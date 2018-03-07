Charge and sync with one of our favorite Lightning cables for iPhone

When you bought your iPhone or iPad, you probably got a standard Lightning cable in the box with it. But if you want to be able to charge your device at work or in different rooms without having to carry that cable around with you, you’ll want to invest in a spare cable or two. You may also prefer something a little longer, so you can use your iPhone comfortably while it’s plugged in, or something a little stronger that can survive tugs, bumps, or the unwelcome attention of a pet and child. Let’s take a look at the best Lightning cables around.
Native Union Cable Collection
- MFI-Certified: Yes
- Length: Belt Cable 1.2 meters, Night Cable 3.0 meters, Key Cable 16.5 centimeters
- Warranty: Lifetime
- Price: All three cables for $76, or Belt Cable $25, Key Cable $30, Night Cable $40.
Native Union has perfected the art of turning cables into lifestyle products, and for its new Cosmos Collection, the company has also added in extra toughness using DuPont Kevlar fiber, ensuring the cables remain looking good. It has also reinforced the join between cable and Lightning connector, a common point where other cables may fail. The new print combines gray and white for a cool, modern look, with a great texture. Native Union’s Cosmos Collection color scheme will be available on its Belt Cable models, Key Cable, and Night Cable from May 15, but other colors and styles are available right now.
Buy it now from
Anker PowerLine Cable
- MFi-Certified: Yes
- Length: 6 feet
- Warranty: 18 months
- Price: $13
This is a really great Lightning cable at an affordable price. It’s fast when it comes to charging and data transfer, it’s certified by Apple, and it’s really durable. The cable is reinforced with Kevlar and Anker has strengthened the stress points at the ends to ensure it lasts. It also comes with a handy Velcro tie and you can pick it up in black, white, blue, red, or gray. The end of the Lightning connector is slightly wider than the basic Apple cable, however, so it might not fit every case. Otherwise, this is probably the best cable at this price point.
Buy one now from:
Nomad Ultra Rugged Cable
- MFi-Certified: Yes
- Length: 9.8 feet (3 meters)
- Warranty: 2 years
- Price: $35
This cable combines a Kevlar core with an RF (radio frequency) shield and PVC jacket, all encased in heavyweight 1000-denier nylon for durability. Nomad guarantees it will last for at least five years, even with heavy daily use. There’s a special silicone rubber tie that allows you to keep your cable tidy and organize any extra length. It’s a USB 2.0 cable and it will work with any iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch that has a Lightning port. You can also get it in a 4.9-foot (1.5-meter) length.
Buy one now from:
1byone Cable
- MFi-Certified: Yes
- Length: 3.28 feet
- Warranty: 12 months
- Price: $7
This cable from 1byone is well worth considering, especially since it’s half the price of Apple’s proprietary Lightning cable and features nearly the same design. It’s fast at charging and syncing data, and it’s easy to carry around. It’s not going to be especially durable given it’s essentially a clone of Apple’s cable, but it will fit all the same cases, including Otterbox cases. Needless to say the latter can be a real problem with other cables.
Buy one now from:
Ventev ChargeSync Cable
- MFi-Certified: Yes
- Length: 6 inches
- Warranty: Limited lifetime
- Price: $18
Maybe you have a USB charging hub on your desk, or you want to plug into your laptop and you hate the cable clutter. Whatever the reason, there are times when you might prefer a really short cable to keep things tidy. Thankfully, this cable charges and syncs data at full speed and measures a mere 6 inches long. It’s also flat, so there’s no danger of tangling. It’s a little pricey and the Lightning connector may be a little big for some case cutouts, but it works well and it’s pretty durable.
Buy one now from:
Fuse Chicken Titan Cable
- MFi-Certified: Yes
- Length: 3.25 feet
- Warranty: Limited lifetime
- Price: $35
Billed as the toughest Lightning cable on the planet, the Fuse Chicken Titan is wrapped in two layers of flexible steel. This thing will survive pet attacks without fraying and the manufacturers even took a chainsaw to it just to prove its strength. That said, it’s a lot heavier and stiffer than a regular cable, which means it can be rather difficult to coil up. The Lightning connector can also be a weak point and the neck is wider than a traditional Apple cable, so it won’t fit all cases. But if you want something that your pets can’t chew through, this is it.
Buy one now from:
Zus Kevlar Cable
- MFi-Certified: Yes
- Length: 4 feet
- Warranty: Limited
- Price: $20
We actually blew the Zus cable up during testing, but before that, it survived a tug-of-war with a dog and came out unscathed. This is a seriously tough Lightning cable with a thoughtful design. It’s reinforced with Kevlar and finished with nylon braiding — two facets that helped it survive an impressive 15,000 bends during lab testing. It’s also tangle-free and comes with a Velcro tie. One thing we really like about the cable is that the USB connector is angled at 90 degrees, so it can fit in tight spaces. It’s rugged, a good length, and the right price.
Buy one now from:
Moshi Cable
- MFi-Certified: Yes
- Length: 10 feet
- Warranty: 12 months
- Price: $25
The big attraction with this cable is the 10-foot length, which allows you use and charge your iPhone at the same time, regardless of where the outlet might be. It also comes with a Velcro strap, so you can tidy it away when you don’t need the full length. The cable is encased in aluminum and the ends are reinforced for added durability. It syncs and charges at decent speeds, too, though it’s not ideal for cases outfitted with a tight cutout given the connector end is quite wide.
Buy one now from:
AmazonBasics Cable
- MFi-Certified: Yes
- Length: 4 inches to 10 feet
- Warranty: 12 months
- Price: $5+
This cable is available in an array of differing lengths, including 4- and 10-foot varieties. Amazon’s proprietary accessories are known for their build quality, too, and this cable is no exception. It comes in either black or white, which is perfect for those who have an all-black iPhone. Amazon also guarantees its durability, and it will back it up with the company’s one-year warranty.
Buy one now from:
Aukey Nylon Braided Cable
- MFi-Certified: Yes
- Length: 4 feet
- Warranty: 24 months
- Price: $12
Braided-nylon cables are very durable, and Aukey’s lighting cable comes with reinforced aluminum shielding that’s designed to help it survive day-to-day abuse. Each cable is 4 feet long — meaning they’re neither too long or too short — and is backed by Aukey’s two-year warranty. They also come in four different colors (black, white, silver, and gold), so finding the right cable to match your iOS device shouldn’t be a problem.
Buy one now from: