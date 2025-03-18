 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Atari’s smartwatch is a low-cost love letter to retro gaming fans

By
Front view of Atari 2600 My Play Watch.
Atari

The return of Pebble to the smartwatch segment has made quite some splash. After all, the brand is often credited with kickstarting the whole segment. Interestingly, another veteran — but from the retro gaming pocket — is trying its hands at smartwatches.

Say hello to the Atari 2600 My Play Watch, which serves an abundance of retro-chic wrist aura for just $79.99 a pop. Atari is not mincing words in stating the target audience of this smartwatch. “Show your love of retro gaming, right on your wrist,” proudly says the product page.

Recommended Videos

The retro gaming callback is right there in the name. It is a direct homage to the Atari 2600 console. I can’t quite see the hardware resemblance there, but it’s the on-display elements that will stir some retro nostalgia. The big draw here is that you can play four Atari 2600 games on the smartwatch.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Dial up the nostalgia

Band color options for Atari 2600 My Play Watch
Atari

In case you’re concerned, the physical side buttons serve as the input control for playing Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and Super Breakout. Atari says the crown and button are designed to serve a classic controller feel, while the rotating crown functions as a paddle.

Atari will also let you pick from game visuals and retro artwork so that you can flaunt them as the smartwatch wallpaper. The company is even serving classic Atari sound effects that you can set up as alarm and timer tones.

As far as the specs go, the IP68-rated smartwatch features a metallic bezel, while the sensor stack will let you measure heart rate, track steps, and keep an eye on the calorie burn figures.

Dumb, in a smart way

Front and side view of Atari 2600 My Play Watch
Atari

Here’s the weird part. There’s no Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity support on this smartwatch. Why? “No Bluetooth and no Wi-Fi means freedom from nonstop notifications,” explains Atari.

The watch runs what the company refers to as MyPlayWatch OS. It’s an oddity, too. Atari says the OS will never receive an update, which means the device won’t run the risk of going obsolete. You can keep using it as long as the device is in one piece.

The Atari 2600 My Play Watch is currently up for pre-orders from the company’s website and will start shipping in June. Taking the route of generosity, Atari will also offer a pair of stylish interchangeable watch bands in the retail package.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Samsung confirms One UI 7 release date for first wave of Galaxy owners
Samsung phone running One UI 7 software experience.

The wait for Android 15 on Samsung smartphones will finally be over early next month. Samsung has announced that the highly-anticipated One UI 7 update will be released widely via the stable channel starting April 7 for Galaxy smartphone users.
In the first wave of rollout, the Galaxy S24 series phones, alongside Samsung’s current generation foldable — Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 — will be covered. It will eventually expand to older flagships, alongside a bunch of mid-range phones in the Galaxy A-series, as well.
In the coming weeks, One UI 7 will also land on the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 phones. On the tablet side, the Galaxy Tab S10 will be the early recipient, followed by the Galaxy Tab S9 series.
A Guided Demo of Galaxy AI | Galaxy S25 Series | Samsung
Samsung kicked off the beta-testing program in December last year, and in the past few weeks, the pool of devices has steadily expanded. One UI 7 brings a fresh design language to the phone, with a cleaner Home Screen, improved widgets, and more intuitive lock screen.
Leading the list of new features is the new Now Bar, which tracks important events and keeps users updated via a dedicated widget, right on the Lock Screen. AI is a huge part of the One UI 7 experience, riding under the Galaxy AI banner. Among them is a feature called AI Select, which is aware of the on-screen content, and based on what users highlight, it will offer actionable buttons.
Galaxy AI | Now Brief | Galaxy S25 Ultra | Samsung
For example, if there’s a ticket in the camera view, AI select can automatically surface one-tap controls such as adding it to the Calendar or showing the venue on Google Maps. Then there’s Writing Assist, which offers a handful of AI-powered facilities such as rewriting, summarization, and proofreading, working in the same vein as Writing Tools on Apple devices.
However, do keep in mind that not all One UI 7 features will be available across every compatible device. For example, the audio eraser feature, which can selectively erase noise from videos, will not go beyond phones older than the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Tab S10 duo, or the sixth-generation Samsung foldable phones. Similar is the situation with natural language search in the Settings app.

Read more
Apple might serve a massive front camera upgrade on iPhone 17
An iPhone 16 laying on a shelf with its screen on.

The domain of Apple leaks is currently obsessed with the controversial iPhone 17 Pro design refresh, which could stir some heated debate with its massive camera hump. A lot of chatter is also focused on the svelte iPhone 17 Air. Yet, it seems there are a few other internal upgrades worth getting excited about.
According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple will equip all four iPhone 17 series models with an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera. So far, Apple has stuck with a 12-megapixel selfie snapper on its mainline iPhones. Moreover, the company hasn’t ever deployed a 24-megapixel camera sensor, keeping its experiments limited to 12-megapixel and 48-megapixel units in the past few years.
The research note by Pu, which was seen by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, doesn’t go into details about the specifications or feature details of the new 24-megapixel front snapper on the iPhone 17 series. However, we can take an educated guess, based on what Apple accomplished when it switched from 12-megapixel to 48-megapixel rear cameras.

A 24-megapixel sensor will most likely default to pixel-binning for delivering pictures and videos at a lower resolution than the native pixel count. Pixel-binning essentially combines the light data collected by adjacent pixels, creating what is colloquially known as a super-pixel.
The sum total of these efforts are pictures that are more detailed and with more realistic color rendering, especially in low-light scenarios. Depending on how the pixels are combined, the final image is usually a lower-resolution shot, but more pleasing to look at.
For example, the iPhone 16 Pro’s 48-megapixel main camera does 4-in-1 pixel binning to produce 12-megapixel pictures, but you can still stick full-res 48-megapixel shots, too. There’s also an intermediary option to to get the best of both worlds with 24-megapixel clicks.
With a 24-megapixel selfie camera coming into the picture, iPhone 17 buyers can expect improved selfies and better-quality video calls. Moreover, since there are more pixels to collect light data, Apple might leverage it to offer more advanced camera features, too.

Read more
Circular Ring 2 puts blood pressure sensing on your finger
Circular Ring 2 in Rose Gold.

Circular is a relatively small player in the smart ring segment, which is currently led by the likes of Oura, Samsung, and RingConn. Yet, following a not-so-good start,the company’s second-gen smart ring is setting some high benchmarks.
The Circular Ring 2, which recently smashed past its $1 million crowdfunding goal, has landed support for blood pressure sensing. The feature will be enabled via an OTA update later this year. In 2026, the company will also enable sensor-driven blood glucose trend analysis for its smart ring

How blood pressure sensing works on a ring?

Read more