You've spent a grand, now don't skimp on a screen protector for your iPhone X

The iPhone X, Apple’s top-of-the-line iPhone, has a speedy A11 Bionic processor, dual rear cameras, and a state-of-the-art facial recognition system — Face ID — that’s more secure than Touch ID. It’s by far the most advanced iPhone ever released, it’s also the most expensive.

That’s quite an investment, and there’s no better reason to pick up a durable screen protector for your iPhone X. Apple’s flagship is IP67 rated for water and dust-resistance, but the company makes no claims the glass back and front will survive drops on concrete, tile, or less forgiving surfaces. Luckily, accessory makers are more than happy to fill the need. Check out our list of the best iPhone X screen protectors and where to buy them. When you’re finished, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best iPhone X cases.

Anker GlassGuard Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($8) Anker is well known for a range of phone accessories including Bluetooth speakers, cables, and chargers, but recently has become known for its new protective options, including its screen protectors. These tempered glass screen protectors (it’s a twin pack) curve slightly to protect the front of your phone, as well as the slightly curved edge, but also don’t interfere with most cases you might use to protect the rest of your iPhone X. The GlassGuard also comes with Anker’s DoubleDefence tech, reinforcing it even further. Although there’s two in the pack, Anker wants you to get it right first time, so there’s an installation guide included too. Buy it now from: Amazon

Supershieldz Film Screen Protector — Six Pack ($6) If you work in a dusty or dirty environment, then you might not care too much about the possibility of a broken screen, and might worry more about keeping it clean. That’s where something like Supershieldz comes in. With a massive six pack on offer, each of these film screen protectors costs a buck each, making them perfect for throwaway protection against scratches and dirt. Just because they come in a big pack doesn’t mean they’re individually weak though — each protector is made from Japanese PET film, provides great clarity, and doesn’t reduce your touchscreen responsiveness. Buy it now from: Amazon

Case-Mate Screen Protector ($30) Case-Mate’s Glass Screen Protector is designed from the ground up to protect the iPhone X from impact damage. It boasts a 9H hardness rating and low profile that won’t mess with the touch responsiveness of the iPhone X’s screen or 3D Touch haptics. Case-Mate’s anti-fingerprint technology prevents smudges, and a multi-layer design guarantees a high degree of scratch resistance. It does have a few downsides — Case-Mate hasn’t been able to tailor it to cover the edges of the phone — but otherwise it’s a great screen protector for a great price. Buy it now from: Case-Mate Amazon

Tozo Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($10) Tozo’s super-thin Tempered Glass Screen Protector stretches the entire length of the iPhone X’s front, covering not just the display but the bezels around the screen. That makes it exceptionally good at protecting against falls, bumps, and scratches, and at resisting fingerprints (thanks to an oleophobic coating). Careful cutouts around the front-facing cameras and depth sensors let the iPhone X’s Face ID facial recognition see you bright as day. Buy it now from: Amazon

EasyACC Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($8) The EasyACC Tempered Glass Screen Protector is tempered glass solution that’s not only shatterproof, but thin enough to avoid interfering with the iPhone’s touch responsiveness. Thanks to a proprietary weave design, it shatters “cleanly” when you drop it, meaning you won’t have to worry about cutting your finger on jagged pieces jutting from the iPhone’s screen. Best of all, the EasyACC Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes in a two-pack. Buy it now from: Amazon

Tech21 Impact Shield ($35) and Tech21 Evo Glass ($45) Tech21’s new iPhone X screen protector collection has something for everyone. Take the Impact Shield for example: It has a self-healing polymer surface layer that smooths over new scratches. Tech21’s BulletShield technology deflects forces safely away from the iPhone X’s screen, and its thin crystal layer ensures the phone’s touchscreen remains smooth and responsive. The Impact Shield is also available in an anti-glare model that makes the iPhone X’s screen easier to read in direct sunlight. Buy it now from: Tech21 Amazon Tech21’s other new iPhone X screen protector, the Evo Glass, utilizes 4 millimeters of tempered glass that works to shield your phone’s screen against accidental scratches and drops. It’s bendable, durable, and fingerprint-resistant, and thin enough to avoid dulling the iPhone X screen’s colors. Buy it now from: Tech21 Amazon

InvisibleShield Glass+ ($40) and InvisibleShield HD ($20) InvisibleShield, a brand with a long history in the iPhone accessories business, has a new screen protector designed for the the iPhone X: The Glass+. It features Ion Matrix technology, a blend of ultra-strong impact material and surface fracture-filling finish. With a thorough inspection process that weeds out imperfections, InvisibleShield claims the Glass+ is two times stronger than most of the competition. Glass+ starts at $40. Buy it now from: Zagg Amazon InvisibleShield’s cheaper alternative, the InvisibleShield HD, is an all-film adhesive that won’t protect against bumps and falls. But it’s thin, lightweight, and designed with lab-grown “smart molecules” that heal scratches over time. The HD starts at $20, and it comes with InvisibleShield’s life-of-device policy. If the screen protector ever shows signs of scratches or wear, the company will replace it no questions asked. Buy it now from: Zagg Amazon

BodyGuardz Pure 2 Premium Glass Screen Protector ($40) Potentially the first in a new generation of glass screen protectors, BodyGuardz Pure 2 uses a new type of glass to make this some of the best screen protection you can buy. Rather than the usual glass used in other screen protectors, the Pure 2 from BodyGuardz uses “aluminosilicate”, an ultra-thin, ultra-strong material that’s easy to handle, and apparently impossible to break or mark with five times more scratch resistance than the competition. While we can’t validate those claims, the Pure 2 is a great screen protector, being easy-to-apply with the included installation tray and precisely cut edges, and is even covered by BodyGuardz’s lifetime replacement scheme. Buy it now from: BodyGuardz Amazon

Otterbox Alpha Glass Screen Protector ($40) Otterbox are an old hand at screen protection, and you can expect a certain level of expertise from one of their Alpha Glass screen protectors. And that’s exactly what we have here — a solid screen protector that will keep your device protected. Otterbox promise that the Alpha Glass maintains perfect image quality (especially important on a device like the iPhone X), and fully retains all of the responsiveness you would have from an unprotected display. Anti-shatter technology stops the screen protector from shattering should the worst happen, and comes with everything you need to apply the protector quickly and easily. Buy it now from: Otterbox Amazon

Spigen GLAS.tR Nano Liquid ($25) Something slightly different from the usual film or glass screen protection options — Spigen’s GLAS.tR Nano Liquid is a liquid-based screen protector. Instead of adding a physical protector over the top of your display, this screen protection instead applies a layer of a nano-hydrophobic coating that stops dirt, grit, and grease from sticking to the surface of the phone, keeping it clean and stopping those particles from causing damage. And while it won’t lend the same sort of protection that you might get from a film or glass screen protector, it’s super-thin at less than 1,000-times thinner than a human hair, and is the perfect screen protection for anyone who hates having an extra barrier between them and their phone. Buy it now from: Spigen Amazon

Moshi Airfoil Glass Screen Protector ($35) Moshi are another company with a long pedigree of making fine accessories for Apple products, and the Airfoil Glass is the first screen protector they have on offer for the iPhone X. Their experience shows — the Airfoil is 40-percent stronger than generic glass screen protectors, and thanks to Moshi’s special method of atomically strengthening their glass, it’s stronger too. Specially curved edges hug your phone, and Moshi’s system of Airfoil underneath the protector reduce the likelihood of air bubbles getting stuck between the Airfoil Glass and the device. Buy it now from: Moshi Amazon

Tech Armor Ballistic Glass ($8) and Tech Armor HD Clear Film ($6) Offering more options for protecting your phone with either tough hardened glass or scratch-resistant film, Tech Armor’s Ballistic Glass screen protector is made of top-quality Japanese “Asahi” glass that provides 99.99-percent clarity, and full 3D Touch capabilities. Given it measures a mere 0.3 millimeters thick and comes with rainbow-free adhesive, it will seem like it’s barely there, and Tech Armor say that it’s fully compatible with most cases. And the best part? There’s two of them in a pack, so you’ve got a replacement close at hand if the worst happens. Buy it now from: Amazon Tech Armor has also put “countless hours” into the development of the HD Clear Film screen protectors. Made from high-quality Japanese PET material, Tech Armor promise that the HD Clear provides incredible screen clarity, and resists bubbling during application with a silicone-based adhesive. Tech Armor has also included “TruTouch” technology to ensure that the screen’s sensitivity is unaffected — and best of all, this comes in a triple-pack, ensuring great value for money. Buy it now from: Amazon

Patchworks ITG Privacy Glass Screen Protector ($30) Tired of people looking over your shoulder at your phone while you’re on the bus, out at a restaurant, or simply wandering round the streets? Maybe you want to use your mobile banking without worrying about watchers? Maybe you’re an international super-spy on a mission to save the head of KFC? Regardless of why, if you want to save your privacy, did you know you can get a screen protector that helps? This 0.33-millimeter-thick screen protector from Patchworks appears fully transparent when viewed from the front, but will block out vision from the sides of the device, keeping straying eyes away from your precious data. It will make sharing cat videos slightly harder, but your security is assured. Plus, it offers the same benefits as normal glass screen protectors, with added scratch and drop-resistance, and an oleophobic layer to keep your screen clean. Buy it now from: Patchworks Amazon Mobile Fun