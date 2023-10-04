 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

iPhone 15 Pro overheating? Apple just issued a patch to fix it

Trevor Mogg
By

If your iPhone 15 Pro has been running hotter than expected, then a new patch released by Apple on Wednesday should resolve the problem.

According to Apple, iOS 17.0.3, “addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” while also providing the usual bug fixes and security updates.

Recommended Videos

You can get the patch by jumping into Settings on your handset, then selecting General, and Software Update. If you have Automatic Updates enabled then the patch should be installed soon, usually when the phone is locked, charging, and connected to Wi-Fi.

Related

Soon after the new iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max started shipping last month, some owners complained that their device was heating up beyond what seemed normal.

It raised concerns that there could be a hardware issue with the device, which comes with Apple’s new A17 Pro chip.

Apple stayed quiet on the matter, allowing speculation to fill the void. Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested it might have something to do with the use of a titanium frame in the new Pro phones, which he said affects thermal efficiency. Kuo also said that the tech giant would solve the problem via a software update, but claimed that it may involve Apple reducing the performance of the new chip.

Earlier this week, Apple finally acknowledged the issue and said that while a fix would soon be made available via an update, it would not affect the performance of the A17 Pro chip.

The company said the problem occurred due to several factors, including a bug in iOS 17, and also that some apps, Instagram and Uber among them, were conflicting with the new Pro phones. Apple said it was working with developers of the problematic third-party apps to optimize them for the new phone, while also working on the iOS 17 patch. It added that the titanium frame was not exacerbating the issue.

So, is the overheating issue with the new iPhone 15 Pro handsets finally settled? Well, once the patch has been widely installed, we’ll know for sure if this was just a blip for the Pro phones or something more serious.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Got an iPhone 15 Pro? Make sure to change this one setting
iPhone 15 Pro in Natural Titanium held in hand in rose garden archway.

Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are now widely available, and so far, it appears they’ve been a massive success. The iPhone 15 is a huge upgrade from previous base models thanke to the Dynamic Island, a 48MP main camera, the A16 Bionic chipset, and a USB-C port.

But people who want even more have the iPhone 15 Pro as an option. Apple has replaced the stainless steel frame with titanium, the mute switch is gone in favor of the mighty Action button, and we have the A17 Pro with more RAM — plus two additional focal lengths for the 48MP main camera.

Read more
The iPhone 15 Pro is overheating due to design compromises, prominent analyst says
Renders of the iPhone 15 Pro next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple’s new iPhone 15 handsets have been largely well received since their release on Friday, though one troubling issue has emerged with the pricier Pro versions of the device.

As reported by Digital Trends on Monday, some owners of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have taken to online forums to express concerns that their new iPhone is heating up way beyond what seems normal, and certainly to a greater extent than their previous iPhone when performing the same or similar tasks.

Read more
After 3 days, I love these 4 things about the iPhone 15
A green iPhone 15 on a green bench.

Apple’s new iPhone 15 has hit the streets, and boy, it’s a pretty great upgrade from its predecessor. You now have the Dynamic Island, USB-C, an A16 Bionic processor, and a mighty 48MP main camera that can do up to 2x optical zoom. To top it off, the standard iPhone 15 models have a new matte finish back glass with color infused throughout the material.

I’ve only had the iPhone 15 for a few days now and will be working on the full review for Digital Trends in the coming days. But after just spending a couple of days with it, I’m already thoroughly impressed with the iPhone 15, even though I typically go for the Pro models myself.
The new matte back is absolutely lovely

Read more