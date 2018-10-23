Digital Trends
Apple’s iCloud is experiencing issues across more than a third of its services

Trevor Mogg
apples icloud is experiencing issues across multiple service outage
Apple

Apple’s iCloud service ran into difficulties on Tuesday afternoon, causing problems for potentially millions of people around the world who rely on the service.

At the time of writing, the company’s System Status page reveals that issues are affecting more than a third of the services that use iCloud, among them iCloud Drive, Photos, iCloud Mail, iCloud Calendar, and Find My iPhone.

Click on each issue on the System Status page and you’re met with the message: “Some users are affected. Users may be experiencing slower than normal performance with this service.”

The tech firm has so far declined to acknowledge the problem via Apple Support on Twitter. We’ve reached out to the company for an explanation on what’s happening, and we’ll update this article if we hear back.

As you’d expect, people have wasted little time jumping on to Twitter to share their frustration at being unable to access some of the services, and to check it’s not just them.

One claimed that an Apple Support rep had told her she’d never seen so many issues affecting iCloud at once …

Apple launched a bunch of new phones recently and the outage appears to be affecting some of those people trying to set up their new handsets using backups stored on iCloud.

Apple’s outage is the latest in a string of weird happenings to hit high-profile services in recent days. Just last week, YouTube went down for a number of hours for its two billion or so users around the world. As an apology, anyone paying $40 a month for its YouTube TV service was offered a week of free credit. Shortly before YouTube’s blackout, Twitter had a moment when it started sending users notifications consisting of long strings of apparently non-sensical letters and numbers.

