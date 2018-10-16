Digital Trends
Social Media

YouTube down! Video-streaming site has crashed for users around the world

Trevor Mogg
By

YouTube has gone down in what is a rare outage for the Google-owned company.

The video-streaming site, which has nearly 2 billion monthly active users, began suffering issues globally at around 9 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday.

At the time of writing, the website and apps are still not working properly. On desktop, for example, the site is showing parts of the homepage together with a string of incomprehensible text and a standard message saying that its engineers are dealing with the issue.

Click through to a YouTube video from a working website and users are being met with a message that reads: “An error occurred, please try again later,” or “Sorry, that video does not exit. Sorry about that.”

About an hour after the problems began, YouTube posted a message on Twitter acknowledging the issue and apologizing to its users for the blackout: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

The problem comes just hours after Twitter started sending out nonsensical notifications to many of its users, though that’s now been sorted out. Indeed, Twitter is the very place, of course, where YouTube fans are now heading to sound off about the outage.

YouTube has suffered few outages as serious as this one in its 13-year history. We’ve reached out to YouTube and Google for a comment on what’s going on, and will let you know if they get back.

This story will be updated as it develops.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best wireless phone chargers for your iPhone or Android
vizio p series p65 f1 review 5
Product Review

For picture quality on a budget, Vizio's new P-Series is absolutely unbeatable

Vizio’s P-Series TV line has always been the best among the brand’s long run of budget-friendly TVs, but this year’s model has really stepped up. While the competition is also improving, Vizio’s latest P-Series keeps the brand among…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
windows 10 october update
Computing

Did your Windows 10 audio stop working after the update? Microsoft has a fix

Microsoft has released a small patch for its October 2018 Update build of Windows 10 following some users facing audio issues that resulted in no sound output at all. After this fix, that problem should disappear for good.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Home Hub y Amazon Echo Show
Smart Home

Google Home Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show

The Google Home Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show: which is better? Both are smart displays that control your smart home, but that's where the similarities end. We compare design, features, price and more to find out which is right for you.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
projection onto sydney opera house causes a rumpus in australia
Emerging Tech

A projection onto Sydney Opera House causes huge rumpus in Australia

An idea to project an ad for a big-money horse race onto the iconic sails of Sydney Opera House recently sparked a fierce national debate in Australia. So what was all the fuss about?
Posted By Trevor Mogg
thin light vr gloves haptic feedback 1280x853
Computing

These gloves will make virtual reality feel even more immersive

Scientists from EPFL and ETH Zurich have come up with a thin and light VR glove which makes it so that a touch of an object in the virtual world equates to the physical touch you would expect in real life.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
quadcopter can fly with three rotors picture2 2
Emerging Tech

Self-correcting quadcopter can keep itself aloft even if one rotor fails

Most quadcopters won't fly unless all four rotors are functioning. But what happens if one gets damaged during flight? Researchers from the Netherlands think they've come up with a solution.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
simplisafe video doorbell pro
Smart Home

Simplisafe steps outside the smart home with its Video Doorbell Pro

SimpiSafe is pushing into the smart home market by introducing a new high-tech video doorbell that includes 1080p HD monitoring and a dual-sensor motion trigger that combines a body heat detector and a motion detector.
Posted By Clayton Moore
game of thrones season 8
Movies & TV

Peter Dinklage gets cryptic about two 'Game of Thrones' characters' fates

With the eighth and final season looming, Game of Thrones fever has officially become a pandemic. Our list of all the relevant news and rumors will help make the wait more bearable -- if you don't mind spoilers.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Stephanie Topacio Long
android 9 pie bottom close
Mobile

Google will start charging Android manufacturers to use its apps in Europe

Google announced that it will be charging Android device manufacturers in Europe a licensing fee to use its apps and services. The announcement comes as an effort to comply with new European Commission regulations.
Posted By Christian de Looper
MIT will reshape itself to shape the future, investing $1 billion to address the rapid evolution of computing and AI — and its global effects. At the heart of this effort: a $350 million gift to found the MIT Stephen A. Schwarzman College of Computing.
Emerging Tech

MIT is building a new $1 billion college dedicated to all things A.I.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has announced a new $1 billion college of computing designed to offer the best possible education to future machine learning A.I. experts.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how to remove an object in photoshop content aware fill cafheader2
Photography

Remove photo bombs, other unwanted objects with Photoshop’s new Content-Aware Fill

Photoshop's newest A.I-powered tool helps remove objects or fill in gaps for a distraction-free photo in the new Adobe Photoshop CC 2019. Here's how to remove an object in Photoshop using the new Content-Aware Fill.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
apple companies pinterest
Social Media

Like a pocketable personal stylist, Pinterest overhauls shopping tools

Pinterest shopping just got a bit better with a trio of updates now rolling out to Pinterest. The first replaces Buyable Pins with Product Pins for more features, including knowing whether or not a product is in stock.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
napup fly travel sleep support kickstarter napupfly
Emerging Tech

This gadget lets you sleep on airplanes without snuggling a stranger

Odd gadget, or a hug for your face? The Napup Fly+ is a travel pillow, sleep mask, and personal speaker system all rolled into one, attached to the back of the headrest to hold your head up.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
2019 BMW X7
Cars

Room to roam: The supersized X7 is unlike any BMW you’ve ever seen

The first-ever BMW X7 is the 7 Series of the SUV world in terms of size, price, and image. Its supersized body has enough room for seven adult passengers and enough tech to impress even the most cutting-edge buyers.
Posted By Ronan Glon