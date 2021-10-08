The iPhone SE (2020) is possibly the most underrated device in Apple’s current lineup. Often neglected due to its (relatively) outdated design, it nonetheless boasts excellent specs and performance, incorporating a powerful A13 Bionic processor, great software, and a highly versatile camera. However, while it does almost everything you’d want an Apple phone to do, it’s certainly not indestructible. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best iPhone SE (2020) screen protectors out right now. These run the gamut from highly deluxe and durable examples to models that are more affordable yet still offer very good protection.

OtterBox Alpha Glass Screen Protector

Built using advanced, fortified glass, this iPhone SE (2020) screen protector from OtterBox delivers double the anti-scratch resistance of standard glass-based protectors. It also incorporates reinforced edges that reduce the chances of chipping and splintering, while the protector as a whole is shatter-resistant. Despite its toughness, the protector also offers a noticeably high level of clarity, so you can continue enjoying the iPhone SE’s screen as before. OtterBox has also designed it to ensure 100% case compatibility, so don’t worry if you’ve already bought a case and wonder whether the protector might fit with it. Comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

Speck ShieldView Glass

This shatter-resistant tempered glass screen protector from Speck offers a 9H hardness rating, so you’ll have a hard time damaging it or your phone’s display. At only 0.33mm thick, it’s thin enough to preserve the original vividness and responsiveness of the iPhone SE (2020)’s screen. The glass has been treated using high temperatures so that it offers heightened scratch resistance, while it has also been designed to be anti-glare, saving you from uncomfortable or inconvenient brightness. Provides complete coverage for the phone’s entire screen, while remaining discreetly transparent.

Spigen AlignMaster GLAS.tR Full Cover

Sold in a pack of two, this iPhone SE (2020) screen protector from Spigen is one of the best on the market. Importantly, its tempered glass comes with a 9H hardness rating, so it will resist scratches from knives, keys, and other everyday metal objects. It also uses an oleophobic coating to prevent smudges and scuffs from mussing up your phone’s nice screen. A couple of nice bonus features are also offered, including the fact that it’s compatible with every Spigen case, and that it includes an auto-alignment installation tray, so pretty much anyone can fit it without getting themselves into trouble.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

If you want a good all-around screen protector that comes at a fraction of some of the more premium models, this iPhone SE (2020) screen protector from Supershieldz is just the ticket. It’s made from tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating, so again, it will do a very good job of preventing scratches and cracks. The glass has also been treated to a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating, so it will repel water and oil or grease, keeping the screen looking fresh and new. It also includes 2.5D rounded edges which make using it (once fitted) more comfortable, while it promises 99% clarity and optimal sensitivity. Is sold in a pack of two, just in case you break the first one, and comes with an alignment tray.

Mkeke Screen Protector

Mkeke’s iPhone SE screen protector comes in a pack of three, offering excellent value while also providing an insurance policy to the particularly accident-prone among us. As with other, more expensive protectors, it’s built using tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating, so even if it saves you money, it will also continue saving your phone from unwanted damage. It’s scratch- and impact-resistant, while it also includes an oleophobic coating to prevent unsightly smudges. On top of this, it comes with a full installation kit, including dust-removal stickers, wipes, a squeeze card, an alignment frame, and an instruction manual.

JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Another tempered glass iPhone SE (2020) screen protector, this model from JETech also boasts a 9H hardness rating. It will prevent scratches, splinters, and shattering, making it basically as durable as protectors more than twice the price. It measures only 0.33mm in thickness, making it a highly transparent and responsive protector, one that will allow you to use your iPhone SE exactly as before. In addition, it’s anti-fingerprint, anti-dust, and waterproof. It also promises bubble-free installation, something that is helped by the inclusion of a cleaning kit and instruction manual. Sold in a pack of three, making it another very good deal.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ Screen Protector

If you want to go all-out and ensure that nothing ever happens to your iPhone SE’s display, this InvisibleShield protector from ZAGG may be your ideal choice. Its tempered glass has been treated to provide three times the shatter resistance of other comparable models, with ZAGG’s trademarked Ion Matrix reinforcement technology making it one of the most durable screen protectors around. As such, it will resist scratches, falls, and other impacts, keeping itself and your phone in immaculate condition. The protector also resists oil and fingerprints, while it’s thin enough to ensure the fullest degree of transparency and sensitivity. Comes with a full installation kit, comprising a cleaning wipe, a dust sticker, a microfiber cloth, and an application tray. Of course, with only a single protector in the pack, it may not be cheap, but it’s arguably the best in terms of durability.

Armor Edge Glass Screen Protector

Here’s a very good middle-of-the-road screen protector that offers plenty of protection without being prohibitively expensive. Constructed from tempered glass, it will prevent damage and keep the iPhone’s screen in one piece. It has also been designed for optimal touchscreen sensitivity, meaning you won’t notice a difference in the display’s responsiveness after you install it. Not only has it been treated to be fingerprint-resistant, but it’s also anti-glare, which is great if you happen to live somewhere that receives more than its fair share of sunlight. Sold in a pack of two, and comes with an installation tray and a microfiber cleaning cloth, so you can apply it easily to the phone.

