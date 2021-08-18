Samsung’s latest foldables recently landed at Samsung Unpacked, and you might have already pre-ordered your Galaxy Z Flip 3. With its 6.7-inch screen and 1.9-inch cover screen, this dual-screen beauty demands the best protection against scratches, bumps, and drops — and that’s why you need a protective case. There are already some great options available, from leather cases to clear cases that show off your new phone. We’ve picked some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases currently available, so you’re sure to find your new case in this list.

While you’re here, why not check out our pick of must-have accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3?

Incipio Grip Case

The Incipio Grip case is designed to stop drops before they happen — which sounds good to us. Incipio has added “multidirectional grip enhancers” to their case, with specially designed grips in each corner to prevent your phone from sliding off surfaces when you lay it down. The Grip case has a two-piece construction and is made with recycled plastic, making it an eco-conscious choice. Impact Struts technology protects against drops, and raised bezels around the case edges protect the screen from scratches. There’s also in-built antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria from the case — and you won’t need to take this case off to charge your phone wirelessly, either. The Grip case comes in black — our choice — or vibrant Salsa Red.

Official Samsung Leather Cover

Leather covers don’t come much more luxurious than this one from Samsung. It’s available in three colors: Mustard, black, or green. We love the vibrancy of the mustard color combined with the real, soft-to-the-touch calf leather. Offering protection against drops, scratches, and bumps without adding bulk, this is the ideal phone case for those who like to slip their phone into a pocket on the go. And because it’s real leather, it will age beautifully over time, too. It’s not the cheapest case on this list, but it is one of the best investments if you’re looking for a case that lasts.

Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold Case

Speck’s Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold Case is a one-piece case that’s specifically designed to provide an extra-secure fit for the Z Flip 3, moving seamlessly with the phone as it opens and closes. With Speck’s proprietary Perfect-Clear coating, this case won’t turn yellow or discolored over time, unlike some other clear cases on the market. You’re getting durable protection for your phone in a slim package, with 13 feet of drop protection, a raised bezel around the screen and camera to protect against cracking or shattering, and Microban antimicrobial protection for a 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria growth on your phone case. All this, and it shows off your new Z Flip 3, too — and it’s compatible with wireless charging.

Spigen Thin Fit Case

You’ll see Spigen’s Thin Fit Case in black, above, but this case also comes in vibrant Shiny Lavender or Shiny Green. It’s more than just an attractive case for the Z Flip 3, though. With air-cushion technology, this hybrid PC and TPU case offers pocket-friendly, durable protection with a slim profile. Scratch-resistant PC keeps the Z Flip 3 safe, while the case allows the phone to fully close, preventing ingress of dirt and dust. Raised bezels around the edges add an additional level of protection to that gorgeous screen while also preventing surface scratches to the case itself. A matte finish coating gives this case a modern edge and also adds extra grip.

Ringke Slim Case

With a folding phone that you’re always opening and closing, it’s even more important to select a slim case that won’t add bulk. Enter the Slim Case from Ringke. This clear case not only shows off your Z Flip 3 in your choice of color, but its solid shell polycarbonate exterior also protects against scratches, bumps, and drops. Raised bezels around the interior and exterior screens and camera provide that all-important additional protection, while a grippy micro-dot interior ensures your phone is held firmly in place in the case when you’re opening and closing it. There’s even a built-in QuikCatch lanyard hole in case you want to add a strap of your choice. If you’re not a fan of shiny clear cases, there’s an attractive matte clear version, too — or you can pick this case up in black.

VRS Design QuickStand Active Case

There aren’t many rugged cases around yet for the Z Flip 3, but check out this kickstand case from VRS Designs. As its name suggests, the case has a fold-out kickstand on the back, great for hands-free calls or watching videos. VRS-exclusive hinge protection ensures your phone’s hinge is protected from the element, and the case enables easy opening and closing of the Z Flip 3. Raised edges around the front screen and camera keep them safe from scratches or shattering, should you drop your phone. The case has a grippy finish that makes it less likely you’ll drop it in the first place — good news if you’re the clumsy type. We love the Metal Black version of this case, which is a sort of dark silver, but you can also grab it in dark green or matte black.

Otterbox Thin Flex Series Case

What’s slim, flexible, and easy to slip on and off your Z Flip 3? The Thin Flex Series Case from Otterbox. Available in black or Fuchsia Party, a vibrant pink, this case features DROP+ drop protection that meets military-grade drop standard MIL-STD-810G 516.6. Lasting antimicrobial tech has been applied to the case to repel bacteria, and the case itself is made from 90% recycled plastic, making this a planet-friendly choice. It costs a little more than some other cases on our list, but it’s precision-designed to fit the Z Flip 3 and is worth every penny.

LoveCases Gel Case

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a good-looking phone, especially if you pick it up in one of the more eye-catching colors like green or lavender. So why not add an eye-catching case to your new foldable? This clear case from LoveCases ticks all the design boxes — a transparent flexible case to show off your phone’s design with a cool white stars and moon print. A raised bezel runs around the outside of the case, protecting the main screen from scratches. This case is ultra-thin and lightweight, so if it’s serious drop protection you’re after, one of the more rugged cases on this list is likely a better choice. But for everyday protection against scratches and bumps, this case is the perfect buy for under $25.

Olixar Genuine Leather Case

A form-fitting genuine leather case is the stuff of dreams, and Olixar’s leather case doesn’t disappoint. Crafted from premium leather, this case comes in a choice of dark green or black. It features raised bezels around the screen, keeping it safe if you drop your phone or place your phone face down — something we’re all guilty of doing — yet doesn’t add bulk to the Z Flip 3. For under $25, this is one leather case you should definitely spend your hard-earned cash on.

Urban Armor Gear Civilian Tough Case

Tough, rugged, and ready for anything — the Civilian Tough Case from Urban Armor Gear more than lives up to its name. Its composite design features a soft, impact-absorbing core and hard exterior. The lab-tested HyperCrush IPS design dampens and disperses energy from impact, combining two shock-absorbent materials with a dynamic hexagon pattern that reduces the force applied to the phone should you drop or bump it. But that’s not all that’s on offer here. This case meets military drop-test standard MIL-STD 810G 516.6, keeping the Z Flip 3 safe from most everyday drops, while an extruded bezel protects your phone’s screen, and impact-resistant bumpers add even more drop protection. Phew. There are heavy-duty TPU button covers, too, that keep out dust and dirt. The best bit? The case is wireless-charging compatible, so you won’t have to wrestle it on and off every time you want to charge your new phone. We love the Olive version, pictured, but you can also pick it up in black or dark blue.

Editors' Recommendations