If you’re planning on pre-ordering the latest iPad Air 5 after Apple’s Peek Performance event, you’re not alone. The iPad Air 5 is set to be one of the top consumer-focused tablets on the market, with its new M1 chipset, 5G, and upgraded front-facing camera with Center Stage. If you’re dropping $600 or more on a new iPad Air, you’ll want to ensure you protect that gorgeous 10.9-inch display from scratches, scuffs, and impact. That’s where a durable protective case comes in, and there are already some great options available to choose from. We’ve done the hard work and rounded up six of the best iPad Air 5 cases and covers for you right here, from slim folios to rugged options.

Looking to use your new tablet for work? Then you’ll also want to check out our pick of the best iPad Air 5 keyboard cases.

Apple Smart Folio

First up is Apple’s classic Smart Folio, which comes in a choice of eight colors. True, it will set you back $79, but it’s specifically designed to snugly fit the iPad Air 5, and it’s made with the high-quality materials you’d expect from Apple. This thin, light folio case offers all-round protection for your new tablet with auto wake/sleep function. It attaches magnetically to your iPad Air and folds out into an adjustable kickstand for reading, typing, or video calls. If you’re after the complete Apple experience, this is the case to get.

SwitchEasy Origami Wallet Leather Case

Available in Navy Blue or Pastel Green (pictured), SwitchEasy’s Origami Wallet case is a slim, form-fitting case made from genuine premium leather. With its soft leather outer and microfiber lining, it provides 360-degree protection for your iPad Air 5 and even features raised bumpers inside the case for added protection should you drop your tablet with the case open. The magnetic closure supports your tablet’s auto sleep/wake function to conserve battery life, and the origami design of the case folds into four different stand positions in landscape or portrait mode for comfortable viewing, typing, reading, or hands-free video calls.

Olixar Leather-Style Stand Case

For those who prefer vegan leather, Olixar’s leather-style stand case is a budget and planet-friendly choice. Available in a choice of classic black or rose gold, this sleek case looks professional enough for the office or client meetings. It’s lightweight, slim, and features interior slip pockets for meeting papers, documents, or travel tickets. With its padded leather-style outer and microfiber interior, your tablet stays safe from scratches and scuffs, while a robust plastic frame with reinforced corners and anti-fall protection ensures your iPad is also protected from drops and impact. The case folds out into a viewing stand that can be adjusted to various angles for viewing or typing.

GUDOU Ultra Slim Trifold Case

This next case combines the beauty of a clear case with the all-round protection of a folio. The Trifold case features a translucent back cover with colored soft bumpers for protection from impact and a folding folio-style cover that keeps your screen safe. Both the front and back cover are easily detachable, so you can use either on its own, depending on your needs. This case also features a handy built-in Apple Pencil holder and supports your tablet’s auto sleep/wake function. Pick it up in Misty Blue (pictured), Matcha (mint green), or pink.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro Case

Spigen is known for its rugged, protective cases, and the Tough Armor Pro case for the new iPad Air 5 is just about the best protection you can get. This case offers advanced shock absorption thanks to Air Cushion technology, with a 2mm lip around the screen and reinforced corners for enhanced drop protection. It even packs a built-in Apple Pencil holder while maintaining a relatively slim, sleek profile. It’s one of the more expensive cases on our list, but it’s worth every penny if you’re looking for extreme protection for your new tablet.

MaxCases Extreme-X Case and Screen Protector

The final case on our list is another rugged option — this time with an included screen protector for 360-degree protection. This case features enhanced corner protection and impact-absorbing bumpers to keep your iPad safe from drops and impact, with an integrated Apple Pencil holder, rotating hand strap, and handy shoulder strap for hands-free carrying. The built-in kickstand can be adjusted to two different angles for viewing, reading, video calls, and more.

