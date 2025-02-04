AppleCare+ prices just went up: what you need to know

If you have AppleCare+ for iPhone, be aware of some recent changes, especially if you plan to make a new purchase soon. Effective immediately, you can only purchase an AppleCare+ for iPhone plan through monthly or annual subscriptions. This means that Apple is discontinuing the one-time upfront payment options or AppleCare+ in stores and on devices unless you buy your new phone through an online purchase.

As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman explains: “Now, users won’t be able to pay upfront for an AppleCare+ plan at retail stores or via the AppleCare menu on the iPhone itself. Instead, they’ll need to pay monthly or annually. Apple is also prioritizing the pricier Theft & Loss plans.”

In a message to customer service staff, Apple explains: “Customers using an iPhone in the United States can only purchase AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss using the monthly or annual payment option. If the customer asks, AppleCare+ with recurring payments is no longer available for iPhone.”

AppleCare+ for iPhone is an extended warranty and support plan that enhances the standard one-year warranty included with a new iPhone. It provides coverage for up to two years from the original purchase date and protects against accidental damage, such as cracked screens and water damage, for a small service fee.

In addition, AppleCare+ extends your access to technical support via phone or online chat for two years, covering software issues and troubleshooting assistance. Unlike the standard warranty, AppleCare+ also includes coverage for battery replacements if the battery’s capacity falls below 80% of its original specification.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss costs more and provides added protection against the theft or loss of your iPhone.

According to 9to5Mac, the monthly price for AppleCare+ is increasing in the U.S. by $0.50 monthly, which amounts to an additional $6 per year. This price hike applies to both the standard and Theft and Loss plans. Currently, the rates and purchase options for other Apple products remain unchanged.

A monthly AppleCare+ plan for the iPhone 16 Pro is $13.99 per month. You’ll get a slight discount when purchasing the annual plan. Previously, you could make a one-time purchase for $269, giving you two years of service for about $11.20 monthly.

To qualify for the one-time AppleCare+ purchase, you must select the add-on during the configuration process when ordering an iPhone on the Apple website.

Given that we seem to live in a world where paying monthly subscription fees seems to be the norm, this news probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise. And yet, it’s still an increase nonetheless.

What prompted the change aside from the monthly price hike? Gurman says AppleCare agents have been instructed to inform customers that this change aims to reduce upfront costs and avoid potential gaps in coverage. Okay, then.