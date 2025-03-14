 Skip to main content
Bluetooth troubles with iPhone 16e? You aren’t alone, but a fix might be coming

A person holding an iPhone 16e up to a HomePod mini.
If your Apple iPhone 16e struggles to maintain a connection to Bluetooth devices, specifically speakers and headphones, you aren’t alone. Since the launch iOS 18.3.2, users have taken to social media and Reddit to seek answers. The current situation is similar to the one in 2018 with the iPhone XS, but it appears to be more widespread.

Users report audio stutters over Bluetooth. Music will pause for a split-second or two a few times per song. The problem is that it doesn’t seem to be device-specific; the issues persist even after returning the iPhone 16e and getting another.

Different fixes have been proposed, with many users narrowing the cause down to the use of multiple Bluetooth devices. One reported that disabling their Oura Ring fixed the issue, while another said that it required asking the iPhone to “Forget this device” before the audio bug stopped.

Some iPhone 16e users are experiencing Bluetooth audio issues, with audio stuttering or cutting out when streaming to a Bluetooth speaker. The problem persists after updating to iOS 18.3.2 and may be related to connecting to multiple Bluetooth accessories simultaneously. pic.twitter.com/X3a0739b7x

&mdash; Marius Fanu (@mariusfanu) March 13, 2025

However, some iPhone 16e users say the iOS 18.4 beta corrected the problem, implying that it’s root cause lies somewhere in the device software. If this is true, then anyone currently dealing with the problem only needs to wait until iOS 18.4 receives its official launch in April.

For now, anyone experiencing Bluetooth connectivity issues is advised to report the problem to Apple Support. If you want to listen to music without interruption, it’s suggested that you disable any unnecessary Bluetooth devices. That’s the only solution that seems to work with any reliability so far.

You could also opt-in to the iOS 18.4 beta, but as with any beta test, there’s a chance it could introduce other related or unrelated issues. Regardless, we don’t recommend a factory reset. Other iPhone 16e users have tried that to no avail, and it isn’t worth the trouble with no guarantee of success.

