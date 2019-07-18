Digital Trends
Mobile

The best A.I.-based photo apps for iOS and Android

A.I. photo filters use neural networks to make photos look like Picassos

Jackie Dove
By
Prisma feature image

The photo filter craze, which erupted around Instagram in 2010, continues unabated to this day. Not nearly as popular, but certainly more intriguing, are filters based on artificial intelligence, which combine machine learning with neural networks to put an entirely different spin the photo filtering concept.

Instead of typical filters, which float on top your image to alter their look, neural networks use object recognition to recreate an image in the manner of a specific work of art or artistic style. Neural networks for photo art essentially interpret images in layers that alter the image’s underlying pixels to impart a specific style. Neural network and deep-learning algorithms reinterpret your snapshot through, for example, a signature artist’s eye, so that A.I. image algorithm apps can make your picture look like it was painted by recognized artists like Pablo Picasso, Edvard Munch, and Vincent Van Gogh, or even in the style of a specific painting. Each style is applied differently in response to the unique patterns in the picture. When you choose a style, the app delivers a unique image based on how the neural network responds to your picture’s pixel arrangement.

A.I.-based photo apps, in all their algorithm-based glory, fundamentally alter the structure of your photo or video by responding uniquely to each image based on its content. We found a number of apps that are free to download, though some also offer in-app purchases to remove watermarks and ads or to add other perks. Here are a few of the more famous ones out there.

Prisma

Perhaps the most famous app and the granddaddy of A.I.-based filters is Prisma, a photo editor that transforms your photos into paintings. Using Prisma’s art filters you can make your photo look as if Picasso, Munch, or even Salvador Dali painted it. Prisma now has more than 300 styles in its art filter library. You’ll never get tired of the app because Prisma releases a new art filter every day as well as special styles every so often. After applying art filters, you can further enhance the results with the app’s image enhancement tools. In the photo enhancement mode, you can use a wide range of tools to adjust exposure, sharpness, contrast, and brightness — just like a real photo editor. Prisma’s community lets you share creations and inspiration, follow other users, discover new images, and chat with fellow artists. Premium versions cost $8 per month or $130 per year.

iOS Android

Pikazo

Pikazo

Pikazo describes itself as “a universal art machine that paints any image in the style of any other, producing sometimes-beautiful, sometimes-disturbing, always-surprising artworks.” Just choose any image you like and give it the Pikazo A.I. style — there are hundreds of built-in, high-resolution styles that the app’s A.I.painter uses as inspiration to repaint your picture. The app doesn’t monkey with your original image but simulates the visual cortex to interpret the image in the style you choose. The output is a completely different creation that combines the original with the style. Try your favorite style on several images to see if you like the effect. When you find one you like, enhance it to high resolution. You can use Pikazo to build a portfolio of high-quality artwork that you can share with friends on social media, post to Pikazo’s salon, use in blog posts or presentations, or even order as prints.

iOS

Painnt

Painnt uses its A.I.tech to take your run-of-the-mill images and turn them into beautiful paintings complete with their own color palettes, brush strokes, and customizable HD filters. Painnt is long on variety with a selection of more than 1,000 filters, including classical, comic book, modern, abstract, and mosaics. The app lets you preview and adjust settings for distinctive looking art, and render high-resolution paintings. You can save or share your work with friends and family by email or social networks. Painnt welcomes its artists to a community to display artwork made with the app and to get feedback and inspiration. The free version of the app limits output resolution, displays ads, and adds a watermark, but there’s an in-app subscription option. Subscriptions cost $1 per week, $2 per month, and $10 per year, which allows you to access the full app library, process photos in HD, create custom filters, and hide the watermark.

iOS  Android

Artisto

Artisto works equally well for both photos and videos to generate impressive visual effects, and it’s super easy to accomplish. Just use an existing photo or a video, tap the button with the filter you like, wait while the algorithm works its magic and, hopefully, get the kind of result that you want to hang in a frame on your wall. The app is free, with lite and pro versions costing $1 to $2.

iOS  Android

Lensa

Lensa

With Lensa, the makers of Prisma focus on selfies to help you perfect your skin and eyes, and bring your visage from the background to the foreground with a Bokeh effect. The app features an automated retouching feature that defines and removes blemishes without you having to manually select anything. It gets rid of under eye shadows, adds contrast, and thickens brows. The Bokeh effect is based on precise portrait segmentation that allows the effect to run on single-camera devices without depth sensors. You can make your portrait more dynamic by setting the background in motion or adding a Petzval lens effect for an interesting swirly Bokeh. Subscriptions cost $5 per month or $30 per year.

iOS

Deep Art Effects

With a little help from A.I., Deep Art Effects helps you transform photos into works of art reminiscent of the great painters Van Gogh, Monet, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Picasso, Raphael, Rembrandt, Dali, and many others. Choose from more than 50 free art styles, filters, and effects. The app operates via machine learning algorithms and neural networks. Image rights always belong to you and your images are not passed through third parties. The only way to share them is via your own social networks. Just upload your photo, choose a style, and in less than a minute, you have your picture. The app features quick, almost real-time image processing, full HD resolution (1080p), more than 40 famous artist filters, adjustable filter intensity, and encrypted data transfer via European servers. You can manage your art collection in the cloud and even buy an ultra HD print version (3840p) without a watermark. The premium version provides full HD, removes watermarks, offers extra styles, and removes ads.

Android

Storyboard

Storyboard, an Android-only app from Google’s technical whiz brains, uses A.I. to transform your videos into comics. It selects, lays out, and stylizes video frames using research tech that runs locally on your device, thus bypassing perceived security issues from many server-based neural network editors. Storyboard takes zero skill; just load your video, and pull down to refresh until you get a layout you like, and then tap to share or save. This app is for the more adventurous users who get that this tech is in beta and still being studied at Google, so your mileage may vary depending on your device. Google seeks your help via feedback to improve the product.

Android

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to unlock a phone on every carrier
Up Next

How to clean a Keurig
faceapp neural net image editing featured
News

FaceApp says it won’t hold on to your face photos. Should you trust it?

If you use FaceApp, you've given its parent company permission to use your face photos for pretty much anything -- even though the app-maker says it won't use them for nefarious purposes or sell them to a third party.
Posted By Allison Matyus
hp sprocket photo printer amazon prime day deal plus red 2fr87a
Deals

Amazon cuts 33% off on the HP Sprocket Photo Printer for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day sale is officially live. The HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer normally sells for $150, but Amazon cuts $50 off from its original price making it now available for a discounted price of only $100.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
awesome tech you cant buy yet moment air drone feat
Cars

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Drone lens, laser synth, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
google chromecast branding ultra unlimited entertainment bg
Home Theater

Google Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra: Everything you need to know

Google's Chromecast plugs into your TV's HDMI port, allowing you to stream content from your tablet, laptop, or smartphone directly to your TV. Here's what you need to know about all iterations, including the 4K-ready Chromecast Ultra.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Josh Levenson
ford truck shaped emoji coming to your smartphone in 2020 f150
Cars

There is no way to say pickup truck in emoji, and Ford wants to change that

Ford asked the Unicode Consortium to include a pickup truck in the database of emojis. The company is confident its request will be approved, and a blue pickup truck loosely shaped like an F-150 will be available in early 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how to reset an iPhone
Mobile

It's still worth boarding this fleet of old flagship phones if you want to save

Do you really need to blow your savings to get the latest smartphone, or is it worth looking at the top phones from yesteryear? We highlight some old flagships that are still worth buying and discuss new budget phones as an alternative.
Posted By Simon Hill
kodak mobile film scanner review hands on hkg 0923
Photography

The Google Cardboard of scanners, this Kodak takes film from attic to Instagram

The Google Cardboard of film scanners, the Kodak Mobile FIlm Scanner uses a piece of cardboard and the camera that you already have in your pocket to get film in the attic on Instagram without a major investment.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here's all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle, Alina Bradford
how to send money on facebook smartphone friends internet connection
Mobile

Stalking apps: Google deletes 7 Android trackers from the Play Store

Google has removed from the Play Store seven stalking apps that could track someone's phone without them knowing about it. The sneaky software also offers access to a phone's contact list, as well as its SMS and call history.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ubers in car shopping service now sells way more than just snacks cargo uber
Mobile

Uber’s in-car shopping service now sells way more than just snacks

The Cargo Box launched in 2018 to offer Uber drivers an easy way to sell snacks and drinks to riders. The service is now expanding to include lots more items, including tech products and travel accessories.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
unihertz titan news icing sugar
Mobile

Unihertz's rugged phone with a keyboard launches July 30 on Kickstarter

Recently, only BlackBerry's phones have offered a physical keyboard. Not any more. Chinese manufacturer Unihertz is preparing to launch the Unihertz Titan -- a rugged phone with a built-in physical keyboard.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to unlock a phone
Mobile

Free yourself! How to unlock a phone from the icy hands of your wireless carrier

Do you want to know how to unlock a phone through your carrier or a third-party service like DoctorSIM? Regardless of which way you want to go, we've compiled a list of requirements and methods for doing so.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Spotify
Music

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

Having access to millions of songs comes at a price -- albeit, a pretty small one. Before you figure out how much Spotify Premium is going to cost, you will want to see if you qualify for a discounted (or even free) subscription.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen