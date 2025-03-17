Bumble’s new feature could save you from a romance scam

With rising concerns over fake relationship scams, dating apps have been strengthening defenses for users. In a recent move, popular dating app Bumble has added new security features that will save you from falling victim to a financial scam, having an untimely heartbreak, or worse, experiencing a dangerous situation.

Bumble is the latest among dating apps to add an ID verification feature where users can let the company validate of their identity and crucial details such as age. Bloomberg reports users can filter out potential dates by including only those who have had their IDs verified, and even request matches to complete verification before heading out to meet them in person.

The feature is live in 11 countries, including the U.S., the UK, Australia, France, and India. Bumble told Bloomberg it will extend it to other regions in the future but hasn’t shared an exact timeline.

Notably, ID verification in Bumble is voluntary at the moment. Without an official press statement, it is unclear how the company plans to promote more users to complete the process. It can be expected that the IDs remain secure with Bumble and not shown to the matched profile — to prevent any identity theft, though securing these IDs from a potential data breach will amount to additional challenges for the company.

Among other safety features, Bumble has also introduced features to let you share specifics of in-person meetings with those you trust and will let you report particular inappropriate messages in addition to reporting the entire chat with another person.

The new additions should help Bumble close the gap with Tinder, the most popular dating app in the U.S., which introduced a similar ID verification feature last November. With those under the age of 30 making up for the biggest share of dating app users in the U.S., the verification feature will certainly be of use for those with very specific requirements about the ages of their dating partners.

But beyond the vibe match from belonging to the same generation, Bumble’s addition should be expected to restrict romance scams or forms of verbal or physical assault.