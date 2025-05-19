Bond or Batman? Why the Galaxy S25 Edge is a phone for cool characters

“I call it the James Bond phone,” Samsung’s Annika Bizon, vice president of mobile product and marketing in the U.K. and Ireland, told Digital Trends during a conversation about the new Galaxy S25 Edge shortly after its announcement.

“I call it the Bruce Wayne phone.” Samsung’s smartphone specialist product manager Kadesh Beckford said later in the same call.

Why did these names come up, and how do they relate to the new, slimline smartphone? It turns out, understanding why the comparisons were drawn is key to understanding the Galaxy S25 Edge itself, and Samsung’s daring plan with it.

A statement maker

I really wanted to understand who Samsung has made the Galaxy S25 Edge — a 5.8mm, 163 gram flagship smartphone — for, and spoke at length about it with Bizon and Beckford during an online conversation soon after the phone’s announcement.

“Samsung has seen people want lightness, slimness, and to know they have the very best technology in their device,” Bizon explained. “The S25 Edge is for people who want to make a statement, and it blows my mind how we’ve managed to fit so much into such a small space. I call it the James Bond of phones. He would only have the coolest of phones.”

While the comparison with a cool character makes sense, what she said next showed while Bond would be a great fit for the S25 Edge, the phone has been positioned and pitched quite differently to other Samsung mobile devices.

“We’ve looked at the younger market,” Bizon said, “but we don’t know who else it will be for yet, and that’s exciting. We’ve done the research to find there’s demand, so we’ve got the foundations, but we’ve got to learn who’s buying it, what they’re using it for, and how they’re enjoying it.”

A phone with presence

The more we talked about the Galaxy S25 Edge, the more delightfully experimental it sounded. Not in terms of its technology, but how it fits into Samsung’s range of devices, and the people the company expects it to appeal to. It’s how Batman entered the conversation.

“I call it the Bruce Wayne phone,” Beckford laughed, “In Jet Black it’d match up with the Batmobile really well.”

Beckford continued to say what the phone means to him, and his own reference to a well-known character related more to the S25 Edge’s presence than its coolness. “It allows me to make a statement. You put an S25 Edge down on the table, and it means something.”

Beckford gave some deep insight into how the Galaxy S25 Edge enters new territory for Samsung:

“Our Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 6 phones are called ‘Life Maximizers,” he said, “while the base Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and FE phones are ‘Social Expressers. What’s happening is we’re seeing people who want a bit of both. They want to express themselves, but they also want the power and performance from a Life Maximizer phone brings. The S25 Edge is a device that fits into both these areas.”

Internal innovation

It was becoming clear the S25 Edge is more than just a new entry into the S25 series, and understanding some of the engineering that went into making it sees it shift closer to the Z Fold series for innovation. Beckford talked about some of the challenges faced by the team making the phone:



“The camera module was a challenge,” he said. “The 200-megapixel main sensor is quite thick, but we reduced it in size by 18% to fit. It means the phone is well balanced. In a confined space you usually lose performance from the processor if there’s no heat dissipation. We’ve used special cooling and a vapor chamber to ensure the phone runs at its highest performance without overheating. These are challenges that come from making a phone this slim, but we solved them.”

Why doesn’t the S25 Edge have a telephoto camera? After all, the Galaxy S25 Plus has one. It goes back to the phone appealing to two usually separate groups of buyers. The main and wide-angle cameras are key on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the S25 Edge is as much a part of that family as it is the S Series. Beckford pointed out that although there are only two cameras, you still get a macro mode and a 2x optical quality zoom alongside them.

A new direction for Samsung

The Galaxy S25 Edge has elements of the technical innovation we love from Samsung’s ongoing range of folding devices, blended with the mainstream appeal of its S series phones. What differentiates it is the incredible slim, lightweight body and design. Bizon ended our conversation by telling me how this has shaped her personal opinion of the S25 Edge.

“I think it’s beautiful,” she said. “It’s a statement about you, I like that it’s a conversation starter, and I see it stepping more into fashion and style.” She added, “You have to be playful and quirky and do things differently to attract people.” I felt this likely best described what Samsung is hoping to achieve with the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Playful, quirky, interesting, cool, fashionable, and stylish. When was the last time all of these words could be used together to describe a single mobile device? It’s certainly not recently, and the fact we’re using them to talk about a new Samsung — a brand few would consider daring when it comes to design — smartphone is a particular surprise.

There was an air of excitement during my conversation with Bizon and Beckford. Like it was the start of something new and exciting, but also ever-so-slightly mysterious and experimental too. After playing it safe with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung has let itself go wild with the Galaxy S25 Edge and in the best way possible it’s not entirely sure where it’s going to lead, which makes us like this incredibly slim phone even more.