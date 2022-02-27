  1. Mobile

Check out TCL’s cool new foldable concept phones

Andy Zahn
By

Despite early teething problems, foldable screen technology is finding its way into an increasing number of innovative new devices. Foldable screens mean that manufacturers can create devices that, in theory, offer the portability of a typical smartphone, with the screen real estate of a tablet. Properly implemented, this gets you the best of both worlds.

TCL has unveiled two intriguing concept phones that could add further variety to mobile devices. While at first glance they appear similar to other foldables, a closer look reveals unique hidden talents.

Fold n Roll

TCL Fold n Roll concept device.
TCL

The key to the Fold n Roll’s party trick lies in its name. It features a screen that measures roughly 7-inches when unfolded, but which can then be extended still further to 8.8-inches via a mechanism that unrolls an extra section of screen from one side of the device. This way, TCL is able to cram an even larger screen into the phone without increasing its overall size.

The screen features 2880 x 2160 resolution, which works out to 360ppi (pixels per inch). It’s 8mm thick when unfolded and 18mm thick when folded. That means there’s probably a 2mm gap between the two halves when it’s folded up.

Ultra Flex

TCL Ultra Flex concept device.
TCL

The Ultra Flex appears to be a somewhat more traditional foldable smartphone, if traditional is a word that can be applied to any of these unusual, bleeding-edge devices. It implements a 360-degree hinge design so that it can go from a closed clamshell to a tablet to a more standard smartphone format.

The screen is an 8.01-inch PLP AMOLED 2489 x 1860 resolution display that supports the active pen stylus. Looking at the design, we can see that it has two sets of cameras: A rear array with three cameras and a flash and two front-facing cameras.

Folding into a flexible market

TCL has been working on foldable phones for some time now but has yet to actually launch one. They face stiff competition from other brands that have already established themselves in the foldable phone market. Samsung is already on its third iteration of their Galaxy Z Fold series, with the Fold 3 being a fearsomely capable device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.
Ajay Kumar/Digital Trends

It’s much like TCLs Ultra Flex, but the Fold 3 offers a second whole screen so that it can be used as a phone with the main camera array still available. The Ultra Flex, on the other hand, takes the approach of implementing a 360-degree hinge so that it doesn’t need that extra display. The tradeoff is that in phone mode you can only use the smaller front-facing camera array. A potential advantage of The Ultra Flex design is that when folded closed, all of its screen space is protected, much like a classic flip phone.

Though we have no indication of how either device might be priced, it is logical to assume that the Ultra Flex might be a relatively affordable foldable when compared to the Fold 3. Since it doesn’t have a second exterior screen like the Fold 3, that should keep costs down.

Concepts worth having

The Fold n Roll is clearly aimed at shrinking the footprint of foldables without sacrificing screen space. To me, this is an important factor, as one thing that has put me off of these devices is that they tend to be bulkier than standard smartphones. The Fold n Roll could offer a more pocket-friendly alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

It’s important to remember that these TCL foldable phones are still just concept devices, so they may well change dramatically when and if they eventually hit the market.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 hands-on: A sturdy sequel

samsung galaxy book 2 pro 360 hands on news price photos 15 inch

Hubble returns to a pair of interacting galaxies for a second look

This striking image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases Arp 298, a stunning pair of interacting galaxies. Arp 298 – which comprises the two galaxies NGC 7469 and IC 5283 – lies roughly 200 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. The larger of the two galaxies pictured here is the barred spiral galaxy NGC 7469, and IC 5283 is its diminutive companion. NGC 7469 is also host to an active, supermassive black hole and a bright ring of star clusters.

TCL’s new routers give you 5G speeds at home and on the go

A woman is connected to the LINKHUB 5G CPE router.

TCL’s five new phones flesh out its budget lineup

The five smartphones launched by TCL at MWC 2022.

TCL’s trio of new tablets up the ante for NXTPaper

The front and back of the NxtPaper Max 10

Musk says Starlink satellite internet now enabled in Ukraine

starlink string of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch

Astronomers spot two black holes colliding in epic merger

In this illustration, light from a smaller black hole (left) curves around a larger black hole and forms an almost-mirror image on the other side. The gravity of a black hole can warp the fabric of space itself, such that light passing close to the black hole will follow a curved path around it.

The best single-player games

Armored character wielding sword in Elden Ring.

Russia suspends Soyuz launches from Europe spaceport over EU sanctions

Soyuz MS-16 lifts off

Huawei’s MatePad Paper is an E Ink-equipped Kindle rival

Huawei MatePad Paper

Huawei MateBook E hands-on review: A solid Surface Pro rival

Huawei MateBook E on a table.

Wedge-shaped MateBook X Pro headlines Huawei’s MWC lineup

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022