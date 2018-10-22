Share

On Tuesday, October 16, YouTube went down for users around the world, and this included its live TV streaming service, YouTube TV. While your old cable company wouldn’t bat an eye at your service being down for roughly one hour, YouTube TV parent company Google is offering a free week’s worth of service for affected users, 9to5 Google reports. The only catch is that if you want in on the credit, you’ll need to move quickly.

“We’re sorry about the unexpected YouTube TV interruption on October 16th,” reads a note sent to subscribers of the service. “We love our TV as much as you do, and our goal is to make sure that you can access your events and shows — whenever and however you want. To help make this right, we’d like to give you a week of free service.”

If you’ve been a YouTube TV subscriber for a while, this move probably doesn’t come as a surprise, nice as it is. This summer the service went down during a World Cup semifinal match between England and Croatia, causing minor outrage among those who were keenly following the match. To make up for it, the service offered users a $10 credit — the same it is offering users for this recent outage — worth around a week of free service, depending on what add-ons you have.

If you were affected by this outage, you’ve probably already been emailed a form to fill it with information on how to claim your credit. If you haven’t noticed a message or don’t check your email all that often, all you have to do is keep an eye on your inbox for the message, or head to the YouTube TV help page and provide your account email, and you’ll be taken to a form you need to fill out.

Don’t just wait around if you’re keen on cashing in that credit. This offer is only available to subscribers until 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 24. In the meantime, if this third outage this year has you looking to jump ship, take a look at our list of the best live TV streaming services to find another service that might be more to your liking.