Casio’s newest watch fixes the thing most people don’t like about G-Shocks

Andy Boxall
By

Following on from the G-Shock GBD-H2000 hybrid sports smartwatch, Casio has announced the DW-H5600 hybrid, which takes much of what we liked about the H2000 and puts it inside the classic square G-Shock case. This makes it a lot more wearable, as not only is the case slimmer and less wide, but the watch is also a lot lighter at 59 grams.

Like the GBD-H2000, the H5600 uses Polar’s algorithms for its health and fitness tracking features, which now include running, walking, gym workouts, and interval training too. The heart rate sensor on the back of the watch monitors both heart rate and blood oxygen levels, plus it’s suitable for sleep tracking too. This is where the H5600 makes sense, as the H2000 is too bulky to be worn comfortably overnight.

The Casio G-Shock DW-H5600's screen.

During workout tracking, expect to see data including heart rate, cardio load, stride if you’re running, and speed too. The watch counts your steps daily, logs sleep stages, and includes guided breathing exercises. The H5600 uses Bluetooth to connect to your Android device or iPhone and will display notifications on the small Memory-in-Pixel (MIP) screen. It syncs with the Casio Watches app, where you can easily set the world time and view all the collected data. The watch does not have GPS, so it relies on your phone for location tracking.

1 of 3
The special Casio G-Shock DW-H5600 gets two different case and bezel options.
The box for the special Casio G-Shock DW-H5600.
The Casio G-Shock DW-H5600's heart rate sensor.

The good news is with normal, regular use, the DW-H5600 won’t require recharging. It’s solar-powered, unlike the similar G-Shock GBD-200, and provided it sees a strong light source on a regular basis, you won’t have to worry much at all. If you continuously use the heart rate tracking and the watch doesn’t get enough light, it may need topping up. This is performed using a supplied proprietary charger. All the expected G-Shock toughness is here, with 200 meters of water resistance too.

There are five different versions of the DW-5600, including a special 40th-anniversary version with an interchangeable case and band and a pair with a resin bezel rather than a metal bezel. Not all versions will be released in all regions, and so far, the DW-H5600 has only been confirmed for the U.K., where it’ll be available to buy during May. Prices vary between 269 British pounds (or around $336) and 389 pounds (around $486) for the 40th-anniversary model with the additional case and band. A U.S. release seems highly likely in the future.

Andy Boxall
