, and even YouTube personality Mr. Beast. The idea that Apple might get involved was tossed around in the early days of the TikTok, but it was all based in rumor.

“There is no obvious scenario in which Apple gets involved in TikTok, whether that’s an investment, full-blown acquisition or something else,” Gurman writes in his Power On! newsletter. “Apple would rather not attach its brand to a contentious social media entity.” Apple has already been the subject of media focus over the possibility of massive price hikes due to the recent tariffs, and the phone giant seems eager to avoid any further unwanted attention from the press.

TikTok splash screen on an Android phone.
Olivier Bergeron / Unsplash

The subject of TikTok has become largely a political one, but Gurman says that isn’t even enough to prompt Apple’s involvement. “Of course, striking a Trump-friendly deal might help build a stronger relationship with the current administration, and owning TikTok would certainly get more teens on the Apple platform. But — no — this will not happen, so check it off your wish list, if it’s even on there to begin with. The closest Apple will get to TikTok is letting it run on its App Store.”

Recommended Videos

While TikTok is arguably one of the most social media apps on the web, other platforms have begun to prepare for the possibility of its departure. Substack recently added a scrollable, TikTok-style video feed, and alternatives like RedNote are still available, though they have fallen in popularity since TikTok returned to domestic app stores.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Here’s what will happen to the TikTok app if it shuts down this Sunday
a person using Tiktok on their phone

TikTok has faced its fair share of controversy over the years, but its current legal battle in the U.S. Supreme Court could determine its accessibility in this country.

Originally, a TikTok ban would have meant no one could download the app, but existing users would still be able to watch and upload content, at least for a while. Now, a new report suggests the app might switch off entirely on Sunday, leaving users high and dry.

Read more
Most children use TikTok in violation of rules and suffer, finds study
A young boy watching a phone's screen.

TikTok is currently fighting an existential battle in the U.S. Supreme Court, and so far, it appears that the company’s arguments might not be enough to avoid a ban in the country. The arguments have mostly focused on concerns around national security and free speech, but there is another aspect that could hurt the social media giant.

According to fresh research from the University of California San Francisco, a majority of children are using TikTok against the platform’s age-related policies. It further adds that 11- and 12-year-olds also show signs of addiction, and some hide social profiles from their parents.

Read more
TikTok’s STEM feed is fine, but it fails to address the app’s biggest issues
The new STEM feed on TikTok

TikTok has announced plans for launching a dedicated feed hosting STEM (Science, Technology, Mathematics, and Engineering) content. The company says it will “serve as a destination for those looking to dive into those enriching topics further.”

The social media titan notes that the feed will help aspiring young minds discover productive content. And to make sure that the content appearing in this STEM-dedicated section is accurate and reliable, the company is also doubling down on its partnership with Poynter and Common Sense network.

Read more