It looks like Apple may once again tweak the naming scheme of the iPhone. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple will unveil three new iPhone models in September — and two of them will be new “Pro” models.

The Pro models will reportedly replace the current iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max as the top-tier iPhones. The devices will offer a number of new features and upgrades, including an improved camera with three sensors, better low-light photography features, and improved video-recording capabilities.

The report also mentions that the 2019 iPhone models will look almost identical from the front as previous-generation iPhones — meaning that it probably won’t be until 2020 that we see a major iPhone redesign.

Of course, considering the fact that these will be marketed as the top-tier models for those who only want the best, there still needs to be an iPhone model for the masses — and that will come in the form of a replacement to the iPhone XR. The report notes that the iPhone XR will get some pretty major upgrades too — Apple will apparently add a second camera lens to it, allowing for features like Portrait Mode and better optical zoom.

There will be a number of similarities between the phones too, even if there’s a price difference. Apple is reportedly working on a new version of Face ID that can see a person’s face even if the phone is lying flat on a table — and all three devices are expected to include that feature. Faster Apple A13 processors will also be included in all three models.

The report mentions that Apple may not stick only to the iPhone in the fall. Instead, the company may also launch new iPad and MacBook Pro models — though it’s possible, and even likely, that it will hold off on announcing those until an event in October, like it did last year. Bloomberg notes that Apple is also working on upgrades to AirPods and the HomePod — though they might not launch until next year.

When it comes to the iPad, Bloomberg notes that a new entry-level model will include a larger 10.2-inch display, while the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will both get upgrades sinilar to the iPhone, including better cameras and faster processors.

