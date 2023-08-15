Samsung recently released a slate of new products with great new features, including the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet lineup, and the Galaxy Watch 6 series. While these are the latest and greatest, Samsung has just announced that some new One UI features introduced with these devices are heading to older models through a software update.

The One UI 5.1.1 update will be coming to owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 devices this month. People who have the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 2, and original Z Flip will get the update sequentially.

For tablet users, the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S7, Tab S7 Plus, Tab S7 FE, Tab S6 Lite, Tab A8, Tab A7 Lite, Tab Active 3, and Tab Active 4 Pro will also be getting the One UI 5.1.1 update. As far as the Galaxy Watch, those who have the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic will get the One UI 5 Watch update.

Here’s what you can expect when the new software arrives.

Foldables get more options in Flex Mode

Owners of a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have more ways to interact with the devices thanks to the One UI 5.1.1 update.

Flex Mode will now include a bigger range of enhanced features and functionality. The Flex Mode Panel will now be easier to show or hide. When you fold the phone, the panel icon will float to the top of the screen for easier access. You can even personalize Flex Mode Panel to your own preferences by dragging and dropping the icon on the toolbar. The customized panel lets you quickly access features like Multi Window, touchpad, screen capture, and more.

The media play bar button, which has a 10-second fast-forward and rewind, will now be showcased in a single convenient place when you activate the Flex Mode Panel. It can also be pressed down to scrub through the media’s progress bar, and you can rewind or fast-forward with a single tap. And there is even the option for opening a new Multi Window to reply to a message or browse the web, all without interrupting whatever you’re watching.

Improved multitasking tools

Tablets are designed for multitasking, and the One UI 5.1.1 update will make older Galaxy Tab devices even better at it. Now on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, or Tab S8, you can open Samsung Internet in a pop-up window while still playing your content. When you’re done with the browser, it can be dragged to the edge of the screen to be snapped into place.

Switching between the pop-up window to Multi Window is now done by pressing and holding the handle at the top of the pop-up window. The update makes launching and controlling your screen easier for seamless switching between split views. You can also control the screen with a long-press of the pop-up view handle.

Foldables and tablets now support two-handed drag-and-drop on the main screen. This allows you to open up your apps with one hand and then use the other to drag files, app icons, or other objects into your target folder or app. For example, sharing multiple photos from the Gallery with your friend through a messaging app is made easier with this update.

And lastly, the update makes the taskbar even better by showing up to four recent apps. Power users will be able to switch between their apps faster and easier than ever before.

New health features for Galaxy Watches

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 series will be getting more personalized wellness features with One UI Watch 5.

The update will bring new sleep management features, so you can get a better understanding of your own sleep patterns thanks to an intuitive UI and detailed analysis through Sleep Score Factors, Sleep Consistency, and Sleep Animal Symbols. There will also be sleep coaching, with the goal of empowering you and allowing you to track your sleep progress conveniently and stay motivated throughout the day.

When it’s time to go to bed, your Galaxy Watch can help you create an optimized sleep environment by automatically adjusting the settings on your smart home devices. And when Sleep Mode is on, an invisible LED infrared sensor on the watch will activate, helping to minimize even the smallest distractions.

One UI Watch 5 also has the Personalized Heart Rate zone feature, which will analyze your physical capabilities and establish five optimal running intensity levels based on that data, in addition to the 100-plus workout trackers that already exist. Galaxy Watch wearers can now record Track Runs and even build a personalized workout routine with Custom Workout.

Those who have the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro specifically can get more advanced features like enhanced GPX, allowing users to explore and conquer new routes more conveniently through the GPX File Database. You can also search and download various GPX route files around your current location, and the Route Workout feature is being expanded to include running, walking, hiking, and cycling.

Enhanced health monitoring is now possible with the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 series. This gives users even more comprehensive insights into their heart health.

Finally, the update also brings a bigger selection of stylish and informative watch faces. And in the fall, those who are still using the Galaxy Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 will also get access to some of the new watch faces like Stretched Time and Perpetual.

