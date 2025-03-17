 Skip to main content
Apple’s rumored foldable could be the most expensive iPhone by far

Concept render of a foldable iPhone.
Antonio De Rosa / Behance

If you’re waiting on Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone, start saving your pennies. And nickles, dimes, and quarters, too. Analyst Tim Long told Barclays the first foldable iPhone could start in the $2,300 range, which would make it nearly double the price of the current most expensive iPhone (the iPhone 16 Pro Max) and one of the single priciest handsets on the market.

This announcement follows rumors that the foldable iPhone will enter mass production sometime in 2026 or 2027 and lines up with what tipster Ming-Chi Kuo predicted for the price. That said, the rumored handset has gained a lot of attention from iPhone fans. The expected demand for the iPhone foldable is great enough that even the higher price tag might not hurt sales.

It’s likely that $2,300 would just be the starting price and that higher-end configurations could cost significantly more. When compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, which starts at $1,899 and tops out at $2,259, it’s easy to blame the so-called “Apple tax” for the increase. That said, it’s not the most expensive foldable on the market.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate fully unfolded.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

The Huawei Mate XT is one of the only tri-fold models currently available and commands a price tag of $2,800. The Samsung multi-fold (another phone that’s more rumor than substance) is expected to easily pass the $2,000 mark.

The OnePlus Open starts at $1,700, and the OnePlus Open 2 —whenever it arrives — is expected to cost even more. Book-style foldables tend to carry a higher price tag than flip-style foldables.

Apple has a tendency to take existing technology and put its own polish on it, and the tech usually justifies a higher price. With luck, the iPhone foldable will set itself apart from the competition and provide features worth paying the equivalent of a months’ rent for.

But if you really want to drop a load of dough on a phone, Huawei has an $18,000 device plated in 24-carat gold.

iPhone 17 Slim set to be thin, but not Apple’s slimmest
A mockup of the Apple iPhone 17 Air next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

There's been a lot of chatter surrounding a slimmer model of the iPhone 17 of late. The device has been the subject of the rumour mill for months, going by both the iPhone 17 Slim and the iPhone 17 Air in reports, with neither name confirmed of course. 

The latest report does further support how thin the iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air could be if it is released, however. It was previously suggested by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that the iPhone 17 Slim would measure 5.5mm. Sounds thin, right? Well, it would be, even if not the slimmest Apple product, which is currently the iPad Pro (M4, 2024) at 5.3mm. 
Could the iPhone 17 Slim be the world's thinnest phone?
If the 5.5mm measurement is accurate though, which leaker Ice Universe has supported in a recent post on Chinese social media site Weibo, it would make the iPhone slimmer than both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, said to be 5.8mm thick, as well as the Techno Spark Slim concept that was presented at MWC 2025 with a thickness of 5.75mm. 

iPhone 17 Pro Max camera design possibly leaked in new image
Render of iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Rumors about the upcoming iPhone 17 have been running rampant for the past few weeks, with many tips and leaks focusing on a potential camera redesign. A few different possibilities have been presented in renders but a new photo reportedly taken on the assembly line could be the final confirmation.

https://x.com/MajinBuOfficial/status/1899823075220127750

EU iPhone users are getting another exclusive perk with iOS 18.4
Installing iOS 18.3 update on an iPhone 16 Pro.

The iOS 18.4 update is in beta right now, and it introduces a new option for users in the EU to set a default navigation app. This means no more pesky links opening in Apple Maps when you only use Google Maps -- but it won't be available for people in the U.S.

The EU's Digital Markets Act is forcing Apple to make various changes to its services, but unfortunately not all of these perks make it over to the U.S. Apple has made it clear that it doesn't agree with a lot of the rules the EU is setting, so a lot of the time, it only makes the changes when and where it absolutely has to.

