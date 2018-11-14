Best Google Pixel 3 XL screen protectors

Share

Google’s Pixel 3 XL boasts an excellent 6.3-inch OLED screen that you may want to take steps to protect. Unfortunately, while there are several options on the market, we have yet to find any Pixel 3 XL screen protectors that we can recommend without reservation. It seems the curved edges have made things tough for manufacturers, so we’re seeing a lot of protectors that don’t stick properly, don’t extend to the edges, or that produce a halo effect.

Whitestone Dome and RhinoShield are currently making potentially worthwhile products that we’ll check out and possibly add in due course, but for now these are the best Pixel 3 XL screen protectors.

InvisibleShield Glass+ VisionGuard ($45)

As one of the most popular names in mobile accessories, Zagg turns out good products with generous lifetime warranties. This tempered-glass screen protector will guard your Pixel 3 XL’s display from scratches and cracks. It comes with an easy fit tray — just make sure you line the top notch up properly. We’re a little skeptical about the claims of protection from blue light, but it will fit with most cases, it feels good, and the screen still looks good with it on. However, it is quite expensive, and some people have complained about it lifting at the edges.

Buy it now from:

InvisibleShield Best Buy

Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($13)

You can expect decent protection for your screen with this protector, and it comes in a pack of two at a very reasonable price. The fit is good and there’s a special fitting frame in the box to help you line it up. It will work just fine with most Pixel 3 XL cases, and it doesn’t change the look or feel of your phone too much. Unfortunately, the edges don’t extend to the curve, so you can tell a screen protector is on there, even with a case on, and things like hairs can get caught around the edges.

Buy it now from:

Caseology

IQ Shield LiquidSkin Protector ($8)

This film screen protector is made of plastic rather than glass, so it won’t provide good drop or impact protection, and it does change the feel of the screen. If you’re just interested in something that will guard against scratches, then you might consider it; this protector should stop the keys in your pocket from scratching up your Pixel 3 XL screen, for example. You get two in the pack and they’re easy to fit onto the phone. This screen protector also goes over the edges, which means it won’t play nice with every case.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Mr Shield Screen Protector ($6)

If you’re looking for a cheap solution to tide you over until something better comes along, then you might consider this three-pack of tempered-glass screen protectors from Mr Shield. They have the usual 9H hardness rating, as well as an oleophobic coating to shrug off finger smudges. They don’t extend all the way to the edges, so they’ll fit fine with most cases. Unfortunately, they’re a little tricky when it comesto fit. Take your time, align with the notch, and smooth out any bubbles, and you should end up with good protection for a bargain price.

Buy it now from:

Amazon