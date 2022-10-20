Oppo has been competing head-to-head with the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 with the Find N. But its successor — the rumored Find N2, as well as another rumored flip phone device — seem like they could be the best foldables that the company has offered if recent leaks are to be believed. Foldables have been growing in terms of their popularity in the mobile market, and with the release of its new devices, Oppo may be leading the charge.

According to a post on Chinese blogging site Weibo (first spotted by GSMArena), the Find N2 boasts relatively similar specs to the original Find N, with one major upgrade: a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The new chipset is a big step up from the Find N’s Snapdragon 888, putting it on a similar level as Samsung’s current lineup of foldables, which also use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Other specs for the Find N2 include a 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED foldable display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz, the same as is found in the original. The leak also claims that the Find N2 will have a battery size of 4,520mAh, an ever-so-slight increase from the 4,500mAh cell in the previous edition.

The leak for the currently unnamed Oppo flip phone doesn’t talk much about the internal specs of the device, and instead focuses on the folding display and the cameras. According to a separate post on Weibo, the clamshell features a slightly smaller 6.8-inch internal OLED screen and a 3.26-inch OLED display on the back for easy use when folded.

The leak says that the phone will feature two rear cameras: a 50MP main lens with a Sony IMX766 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens with a Sony IMX355 sensor. The selfie camera is said to be a 32MP lens with a Sony IMX709 sensor. In terms of battery, the Oppo flip device is rumored to have a 4,300mAh cell.

While both devices seem promising, Oppo has kept the Find N regionally exclusive to Asia, but that may be changing with the release of the Find N2 and the unnamed flip phone. Recent reports seem to indicate that the company may be launching both devices in Europe alongside their Asian releases. It’s still too early to know for certain, however, as Oppo hasn’t officially confirmed either phone’s existence yet.

