The best OnePlus 10T screen protectors

OnePlus has fully revealed the OnePlus 10T — a more affordable version of the OnePlus 10 Pro and the company’s first flagship T model in a couple of years. It looks much like its Pro sibling, though with a few updates. Yup, it's still a big glass slab with a full-screen display, and that's where a screen protector will come in handy. While there isn't a huge abundance available just yet, we've come up with a few excellent performers.
Maouici Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Maintains nearly all high-definition clarity
- Excellent touch screen sensitivity
- Easy installation
- May not fully cover screen
With a thickness of only 0.25mm, the Maouici Tempered Glass Screen Protector is built to maximize sensitivity and protection at nearly 100% high-definition clarity and with native touch screen sensitivity. It features 9H level hardness and repels fingerprints, sweat, and ultraviolet rays. Thanks to its nano-electrostatic automatic absorption tech, you benefit from and easy bubble-free installation.
Maouici Tempered Glass Screen Protector
TingYR Screen Protector Film + Camera Lens Protector
- Comes in a two-pack
- Includes camera lens protectors
- Full screen coverage
- Expensive
This screen protector package is a true two-pack bargain — times two. You get two TingYR OnePlus 10T Screen Protectors plus two Camera Protectors alongside an installation tool. Both protector sets are made of 9H tempered glass to prevent damage from scratching, falling, collision, and impact. It provides full-screen coverage, accurate positioning, and native sensitivity. The camera screen will not affect flash performance while allowing nearly 100% light transmission, thus preserving the original high resolution of images and videos.
While the product photo above isn't what the OnePlus 10T looks like, TingYR has a huge variety of phone cases and screen protectors in its portfolio — many of which have high customer ratings. If you're among the first to get a OnePlus 10T and need a screen protector ASAP, this is a solid option to consider.
TingYR Screen Protector Film + Camera Lens Protector
Futanwei Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Comes in a three-pack
- Has hydrophobic and oleophobic screen coatings
- Bubble-free application
- Performance issues reported on some phone models
The Futanwei Tempered Glass Screen Protector has it all in a 9H-hardened, precision-cut glass film. Its hydrophobic and oleophobic screen coating protects against fingerprints, sweat, and oil residue. The highly sensitive touch screen lets your fingers slide easily on the screen. Scratch-resistant and waterproof, it facilitates nearly 100% light transmission for clear photos and videos. The package includes wipes and a dust remover for bubble-free application.
Futanwei Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Ftrongrt Screen Protector
- Provides full screen coverage
- 9H hardness standard
- Silicon coating
- May show fingerprints
This tempered glass film fully covers your phone screen edge to edge with 9H standard hardness that resists scratches, bumps, and sharp objects. With bubble-free, easy installation, you get a silicon coating that is automatically absorbed onto the phone screen. As smooth and clear as the native screen, it is invisible and sensitive to all touch and gestures.
Ftrongrt Screen Protector
Baidiyu Screen Protector
- Fully covers the screen
- Easy installation
- Excellent touch screen sensitivity
- Expensive
The Baidiyu Screen Protector features strengthened glass to protect your phone screen from cracks, scuffs, scratches, and impact. Yet it maintains high response sensitivity to gestures with excellent touch screen accuracy and sensitivity. Application is dust-free, fingerprint-free, and bubble-free with a one-push easy installation.
Baidiyu Screen Protector
GadgetShieldz Screen Protector
- Provides full body protection for your phone
- Just 0.2mm thick
- Adds a grippy quality
- May be hard to apply
GadgetShieldz Screen Protector offers maximum scratch protection for the OnePlus 10T. Not only does it cover the front of the screen, but it also surrounds the back, sides, top, bottom, and even the camera lens. It's ultra-flexible and made from clear, military-grade film to cover the contours of your device. At 0.2 mm thick, it is virtually invisible after application, providing optically clear protection to the entire device. It also adds a bit of grip to your phone without feeling sticky.
GadgetShieldz Screen Protector
Editors' Recommendations
- The best OnePlus 10T cases and covers
- Best Samsung Galaxy deals for August 2022
- The best phones for 2022: Which smartphone should you buy?
- Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day
- The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts