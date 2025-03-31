As Samsung warns of counterfeits, how to identify fake Galaxy phones

Table of Contents Table of Contents What’s happening? What else can you do?

According to SamMobile, Samsung has warned through its Australian support page about counterfeit Galaxy devices sold on online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree. It has also provided guidance for customers looking to purchase a new device, such as a Galaxy S25 Ultra, on what to look for so they don’t get a fake. We have our suggestions, too.

Samsung is alerting customers through its Australian website about the emergence of counterfeit Galaxy products on popular online retail platforms. The company emphasizes purchasing products from official channels, such as Samsung’s online store or authorized retail partners, to ensure that consumers receive authentic devices.

Recommended Videos

For those looking for more affordable options, Samsung suggests its Certified Re-Newed program, where available. This program offers refurbished phones with warranties, new batteries, genuine parts, and new IMEI numbers. This approach is safer than risking purchases from private sellers.

What else can you do?

When buying a mobile device, there are several common-sense steps you can take to ensure you don’t end up with a counterfeit product. These tips apply to Samsung devices and products from other brands like Apple and Google.

Start by carefully inspecting the device for signs of poor build quality. Look for misplaced buttons, incorrect bezels, uneven camera housings, or inferior materials that don’t match what the manufacturer typically uses. If you are purchasing the product online, closely examine the photos provided. If the images lack detail, don’t hesitate to request additional photos to get a better look at the device.

You may also want to ask for screenshots to verify that the model number, RAM specifications, and operating system align with what the manufacturer officially lists for that model.

If you’re concerned that a device might be a fake after making your purchase, consider the following steps:

Use Manufacturer Verification Tools: Many brands offer official ways to check authenticity. For example, Samsung provides a built-in diagnostics tool that can be accessed by dialing #0#; this tool only works on genuine devices. Other manufacturers have similar verification methods. Run Performance Tests: Install hardware identification apps like CPU-Z or Aida64 to confirm that the device contains the components it claims to have. Counterfeit devices often use cheaper processors that result in poorer performance. Test All Hardware Features: Toggle and test all functions—such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, cameras, fingerprint scanners, and facial recognition—to ensure everything operates as advertised.

Lastly, if you purchased an item that the seller claims is brand new, pay close attention to the quality of the packaging. Genuine products typically come in high-quality packaging with proper seals, clear printing, and security features that counterfeiters often struggle to replicate accurately.

Finally, remember this saying: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Even used, top-of-the-line Samsung devices hold significant value; reputable sellers know this. Legitimate sellers are unlikely to offer a product at a price below its actual worth.