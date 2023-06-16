 Skip to main content
This is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 leak we’ve been waiting for

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By
Official-looking leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
MySmartPrice

There has been a lot of talk about the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 over the past few months — mainly revolving around the design of its cover screen. But it seems like we’ve finally gotten a genuine, official look at the foldable.

According to the leaked promotional image of the Z Flip 5 shared by MySmartPrice, the foldable will feature a cover screen that covers nearly the entire surface of the Flip 5 when closed. We’ve seen renders of the design in previous leaks, but up until now, we haven’t seen any official images that have confirmed the look of the phone when folded. In addition to the 3.4-inch display, the leaked image also confirms that the Flip 5’s camera array will be rotated 90 degrees from its vertical arrangement on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

As mentioned above, the design of the Flip 5 in the render isn’t anything we haven’t seen before. However, the fact that it’s a (likely) official image confirms so many things about the design of the foldable that, up until this point, were pure speculation. There are still a handful of questions we have about the Flip 5, but now that we know for sure what it’ll look like, we won’t have to keep speculating about its design.

The render shows two Z Flip 5 phones, each one in a different orientation showing that the screen will be able to rotate with the orientation of the phone. The displays in the image show a picture of a woman and what looks like the Spotify app playing some music, confirming that multiple apps will be able to run on the cover screen. A leak from earlier this month claimed that Samsung and Google would be optimizing certain apps to run specifically on the foldable’s cover screen, and the image gives us a small peek at what that might look like.

Even though there are still a handful of mysteries surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 5, we won’t have to wait long for our questions to be answered. Although it hasn’t been officially announced yet, leaks point to July 26 as the date of the official reveal and August 11 as the date when both the Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5 will be available at retailers.

