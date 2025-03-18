Atari’s smartwatch is a low-cost love letter to retro gaming fans

Table of Contents Table of Contents Dial up the nostalgia Dumb, in a smart way

The return of Pebble to the smartwatch segment has made quite some splash. After all, the brand is often credited with kickstarting the whole segment. Interestingly, another veteran — but from the retro gaming pocket — is trying its hands at smartwatches.

Say hello to the Atari 2600 My Play Watch, which serves an abundance of retro-chic wrist aura for just $79.99 a pop. Atari is not mincing words in stating the target audience of this smartwatch. “Show your love of retro gaming, right on your wrist,” proudly says the product page.

The retro gaming callback is right there in the name. It is a direct homage to the Atari 2600 console. I can’t quite see the hardware resemblance there, but it’s the on-display elements that will stir some retro nostalgia. The big draw here is that you can play four Atari 2600 games on the smartwatch.

Dial up the nostalgia

In case you’re concerned, the physical side buttons serve as the input control for playing Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and Super Breakout. Atari says the crown and button are designed to serve a classic controller feel, while the rotating crown functions as a paddle.

Atari will also let you pick from game visuals and retro artwork so that you can flaunt them as the smartwatch wallpaper. The company is even serving classic Atari sound effects that you can set up as alarm and timer tones.

As far as the specs go, the IP68-rated smartwatch features a metallic bezel, while the sensor stack will let you measure heart rate, track steps, and keep an eye on the calorie burn figures.

Dumb, in a smart way

Here’s the weird part. There’s no Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity support on this smartwatch. Why? “No Bluetooth and no Wi-Fi means freedom from nonstop notifications,” explains Atari.

The watch runs what the company refers to as MyPlayWatch OS. It’s an oddity, too. Atari says the OS will never receive an update, which means the device won’t run the risk of going obsolete. You can keep using it as long as the device is in one piece.

The Atari 2600 My Play Watch is currently up for pre-orders from the company’s website and will start shipping in June. Taking the route of generosity, Atari will also offer a pair of stylish interchangeable watch bands in the retail package.