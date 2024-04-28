 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

No, we weren’t expecting this with the revamped iPad Pro

Trevor Mogg
By

The refreshed iPad Pro that’s expected to be unveiled during a special online event on May 7 could come with Apple’s M4 chip, prominent Apple tipster Mark Gurman claimed in the latest edition of his tech-focused Power On newsletter, shared on Sunday.

The news comes as a big surprise as everyone had been expecting a run-of-the-mill upgrade to Apple’s current silicon, the M3.

Recommended Videos

If Gurman is proved right, the new iPad Pro will be the first Apple device to get the more powerful M4 chip, beating the company’s line of laptops and desktops, which are expected to drop later this year with Apple’s latest silicon inside.

Related

“I’m hearing there is a strong possibility that the chip in the new iPad Pro will be the M4, not the M3,” Gurman wrote in Power On on Sunday. “Better yet, I believe Apple will position the tablet as its first truly AI-powered device — and that it will tout each new product from then on as an AI device. This, of course, is all in response to the AI craze that has swept the tech industry over the last couple years.”

The Bloomberg reporter explained that by adding the M4 to the iPad Pro ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the tech titan will be able to share its AI chip strategy “without distraction.” This will also give it the space at WWDC to fully explain how the M4 chip and new iPad Pros will take advantage of the AI software and services coming as part of iPadOS 18 later this year.

If Apple does ignore the M3 for the iPad Pro in favor of the M4, it wouldn’t be the first time that it’s made such a move as it also skipped the M2 chip with its 24-inch iMac, which launched with the M1 in 2021 before moving to the M3 with the release of the revamped desktop in 2023.

The refreshed iPad Pro is also expected to come with its first OLED display, while the iPad Air, which is also due a revamp, is strongly tipped to feature a 12.9-inch display for the first time. A new Magic Keyboard is also rumored, along with a refreshed Apple Pencil that Gurman claims will have haptic feedback in a first for the device. All will be revealed in just over a week from now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Apple may announce new iPads next month. Here’s everything we expect
The yellow iPad (2022) lying face-down on a green bush.

When it comes to Apple, we expect a new product refresh annually at this point, including for the iPad. However, that didn't happen in 2023. In fact, 2023 was the first year that Apple didn't release a new iPad model at all, which means we haven’t had new iPad releases since 2022.

It’s unclear why we didn’t see any new iPads last year. However, that should also be an indicator that we can expect some big changes for the next generation of iPad models, which are rumored to come out this year. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has even said that we could see new iPads as early as March.

Read more
I tried the Apple Vision Pro. Here’s why it won’t replace my iPhone
Christine wearing the Apple Vision Pro demo unit.

The Apple Vision Pro is one of Apple’s most fascinating new product launches. It’s the first new product line from Apple since the Apple Watch, but the hype around it has been more like when Apple first introduced the original iPhone. Of course, Apple was not the first to the market with a VR/AR headset, but it is definitely what would be considered the most “mainstream” option out there, considering the brand name.

When Apple announced the Apple Vision Pro on June 5, 2023, during its WWDC 2023 keynote, I was excited. After years of rumors, it was finally happening. Preorders started on January 19, 2024, and the  Apple Vision Pro launched on February 2, 2024, in the U.S. The problem? It costs at least $3,500, making it a hard sell for many as a first-generation Apple product.

Read more
Apple’s new iPad Pro may not be as expensive as we feared
Two iPad Pro tablets next to each other against a black background. Both have Apple's Magic Keyboard case.

Apple didn’t release a new iPad last year, which means 2024 should be a banner year for the popular tablets. And now there's been word that the upcoming iPad Pro lineup, likely to include OLED for the first time, might not cost as much as we once feared.

According to a new report from DigiTimes, the upcoming iPad Pro models won’t see a dramatic price hike, as was suggested in December. Previously, it was reported that the 2024 11-inch iPad Pro would cost at least $1,500, while the next 12.9-inch model (which will have a larger 13-inch display) would start at $1,800. The current models start at $799 and $1,099, respectively.

Read more