Protect your phone from spills, splashes with the best waterproof iPhone 6 cases

It would have been nice if Apple had made the iPhone 6 or 6S and the 6 or 6S Plus waterproof, or at least water resistant. One of the most common culprits for smartphone damage is liquids. Phones get dunked in the toilet, dropped in puddles, and have drinks spilled all over them. You can take your chances, or you can shop for water resistant or waterproof iPhone 6 cases. These waterproof cases will fit the iPhone 6S, too.

If it’s drop protection or a new style you’re after, then check out our best iPhone 6S cases roundup. You may also want to upgrade to one of the best waterproof phones.

Pelican Marine Case ($20) This is a really tough case from a trusted name in case technology. The Pelican Marine scores an IP68 rating, which means it can be submerged in water up to 6.6 feet for half an hour. It’s also very rugged, meeting military drop test standard 810G. The five-layer protection includes shock absorbing elastomers, a polycarbonate shell, and a built-in screen protector. This case also adds grip, Touch ID still works, and though it completely covers the iPhone 6S, Pelican has worked to ensure that the audio isn’t too distorted. Available at: Amazon AT&T

Dog & Bone Wetsuit Impact ($14+) You’ll enjoy peace of mind with this case, even if your iPhone 6 or 6S is submerged in water. It has an IP68 rating, so it can survive under 6.6 feet of water for an hour. Bad weather and dirt are not a problem, either. The case improves grip and gives you solid military drop protection, should you manage to drop it. Like a lot of rugged cases with all-around protection, there are some issues with this one, but Dog & Bone has made significant improvements over its original waterproof case. Touch ID works better, and it’s easier to swipe from the sides or up from the bottom to open the Notification center. In case you’re wondering about the name, “dog and bone” is cockney rhyming slang for phone. Available at: Amazon

Catalyst Waterproof Case ($70) You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option than this case from Catalyst, if you need something that can genuinely handle a dunk. This case is waterproof at up to 5 meters and boasts an IP68 rating. It also meets military standards for drop tests, so you can use your iPhone 6 outdoors with confidence, if it’s wrapped in one of these. Touch ID, buttons, and the touchscreen all work with the case on, and the ports are accessible via plugs, but not every cable is going to fit. Available at: Amazon

Lunatik Aquatik Case ($20) The Lunatik Aquatik is one of the few, fully waterproof cases with a slim form factor, and a colorful design. This one is TouchID compatible and scores an IP68 rating, which means the case will, at minimum, protect your phone when submerged for up to 30 minutes in up to 3 feet of water. Lunatik has another, beefier case that’ll withstand higher impact falls, if it’s rugged protection you’re after. Available at: Amazon Lunatik

Lifeproof Fre Case ($30+) One of the best waterproof iPhone 6 case manufacturers is Lifeproof (now owned by Otterbox), which has a reputation for delivering consistently dependable iPhone cases. The Fre has a scratch-resistant touchscreen cover and can also be submerged in up to 2 meters of water for up to an hour. For waterproof cases, Lifeproof is tough to beat on usability and style. You can pick this one up in a variety of different two-tone color combinations. It will also protect your iPhone 6 from snow, dirt, and drop damage. Available at: Amazon Best Buy Walmart

Hitcase Pro for iPhone 6 ($62) This case has a striking, angular look that adds serious bulk to your iPhone 6, but the Hitcase is designed to work in conjunction with a range of accessories, including lenses and different types of mounts. If you want to do some action filming, and use your iPhone 6 instead of a Go Pro, it could be worth a look. The case is very solid, offering waterproofing up to 33 feet (10 meters) and rugged drop protection. The hinge mechanism makes it easy to open and close. You can use your iPhone with the case on, but you’ll need to take it off, or use an adapter, for most chargers and headphones. You get the wide lens and “Railslide” mounting system with the case, though. Available at: Amazon Hitcase

Vansky Universal Waterproof Case ($8) The unfortunate truth about the vast majority of waterproof cases, is that they negatively impact on usability. Technically, your iPhone 6 will work with the case on, but it’s going to be a little tougher to handle, a little less responsive, and slightly muffled. If you only need the waterproofing from time to time, you may be better served by a pouch design, like this one from Vansky. It’s a TPU pouch that will work with any smartphone. It has clear windows on either side, a secure locking mechanism up top, and an adjustable strap. The IPX8 rating means that it won’t provide any drop protection, but it will keep your iPhone dry up to depths of 100 feet (30 meters). You can also use your iPhone 6 in the pouch, but it’s definitely awkward. Available at: Amazon

Bessmate Underwater Case ($22) Let’s be honest, the big attraction with this case from Bessmate is the surprisingly low price tag. It matches the IP68 rating that most waterproof iPhone 6 cases carry, which means dips at up to 6.6 feet (2 meters) for up to an hour should not be a problem. This case also promises to offer good drop protection, keeping your iPhone 6 safe, even at falls from 6.6 feet. It has the typical array of problems: Firm button covers, some impact on sound and touch sensitivity, and the need to be perfectly aligned when closing to ensure it’s really waterproof. It also has a kickstand on the back, but it’s pretty flimsy. Ultimately, the iPhone 6 is perfectly usable with the case on, and this offering is great value compared to some of the competition. Available at: Amazon

Optrix Body Glove Kit ($27) This is another waterproof case that’s designed to turn your iPhone 6 into an adventure camera that you can use in all weathers. It includes a thin shell for your iPhone 6 with a larger waterproof case that it slides into easily. It clamps shut securely and offers waterproofing in depths of up to 33 feet (10 meters). It also carries an IP68 rating, and it has been drop tested at up to 20 feet (6 meters). You can screw in a range of different lenses, but it only comes with the normal and wide-angle varieties. There are also various mounts available, so you can attach it to anything, from a surfboard to a bike. It’s bulky, but you can use your phone with the case on. Available at: Amazon