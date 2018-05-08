Google’s ARCore 1.2 brings social augmented reality experiences to your phone

Share

Augmented reality is a major point of development for tech companies, and Google seems to be leading the way. The company launched ARCore only a few months ago, but at Google I/O 2018 it’s already announcing a few new features for ARCore that should help make augmented reality on Android both more interesting and more social. The new features come as part of ARCore version 1.2.

Perhaps the biggest change to ARCore is that it now offers what Google calls “Cloud Anchors,” which essentially allows developers to create more collaborative AR experiences through the cloud — so you could share an experience with someone else, using two different devices. Interestingly enough, Google notes that Cloud Anchors will support iOS devices too — which is good news for those that have friends with iPhones, who you might also want to play new AR-based games with. Only certain iPhones are supported, including the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone X.

Another major update is that ARCore now offers what Google calls “Virtual Plane Detection,” which can basically allows users to place objects on real-world objects, like walls. This should help make augmented reality much more grounded in your real world, and could help make it a lot more immersive too. An example of Virtual Plane Detection is that you’ll be able to see what a painting looks like on a wall before you get the painting in the real world.

Other improvements to ARCore should make for a much easier development process for developers. Google has released Sceneform, a new SDK that helps Java developers implement AR scenes without needing to learn OpenGL. Sceneform is optimized for mobile, and should help developers create more, and better, ARCore apps.

Of course, there are already a ton of ARCore-based apps out there, and some of them are pretty sweet. Some of the coolest apps include the likes of My Tamagotchi Forever, which allows you to care for and grow your Tamagotchi in Tamatown in an augmented reality setting. There’s also Pottery Barn 3D Room View, which lets you see how furniture would look in your room without having to buy that furniture.