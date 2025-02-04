 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

AppleCare+ prices just went up: what you need to know

By
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you have AppleCare+ for iPhone, be aware of some recent changes, especially if you plan to make a new purchase soon. Effective immediately, you can only purchase an AppleCare+ for iPhone plan through monthly or annual subscriptions. This means that Apple is discontinuing the one-time upfront payment options or AppleCare+ in stores and on devices unless you buy your new phone through an online purchase.

As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman explains: “Now, users won’t be able to pay upfront for an AppleCare+ plan at retail stores or via the AppleCare menu on the iPhone itself. Instead, they’ll need to pay monthly or annually. Apple is also prioritizing the pricier Theft & Loss plans.”

Recommended Videos

In a message to customer service staff, Apple explains: “Customers using an iPhone in the United States can only purchase AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss using the monthly or annual payment option. If the customer asks, AppleCare+ with recurring payments is no longer available for iPhone.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

AppleCare+ for iPhone is an extended warranty and support plan that enhances the standard one-year warranty included with a new iPhone. It provides coverage for up to two years from the original purchase date and protects against accidental damage, such as cracked screens and water damage, for a small service fee.

In addition, AppleCare+ extends your access to technical support via phone or online chat for two years, covering software issues and troubleshooting assistance. Unlike the standard warranty, AppleCare+ also includes coverage for battery replacements if the battery’s capacity falls below 80% of its original specification.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss costs more and provides added protection against the theft or loss of your iPhone.

According to 9to5Mac, the monthly price for AppleCare+ is increasing in the U.S. by $0.50 monthly,  which amounts to an additional $6 per year. This price hike applies to both the standard and Theft and Loss plans. Currently, the rates and purchase options for other Apple products remain unchanged.

A monthly AppleCare+ plan for the iPhone 16 Pro is $13.99 per month. You’ll get a slight discount when purchasing the annual plan. Previously, you could make a one-time purchase for $269, giving you two years of service for about $11.20 monthly.

To qualify for the one-time AppleCare+ purchase, you must select the add-on during the configuration process when ordering an iPhone on the Apple website.

Given that we seem to live in a world where paying monthly subscription fees seems to be the norm, this news probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise. And yet, it’s still an increase nonetheless.

What prompted the change aside from the monthly price hike? Gurman says AppleCare agents have been instructed to inform customers that this change aims to reduce upfront costs and avoid potential gaps in coverage. Okay, then.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
An Apple insider says a new iPad is coming in spring 2025. Here’s what we know
Someone holding the iPad (2022) with the display turned on.

Apple did not release any new iPads in 2023. However, this year marked a significant change with the introduction of all-new versions of the iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Notably absent from this list is the standard iPad, which hasn't been updated in nearly three years. This is expected to change in the coming months. According to MacRumors, Apple plans to release an updated iPad alongside the iPhone SE 4 in spring 2025.

While limited information about the upcoming iPad is available, several details have emerged in recent months. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new tablet is expected to support Apple Intelligence, just like all iPads released in 2024 do. This support suggests that the 11th-generation iPad will likely have a newer A-series chip and at least 8GB of RAM.

Read more
The next iOS 18 update is on its way. Here’s what we know
The iPhone 16 sitting on top of orange mums.

When iOS 18.2 released just over a week ago, it unlocked a lot of long-awaited features like Image Playground, Visual Intelligence, and improvements to writing tools. Now, it seems like another update could be just around the corner: version 18.2.1.

MacRumors found evidence of the update in their analytic logs, a source that has supposedly revealed quite a few iOS versions before release. Given that this is a minor update, it isn't likely to come with new features or anything groundbreaking. Instead, it will most likely be targeted at bug fixes, although no specific problems have been named. You should expect this update to drop either in late December or early January, but a year-end release is more likely.

Read more
Wish you had Apple AirDrop on an Android phone? It might actually happen
iPhone showing iOS 17 prompt to receive AirDrop photo transfer.

AirDrop and AirPlay are popular features that significantly benefit users, but are currently unavailable to non-Apple users. This may change in the future in the European Union (EU), where proposals are being developed that could require Apple to make these features accessible on Android devices.

According to TechRadar, the proposed changes under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) would require Apple to make its exclusive features available to other developers and smartphone manufacturers.

Read more