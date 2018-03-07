Charge and sync with one of our favorite Lightning cables for iPhone

When you bought your iPhone or iPad, you probably got a standard Lightning cable in the box with it. But if you want to be able to charge your device at work or in different rooms without having to carry that cable around with you, you’ll want to invest in a spare cable or two. You may also prefer something a little longer, so you can use your iPhone comfortably while it’s plugged in, or something a little stronger that can survive tugs, bumps, or the unwelcome attention of a pet and child. Let’s take a look at the best Lightning cables around.

Native Union Cable Collection MFI-Certified: Yes

Length: Belt Cable 1.2 meters, Night Cable 3.0 meters, Key Cable 16.5 centimeters

Warranty: Lifetime

Price: All three cables for $76, or Belt Cable $25, Key Cable $30, Night Cable $40. Native Union has perfected the art of turning cables into lifestyle products, and for its new Cosmos Collection, the company has also added in extra toughness using DuPont Kevlar fiber, ensuring the cables remain looking good. It has also reinforced the join between cable and Lightning connector, a common point where other cables may fail. The new print combines gray and white for a cool, modern look, with a great texture. Native Union’s Cosmos Collection color scheme will be available on its Belt Cable models, Key Cable, and Night Cable from May 15, but other colors and styles are available right now. Buy it now from Native Union

Anker PowerLine Cable MFi-Certified: Yes

Length: 6 feet

Warranty: 18 months

Price: $13 This is a really great Lightning cable at an affordable price. It’s fast when it comes to charging and data transfer, it’s certified by Apple, and it’s really durable. The cable is reinforced with Kevlar and Anker has strengthened the stress points at the ends to ensure it lasts. It also comes with a handy Velcro tie and you can pick it up in black, white, blue, red, or gray. The end of the Lightning connector is slightly wider than the basic Apple cable, however, so it might not fit every case. Otherwise, this is probably the best cable at this price point. Buy one now from: Amazon

Nomad Ultra Rugged Cable MFi-Certified: Yes

Length: 9.8 feet (3 meters)

Warranty: 2 years

Price: $35 This cable combines a Kevlar core with an RF (radio frequency) shield and PVC jacket, all encased in heavyweight 1000-denier nylon for durability. Nomad guarantees it will last for at least five years, even with heavy daily use. There’s a special silicone rubber tie that allows you to keep your cable tidy and organize any extra length. It’s a USB 2.0 cable and it will work with any iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch that has a Lightning port. You can also get it in a 4.9-foot (1.5-meter) length. Buy one now from: Amazon

1byone Cable MFi-Certified: Yes

Length: 3.28 feet

Warranty: 12 months

Price: $7 This cable from 1byone is well worth considering, especially since it’s half the price of Apple’s proprietary Lightning cable and features nearly the same design. It’s fast at charging and syncing data, and it’s easy to carry around. It’s not going to be especially durable given it’s essentially a clone of Apple’s cable, but it will fit all the same cases, including Otterbox cases. Needless to say the latter can be a real problem with other cables. Buy one now from: Amazon

Ventev ChargeSync Cable MFi-Certified: Yes

Length: 6 inches

Warranty: Limited lifetime

Price: $18 Maybe you have a USB charging hub on your desk, or you want to plug into your laptop and you hate the cable clutter. Whatever the reason, there are times when you might prefer a really short cable to keep things tidy. Thankfully, this cable charges and syncs data at full speed and measures a mere 6 inches long. It’s also flat, so there’s no danger of tangling. It’s a little pricey and the Lightning connector may be a little big for some case cutouts, but it works well and it’s pretty durable. Buy one now from: Amazon