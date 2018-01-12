The best mobile accessories at CES 2018, from skin scanners to selfie drones

From L’Oréal’s wearable that can track UV exposure to Foreo’s high-tech facial masks, beauty tech was a huge trend as CES 2018. However, the Neutrogena Skin360 was the most exciting beauty accessory we saw this year. The Neutrogena Skin360 attaches to your phone to analyze your skin. The Skin360 can keep track of pore size, skin moisture, and skin quality. With the Skin360, you can easily track how small changes, such as drinking more water, have an effect on your skin. The Neutrogena Skin360 should be available in stores this summer and will be priced at $50.

If you’re looking to up your selfie game, the Selfly camera drone may be right up your alley. Selfly is a phone case that includes a detachable autonomous camera drone, so you an easily carry the camera drone around all the time and pop it out whenever you want to grab a selfie. You can pre-order the Selfly drone on Indigogo now, with an anticipated ship date of February. Pre-order pricing starts at $109.

The Osmo Mobile 2 gimbal offers plenty of improvements over last year’s model. For starters, battery life is more than tripled on the Osmo Mobile 2, to 15 hours. The Osmo Mobile 2 also offers zoom control, active tracking, and several different modes such as hyperlapse and slow-motion. The best part is the Osmo Mobile 2 is about $50 less expensive than its predescessor, coming in at $130.

