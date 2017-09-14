5 of the best Kindle Paperwhite cases for easy reading on the go

So you’ve gotten yourself a new Kindle Paperwhite, and you’re ready to blaze through that to-read pile? While it’s not likely to endure as much damage as your smartphone, your Kindle is unlikely to only be used for reading in bed. Chances are it’ll experience life on the beach, by the pool — everywhere you want to read. Why not keep it protected and add some utility with additional stands and hand straps? No one wants their Kindle falling over — or falling on their face. We’ve scoured the web for the best Kindle Paperwhite cases to keep your ebook reader covered, protected, and useful everywhere.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Leather Case ($40) It was only natural that we’d start with Amazon’s own premium leather case. Created to be as simple as possible, Amazon have cut out all possible distractions to make this a case that doesn’t get between you and your reading. With sleep/wake technology on the cover, your Kindle will sleep with the cover closed, and wake when opened — making it easy to dive straight back into your reading. When it’s time to move on, the magnetic clasp will keep the case closed while your Paperwhite is in your bag, and make sure it isn’t accidentally activated while you’re traveling. Thin and stylish, Amazon’s own case has over 15,000 5-star reviews, and although it’s pricey, you won’t be disappointed when you put this on your Kindle. It also comes in five different colors, so if you’re not taken with the Ink Blue above, check out the other options. Buy one now from: Amazon

Olixar Leather-Style Kindle Paperwhite Case ($11) From Amazon’s premium option, to something a little more budget. But don’t let the price fool you — Olixar is a new accessory manufacturer with a solid reputation, and this case is no exception. Made of PU leather, this case will be easy to maintain and keep clean, but also resistant to outside damage and capable of keeping your Kindle scratch-free. Like the Amazon cover, the Olixar case features a magnetic closing clasp, with sleep/wake functionality. The inside of the case is made from a soft microfiber lining to nestle against your ebook reader’s screen, but it’s the addition of a hand strap that really helps this case to stand out. Usually folded flush to the inside of the case, the strap can be used to hold your Kindle with one hand, and keep it secure while you sip a luxurious cocktail — or a more humble cup of tea. It’s also available in blue. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun

Jonathan Adler Bargello Waves Cover ($30) If you’re not a fan of the leather and leather-style options (and not everyone is) then this cotton canvas print case could well be the right choice for you. Available in a wide variety of different patterns, these cases let you make a statement with your Kindle, rather than the sleek and understated look of a leather case. Secured by a series of elastic straps, these cases aren’t made specifically for the Kindle Paperwhite, so they’ll fit other models of Kindle, but they’ll hold the ebook reader securely without blocking any charging ports or buttons. The soft inner lining also contains a large pocket — perfect for storage on-the-go, and for tucking away anything you need. Durable and lightweight, if you want to add some style to your Kindle, these cases could be the way to go. Buy one now from: Amazon

Fintie PU Leather Origami Case ($15) For pure utility and protection, you can’t go wrong with the Fintie Origami case. Aping the style of Amazon’s earlier Origami cases is no bad thing, especially when the result is so good. With a few easy folds, you can set up your Kindle at a viewing angle to suit your needs. It also comes with a magnetic closure and sleep/wake functionality, as well as a hard plexiglass layer underneath the PU leather that helps to protect your e-reader from damage. Ultraslim and lightweight, you’ll barely know this case was there at all — and it comes in a staggeringly large variety of designs as well. Buy one now from: Amazon