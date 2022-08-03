The best OnePlus 10T screen protectors

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

OnePlus has fully revealed the OnePlus 10T — a more affordable version of the OnePlus 10 Pro and the company’s first flagship T model in a couple of years. It looks much like its Pro sibling, though with a few updates. Yup, it's still a big glass slab with a full-screen display, and that's where a screen protector will come in handy. While there isn't a huge abundance available just yet, we've come up with a few excellent performers.

Maouici Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Maintains nearly all high-definition clarity

Excellent touch screen sensitivity

Easy installation Cons May not fully cover screen

With a thickness of only 0.25mm, the Maouici Tempered Glass Screen Protector is built to maximize sensitivity and protection at nearly 100% high-definition clarity and with native touch screen sensitivity. It features 9H level hardness and repels fingerprints, sweat, and ultraviolet rays. Thanks to its nano-electrostatic automatic absorption tech, you benefit from and easy bubble-free installation.

Maouici Tempered Glass Screen Protector

TingYR Screen Protector Film + Camera Lens Protector

Pros Comes in a two-pack

Includes camera lens protectors

Full screen coverage Cons Expensive

This screen protector package is a true two-pack bargain — times two. You get two TingYR OnePlus 10T Screen Protectors plus two Camera Protectors alongside an installation tool. Both protector sets are made of 9H tempered glass to prevent damage from scratching, falling, collision, and impact. It provides full-screen coverage, accurate positioning, and native sensitivity. The camera screen will not affect flash performance while allowing nearly 100% light transmission, thus preserving the original high resolution of images and videos.

While the product photo above isn't what the OnePlus 10T looks like, TingYR has a huge variety of phone cases and screen protectors in its portfolio — many of which have high customer ratings. If you're among the first to get a OnePlus 10T and need a screen protector ASAP, this is a solid option to consider.

TingYR Screen Protector Film + Camera Lens Protector

Futanwei Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Comes in a three-pack

Has hydrophobic and oleophobic screen coatings

Bubble-free application Cons Performance issues reported on some phone models

The Futanwei Tempered Glass Screen Protector has it all in a 9H-hardened, precision-cut glass film. Its hydrophobic and oleophobic screen coating protects against fingerprints, sweat, and oil residue. The highly sensitive touch screen lets your fingers slide easily on the screen. Scratch-resistant and waterproof, it facilitates nearly 100% light transmission for clear photos and videos. The package includes wipes and a dust remover for bubble-free application.

Futanwei Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Ftrongrt Screen Protector

Pros Provides full screen coverage

9H hardness standard

Silicon coating Cons May show fingerprints

This tempered glass film fully covers your phone screen edge to edge with 9H standard hardness that resists scratches, bumps, and sharp objects. With bubble-free, easy installation, you get a silicon coating that is automatically absorbed onto the phone screen. As smooth and clear as the native screen, it is invisible and sensitive to all touch and gestures.

Ftrongrt Screen Protector

Baidiyu Screen Protector

Pros Fully covers the screen

Easy installation

Excellent touch screen sensitivity Cons Expensive

The Baidiyu Screen Protector features strengthened glass to protect your phone screen from cracks, scuffs, scratches, and impact. Yet it maintains high response sensitivity to gestures with excellent touch screen accuracy and sensitivity. Application is dust-free, fingerprint-free, and bubble-free with a one-push easy installation.

Baidiyu Screen Protector

GadgetShieldz Screen Protector

Pros Provides full body protection for your phone

Just 0.2mm thick

Adds a grippy quality Cons May be hard to apply

GadgetShieldz Screen Protector offers maximum scratch protection for the OnePlus 10T. Not only does it cover the front of the screen, but it also surrounds the back, sides, top, bottom, and even the camera lens. It's ultra-flexible and made from clear, military-grade film to cover the contours of your device. At 0.2 mm thick, it is virtually invisible after application, providing optically clear protection to the entire device. It also adds a bit of grip to your phone without feeling sticky.

GadgetShieldz Screen Protector

