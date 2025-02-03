Apple’s next app may tell you where the party is

In December, code discovered in the previously released iOS 18 beta 2 indicated Apple plans to launch a new app designed for party planners. This new app could be unveiled to the public by the end of this week, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Code-named “Confetti,” the app is expected to be an iCloud-based service for managing events and invitations. It will offer Apple users a new way to invite people to meetings, parties, and other gatherings.

Gurman explains, “For years, Apple has been looking to revamp its calendar app, and this new initiative could mark the beginning of a broader effort.”

Last month, 9to5Mac suggested that the new app could be called “Invites.” Being iCloud-based, it will almost certainly be available across multiple Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Beyond these details, little else is known about “Invites,” “Confetti,” or whatever Apple calls the new tool.

An important question is whether the app will be connected to Apple Intelligence in any way, such as including a way to utilize tools like Image Playground and Genmoji to create invites. Additionally, it is unclear how the tool will integrate with the Apple Photos app or how it will interact with the native Calendar app.

It will be interesting to see how “Confetti” is released this week, assuming Gurman is correct. With developers awaiting the launch of the first beta version of iOS 18.4, it seems likely that this new tool will be introduced at that time. As a result, the general public might not gain access to it until the first official version of iOS 18.4 is released this spring.

The iOS 18.4 update is anticipated to focus significantly on AI enhancements for Siri, Apple’s voice assistant. These enhancements aim to make interactions more intuitive and personalized. Users can expect improvements in natural language processing, allowing Siri to understand context better and respond more accurately to complex queries. Additionally, new features may enable Siri to learn user preferences over time, enhancing its ability to provide tailored recommendations and assistance.

In terms of visual updates, the update is also expected to introduce a fresh set of emojis, reflecting more diverse representations and themes that resonate with current cultural trends. This upgrade could include new emoticons for various activities, objects, and expressions, appealing to a broader audience and enhancing user communication.

The iOS 18.4 update may be one of the last major revisions before the announcement of iOS 18.5 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is likely scheduled for June.