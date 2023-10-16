Apple’s new in-store device to improve iPhone setup process

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple has tackled a minor annoyance that can sometimes impact iPhone customers.

You might know it. It’s when you take your new iPhone from the box, set it up, and discover that the iOS software already requires an important update.

To ensure iPhone customers receive their new handset with the latest updates already installed, Apple has developed a pad-like device that uploads and installs the updates inside the store prior to sale, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Writing in his most recent newsletter, Gurman said staff will be able to place boxes of iPhones on top of the device. “That system can then wirelessly turn on the iPhone, update its software and then power it back down — all without the phone’s packaging ever being opened.”

Apple has yet to publicly acknowledge the existence of the device, but presumably it will incorporate various security measures to prevent the system being exploited by hackers who might get hold of it.

According to the report, Apple will start sending the device to its stores before the end of this year.

It might seem like a small change, but it will improve the iPhone’s setup process and give new owners the most up-to-date handset available in terms of both hardware and software.

Apple may have felt compelled to address the situation after launching its Rapid Security Response system earlier this year, which delivers important security updates at the earliest opportunity rather than rolling them out later as part of a bigger update.

Notably, the new iPhone 15 required a software update — 17.0.1 — just as the handset started shipping last month. A short while later, it rolled out 17.0.2 before issuing 17.0.3 earlier this month to deal with a problem that saw the Pro versions of Apple’s new handset heat up more than usual. That’s three updates within the space of just two weeks.

Apple’s new pad-like device will enable staff to quickly update numerous handsets with these and any other future updates, further improving the customer experience.

