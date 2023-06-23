 Skip to main content
This phone may have already beat the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a big way

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By
A leaked render of the Oppo Find N3 Flip that shows the phone unfolded with three cameras on its front cover.
91Mobiles

Foldable phones are getting exponentially better with each new iteration, and a new smartphone might already be outdoing the Galaxy Z Flip 5 before it even hits store shelves. According to a new leaked render, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be outfitted with a triple-camera setup — a major step up from the dual-camera arrays that flip smartphones have been rocking for the past several years.

As shared by 91Mobiles, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will feature three cameras on its cover: a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. If the information is true, which it seems like it might be, then the Find N3 Flip will be breaking new ground for photographers who are looking to enjoy the benefits of foldable devices.

While we aren’t expecting the foldable to launch in the U.S. since Oppo doesn’t have much of a history here, it’ll still compete with the likes of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Motorola Razr Plus in other markets around the world. If enough people show interest in the three-camera setup, we might start seeing similar arrays start to be featured in other flip phone foldables.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Oppo Find N2 Flip camera modules.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 (left) and Find N2 Flip  Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The leaked camera specs for the Find N3 Flip are certainly impressive. However, there’s still a major drawback to them when looking at the leaked render and comparing it to the leaked renders we’ve seen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5: the size of the cover screen. Because the Find N3 Flip has to house three large cameras on its cover, the screen looks like it’s much slimmer than the one we’re expecting to see on the Z Flip 5, which is rumored to be getting specific Samsung and Google app support

That’s not to say that the smaller screen on the Find N3 Flip won’t be useful — it certainly will be. However, the design of the screen looks nearly identical to what we saw on the Find N2 Flip. The cover screen on the Find N2 Flip was definitely impressive, but what made it stand out from its competition was how well it worked when comparing it to other flip smartphones on the market. If the rest of the industry is heading in the way of the Z Flip 5 and the Razr Plus, however, the Find N3 Flip’s screen might be seen as a little lacking if the cameras don’t make up for the extra space they’re taking up.

