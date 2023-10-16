 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s new in-store device to improve iPhone setup process

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple has tackled a minor annoyance that can sometimes impact iPhone customers.

You might know it. It’s when you take your new iPhone from the box, set it up, and discover that the iOS software already requires an important update.

Recommended Videos

To ensure iPhone customers receive their new handset with the latest updates already installed, Apple has developed a pad-like device that uploads and installs the updates inside the store prior to sale, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Related

Writing in his most recent newsletter, Gurman said staff will be able to place boxes of iPhones on top of the device. “That system can then wirelessly turn on the iPhone, update its software and then power it back down — all without the phone’s packaging ever being opened.”

Apple has yet to publicly acknowledge the existence of the device, but presumably it will incorporate various security measures to prevent the system being exploited by hackers who might get hold of it.

According to the report, Apple will start sending the device to its stores before the end of this year.

It might seem like a small change, but it will improve the iPhone’s setup process and give new owners the most up-to-date handset available in terms of both hardware and software.

Apple may have felt compelled to address the situation after launching its Rapid Security Response system earlier this year, which delivers important security updates at the earliest opportunity rather than rolling them out later as part of a bigger update.

Notably, the new iPhone 15 required a software update — 17.0.1 — just as the handset started shipping last month. A short while later, it rolled out 17.0.2 before issuing 17.0.3 earlier this month  to deal with a problem that saw the Pro versions of Apple’s new handset heat up more than usual. That’s three updates within the space of just two weeks.

Apple’s new pad-like device will enable staff to quickly update numerous handsets with these and any other future updates, further improving the customer experience.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
The iPhone 15 Pro’s biggest upgrade is hiding in plain sight
iPhone 15 Pro in hand.

Apple added plenty of upgrades to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Lightning port is now replaced with USB-C, so you don’t have to carry around a separate wire for your phone anymore. You can now take better photos with improved HDR and portraits. The Pro series gets Log video recording and an Academy Color Encoding System to make it more useful for creators. There’s a new Action button that you can customize to open apps that you like.

However, the best upgrade, in my opinion, is hiding in plain sight. You’ll notice it only when you hold the iPhone 15 Pro or the 15 Pro Max. I'm talking about the ergonomics.
The lightest Pro iPhone ever

Read more
iPhone 15 Pro overheating? Apple is (finally) on the case
Renders of the iPhone 15 Pro next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

If your new iPhone 15 Pro is still running hotter than expected, then don’t fret as Apple is onto it.

Soon after the new handset started landing in the hands of customers three weeks ago, many quickly found that it seemed to heat up way more than expected.

Read more
How to use iOS 17 FaceTime gestures (and what they look like)
iPhone on stand in FaceTime call with balloon gesture.

Thanks to new features in iOS 17, your FaceTime calls and other online video meetings are about to get much more fun. The powerful new silicon in Apple’s recent iPhone models has made it possible for Apple to create a new feature that not only lets you send cool 3D animations like balloons, confetti, and fireworks to your friends — but it even lets you trigger them with natural physical gestures.

While the new FaceTime gestures, which Apple officially calls “reactions,” are pretty easy to use once you get the hang of it, not all the gestures that trigger these reactions are immediately obvious. Plus, you’ll need to make sure a few other things are ready to go beyond simply updating to iOS 17. Let’s dive in and take a look at how this cool new feature works.
How to make a FaceTime gesture in iOS 17

Read more