If your iPhone 15 Pro has been running hotter than expected, then a new patch released by Apple on Wednesday should resolve the problem.

According to Apple, iOS 17.0.3, “addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” while also providing the usual bug fixes and security updates.

Recommended Videos

You can get the patch by jumping into Settings on your handset, then selecting General, and Software Update. If you have Automatic Updates enabled then the patch should be installed soon, usually when the phone is locked, charging, and connected to Wi-Fi.

Soon after the new iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max started shipping last month, some owners complained that their device was heating up beyond what seemed normal.

It raised concerns that there could be a hardware issue with the device, which comes with Apple’s new A17 Pro chip.

Apple stayed quiet on the matter, allowing speculation to fill the void. Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested it might have something to do with the use of a titanium frame in the new Pro phones, which he said affects thermal efficiency. Kuo also said that the tech giant would solve the problem via a software update, but claimed that it may involve Apple reducing the performance of the new chip.

Earlier this week, Apple finally acknowledged the issue and said that while a fix would soon be made available via an update, it would not affect the performance of the A17 Pro chip.

The company said the problem occurred due to several factors, including a bug in iOS 17, and also that some apps, Instagram and Uber among them, were conflicting with the new Pro phones. Apple said it was working with developers of the problematic third-party apps to optimize them for the new phone, while also working on the iOS 17 patch. It added that the titanium frame was not exacerbating the issue.

So, is the overheating issue with the new iPhone 15 Pro handsets finally settled? Well, once the patch has been widely installed, we’ll know for sure if this was just a blip for the Pro phones or something more serious.

Editors' Recommendations