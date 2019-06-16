Digital Trends
Mobile

Israeli company claims it can unlock any iPhone up to iOS 12.3 for police

Aaron Mamiit
By

Israel-based forensics firm Cellebrite rolled out a system that is capable of unlocking any iPhone,  iPad or high-end Android device, renewing the delicate dance between the technology to extract data from locked smartphones and the manufacturers that promise privacy to their customers.

Cellebrite is not at all shy in announcing a new version of its Universal Forensic Extraction Device, or UFED, named UFED Premium. The service, which was created to help law enforcement in unlocking and extracting data from locked iOS and Android services, will be sold as an “on-premises tool,” which means that the police will be able to buy the hacking device and then use it by themselves, however they want.

In the official website for UFED Premium, Cellebrite said that the system will allow the police to gain access to third-party app data, chat conversations, saved emails and attachments, deleted content, and more. The company will be able to unlock iPhones and iPads running iOS 7 to iOS 12.3, as well as high-end Android smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S6 to Galaxy S9 models, and devices from Huawei, LG, Motorola, and Xiaomi.

No other law enforcement contractor is capable of unlocking such a wide range of iOS and Android devices, or at least not publicly. Cellebrite, in comparison, was more secretive in its previous involvements with law enforcement.

Cellebrite is believed to be the firm that the FBI asked to unlock the iPhone 5c owned by Syed Rizwan Farook, one of the killers in the San Bernardino shooting of December 2015. The authorities demanded Apple create an iOS backdoor to extract data from the smartphone, but the company refused to compromise the security of its mobile operating system. The FBI then asked for help from Cellebrite, though there were conflicting reports about who was actually able to crack open the iPhone 5c.

Apple is serious in their efforts to block tools that unlock iPhones, as shown by the changes made to iOS 12 that prevented the GrayKey password cracker from working.

UFED Premium may unlock iPhones and iPads up to iOS 12.3, while GrayKey is only starting to work with certain iOS 12 versions. iPhone owners who would like to secure protection from such unlocking services should always update to the latest iOS version — iOS 13 is launching in September alongside the 2019 iPhones.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid
5 features i want to see in the google pixel 4
Mobile

5 features I’d like to see in Google’s Pixel 4 smartphone

We’ve had a sneak peek at Google’s forthcoming Pixel 4 smartphone, and it offers few clues about what we’ll get. These are the 5 features I’d like to see Google include to take the Pixel line to the next level.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy fold news feat
Mobile

Samsung dismisses rumors of a revitalized Galaxy Fold launching in July

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is real, but for how long? Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
Huawei Mate X
Mobile

Huawei's folding phone held back for more tests, will be released in September

The Huawei Mate X is an exciting 5G folding smartphone with stunning looks. The Mate X has three screens, a clever hinge system, and a Leica camera. All the details you need to know are right here.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Android

You can pre-order the Galaxy S10 5G from Sprint starting today

Samsung announced a whopping four new Galaxy S10 devices, from the low-cost S10e to the triple-camera S10 and S10 Plus. But it's the Galaxy S10 5G that steals the show, as it's the first 5G-ready smartphone to hit the market.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Moto Z4 review
Mobile

These are the best Moto Z4 cases to boost your new phone’s longevity

The Moto Z4 is the newest way to experience Motorola's flagship range. But just because it's cheap, doesn't mean that it's expendable. Make sure your new and beautiful Moto Z4 survives for a long time with one of the best Moto Z4 cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Pixel 3 Best Phone 2018
Mobile

Pixel 4 gets spotted in real world, showing not even Google can stop the leaks

Rumors abound about the Google Pixel 4, Google's next Pixel phone following the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Getting around the leaks, Google straight-up teased an image of the back of the phone. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Andy Boxall
huawei p30
Mobile

Huawei’s lock screen ads were a mistake, but may be a sign of things to come

Ads were placed on the lock screen of Huawei device owners yesterday, causing outcry on forums and social media. Huawei initially said it wasn't responsible, but that's no longer the case. Here's what happened.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Andy Boxall
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Diagnose and fix some common Apple AirPods problems with our handy guide

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Parker Hall
fitbit versa full review 19
Deals

Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear fitness smartwatches get big Amazon price cuts

Some of the best options can get pretty pricey, but with smartwatch discounts on the Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear Sport, they are really quite affordable right now. You can save up to $125 on a new fitness watch.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
google-pixel-3a-xl-phone-call
Mobile

These are the best Pixel 3a XL cases and covers to protect your Google phone

If you want to change up the look or feel of your new Google phone, you want some decent drop protection, or both, then we have you covered with this list of the best Google Pixel 3a XL cases and covers.
Posted By Simon Hill
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Leaked date and what you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a month away, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Adobe Lightroom CC phone
Photography

Tapped out? Edit faster with 5 gesture shortcuts in Lightroom CC on mobile

Missing those keyboard shortcuts when photo editing on a smartphone or iPad? Lightroom has a handful of gesture-based controls that can help fill the gaps, if you know where to find them.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Google-Street-View-feature-image
Mobile

Learn how to create a 360-degree panorama with your phone and Google Street View

Google Street View encourages you to explore the great outdoors, including landmarks, natural wonders, and even your own neighborhood. Learn how to create 360-degree imagery using your smartphone camera to add locations to Google Maps.
Posted By Jackie Dove
awesome tech you cant buy yet scoots footwear feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol