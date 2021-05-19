The iPhone 12 launched a revamped design featuring flat sides reminiscent of the iPhone 4 and 5 (and the new iPad Pro). It also sports slimmer bezels, a narrower notch, 5G support for the first time, and the powerful A14 Bionic processor. But even if it features Corning’s new Ceramic Shield glass, its crisp display isn’t immune to damage. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best iPhone 12 screen protectors available. Regardless of your budget, these will boost the durability and strength of your iPhone’s display.

L K Privacy Screen Protector

You always want to repel prying eyes from your iPhone screen, and the L K Privacy Screen Protector is more than up to the task. It keeps all personal information shielded from strangers with its anti-spy, non-glare, dark protective covering. It also serves to protect your screen from bumps, drops, and other common impacts. When using this screen protector, screen brightness will be reduced, so be sure to boost the display brightness while it’s installed on your phone.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12

The main thing you want from a screen protector is protection, and with a hardness rating of 9H, this tempered glass screen protector from Spigen fits the bill perfectly. Sold in a pack of two, it also includes an auto-alignment kit, with the frame making it very easy to apply to your iPhone 12. Aside from being hard enough to resist scratches from a knife, it’s remarkably transparent and clear, while it has been cut finely to fit the outline of the iPhone 12’s screen. It also has an oleophobic coating (i.e. it’s fingerprint-resistant), repelling the kinds of smudges that can make your screen look more than a little grotty and grimy.

FILUV iPhone 12 Screen Protector

Another tempered-glass iPhone 12 screen protector with a 9H rating, this cover from FILUV is scratch-proof, fingerprint-proof, and waterproof. It will protect the phone from minor scuffs as well as more high-impact damage, such as falls and collisions. Not only does it protect the iPhone 12’s screen, but it’s designed to be highly transparent and sensitive, allowing you to use your iPhone 12 just as normal. It’s sold in a pack of three, is designed to provide a 1:1 fit with the iPhone 12’s screen, and even has its own installation tutorial video to help you apply it.

ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12

ESR’s tempered-glass iPhone 12 screen protector offers an impressive level of protection. It has a hardness rating of 9H, like many of the protectors listed. However, ESR claims the screen protector’s three-layer construction system can tolerate 5 kilograms/approximately 11 pounds of force. It’s incredibly resistant to impact and protects against scratches and fingerprints. This screen protector comes with an installation frame to ensure an easy, dust and bubble-free application process. It’s sold in a three-pack and includes a cleaning kit as well.

Floveme iPhone 12 Screen Protector

The iPhone 12 screen protector by Floveme also comes in a three-pack and is the thinnest protector listed. At only 0.25mm, this protector is almost completely transparent, providing touchscreen accuracy of 99.9%. It might be paper-thin, but its 9H hardness rating means it can take quite a beating while keeping your screen protected. An oleophobic layer also prevents the presence of unsightly fingerprints. Finally, this protector comes with an installation frame, a useful, though not entirely necessary to use cleaning kit, and improved ABS glue to fit itself to the iPhone 12 screen securely.

Ailun Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12

Another ultra-thin screen protector is the iPhone 12 screen protector, which measures only 0.33mm thick. Its tempered glass has a hardness rating of 9H, so this protector also does an excellent job of preventing chips and cracks on your display. Its oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings protect the display from water damage, warding off smudges and fingerprints. The laser-cut cover is a perfect fit for the phone screen and is also equipped with 2.5D curved edges to make gripping and applying the protector an easy application process. You can buy this in a three-pack with a transparency rating of 99.99%.

Editors' Recommendations