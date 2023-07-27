Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 event was huge and jam-packed with a whole slate of new products. It brought us the next generation of foldables and wearables, as well as some new Galaxy Tab S9 tablets for everyone.

Like the previous iteration, the Galaxy Tab S9 series comes with three variations: the Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra. So how do you know which one to pick?

Don’t worry. We’re here to help break it all down for you. Let’s take a look at the differences between each one before figuring out which one works best for your needs.

Galaxy Tab S9 vs. S9 Plus vs. S9 Ultra: specs

Galaxy Tab S9 Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Display 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 60-120Hz refresh rate 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 60-120Hz refresh rate 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 60-120Hz refresh rate OS Android 13 with One UI 5.1 Android 13 with One UI 5.1 Android 13 with One UI 5.1 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Colors Beige Graphite Beige Graphite Beige Graphite Dimensions 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm 10.01 x 6.53 x 0.23 inches 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm 11.23 x 7.30 x 0.22 inches 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.21 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi only Wi-Fi 5G Wi-Fi only Weight 498 grams 1.10 pounds 581 grams (Wi-Fi) or 586 grams (5G) 1.28 pounds (Wi-Fi) or 1.29 pounds (5G) 732 grams 1.61 pounds Camera 13 MP AF (rear) 12MP ultrawide (front) 13MP AF + 8MP ultrawide (rear) 12MP ultrawide (front) 13MP + 8MP ultrawide (rear) 12MP + 12MP ultrawide (front) Memory and storage 8GB+128GB 12GB+256GB microSD up to 1TB 12GB+256GB 12GB+512GB microSD up to 1TB 12GB+256GB 12GB+512GB 16GB+1TB microSD up to 1TB Battery 8,400mAh 10,090mAh 11,200mAh

Galaxy Tab S9 vs. S9 Plus vs. S9 Ultra: design and display

All models of the Galaxy Tab S9 series have a dynamic AMOLED 2X display with refresh rates up to 120Hz. It’s the size of the panel that is different with each.

The standard Tab S9 has an 11-inch display, whereas the Tab S9 Plus’ screen is 12.4 inches, and the Tab S9 Ultra has a massive 14.6-inch display. So if you want the most portable option, the regular S9 is the way to go, but if you need the largest screen on a tablet, then it’s best to go with the S9 Ultra. The S9 Plus is a good middle ground if you think the 11-inch screen is too small.

On the standard Tab S9, the product dimensions are 165.8mm x 254.3mm x 5.9mm (10.01 inches x 6.53 inches x 0.23 inches), and it weighs 498 grams (1.10 pounds) for the Wi-Fi version. The S9 Plus is 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm (11.23 x 7.30 x 0.22 inches), and the Wi-Fi version is 581 grams (1.28 pounds), while the 5G model is 586 grams (1.29 pounds). And the S9 Ultra is 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm (12.85 x 8.21 x 0.21 inches) and clocks in at 732 grams (1.61 pounds) for the Wi-Fi variant.

Also, for the first time, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series models all have an IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating. This makes the Tab S9 series able to withstand more harsh conditions, such as construction areas and the like.

Samsung is also including a brand new S Pen (also with an IP68 rating) with all Tab S9 tablets that has improved 2.8-millisecond latency to make it even more responsive. Pressure sensitivity for the side button is raised, and it should also feel better to press now. With the new Tab S9 series and S Pen, handwriting recognition and search are also improved across the board. And the S Pen will now charge whether you place it up or down on the back of the Tab S9 tablet.

Galaxy Tab S9 vs. S9 Plus vs. S9 Ultra: performance and battery

Samsung equipped all models of the Galaxy Tab S9 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip. But the RAM and storage options differ between models.

The regular S9 packs either 128GB storage with 8GB RAM or 256GB with 12GB RAM. The S9 Plus has 256GB or 512GB, and both come with 12GB RAM. The S9 Ultra has 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, with 12GB RAM for 256/512GB and 16GB RAM for the 1TB version. All of the S9 tablets can be expanded up to 1TB of storage with a microSD card.

All models also feature quad stereo speakers with sound by AKG, as well as Dolby Atmos support. This means that no matter which model you pick up, it will sound great for entertainment.

Since all the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets are different sizes, you can expect varying battery capacities as well. The Tab S9 has an 8,400mAh battery, the Tab S9 Plus has a 10,090mAh cell, and the Tab S9 Ultra tops out the battery scale at a massive 11,200mAh. If you want the longest battery life and don’t mind sacrificing some portability to do so, then the S9 Ultra is the way to go.

Galaxy Tab S9 vs. S9 Plus vs. S9 Ultra: cameras

Though you probably won’t be using (or well, shouldn’t) a tablet as your primary camera, all of the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets have cameras equipped on them. These are good for taking pictures in a pinch, but are likely best used more for document scanning and video calls.

The regular Galaxy Tab S9 has a 13MP rear camera with autofocus. Both the S9 Plus and S9 Ultra have the same 13MP with autofocus, but Samsung adds in an 8MP ultrawide lens as well for the two larger tablets.

On the front, both the S9 and S9 Plus have the same camera, which is a 12MP ultrawide camera. With the S9 Ultra, however, you get a dual 12MP wide and ultrawide selfie camera. So while they all are pretty close in camera specs, if you want the absolute best camera, then you’ll want to consider the Tab S9 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series all come with Android 13 and One UI 5.1 out of the box. This means you’ll get great multitasking features like split-screen and multiple floating windows, so your productivity should be supercharged regardless of the model you pick.

The Tab S9 series features an improved DeX Mode, which makes the taskbar more visible and interactive. This should help with productivity on the go.

Though Samsung hasn’t mentioned any specifics, it’s probably safe to say that the Galaxy Tab S9 series will get at least several years of software updates and security patches. The previous Galaxy Tab S8 series had four years of software upgrades and five years of security updates. If that holds true again with the Tab S9 series, then these models should last through at least 2027.

Galaxy Tab S9 vs. S9 Plus vs. S9 Ultra: price and availability

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is open for preorders starting on July 26 and will be available to the public on August 11. Those who preorder will receive a free slim book cover keyboard worth up to $199.

You can purchase the Galaxy Tab S9 series direct from Samsung, and it will also be available at major retailers like Best Buy. The standard Tab S9 starts at $800 for the 128GB model, the Tab S9 Plus starts at $1,000 for the 256GB Wi-Fi model or $1,150 for the 5G version, and the Tab S9 Ultra starts at $1,200 for the 256GB variant.

Which Galaxy Tab S9 should you buy?

So now that you know the differences between the Galaxy Tab S9 models, how do you know which one to pick? Here’s an argument for each.

Galaxy Tab S9

The standard Galaxy Tab S9 is a great choice for those who want a powerful Android tablet, but also want something that is fairly compact and portable. It’s the smallest of the trio at 11 inches, so the size makes it easy to take the tablet with you anywhere. Plus, the IP68 rating also makes it more resistant to dust and water, which you’ll come across if you’re going around town with it.

Though it certainly won’t beat any of the best smartphones, the 13MP camera on the Galaxy Tab S9 is good when you’re in a pinch, and it’s perfect for document scanning, especially with up to 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB with microSD). The 12MP front camera will also work fine for video calls. The 8,400mAh battery should get you through a typical day, especially since it has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, which is fairly power efficient, as shown with the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones.

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

Those who want something a little bigger than 11 inches — but not as massive as almost 15 inches — will want to consider the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. The 12.4-inch display is slightly bigger than that of the standard Tab S9, which means a bit more room for drawing with the new and improved S Pen, watching videos, taking notes, playing games, and more. It may not sound like a huge deal, but sometimes that extra space can really make all the difference in the world.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus also has a slightly better rear camera system with an 8MP ultrawide camera, which can be helpful if you need to take photos or scan documents with the tablet. The Tab S9 Plus is also the only model with a 5G version, so if you want to use it without Wi-Fi, this is the only way to go. And with up to 512GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD, there’s plenty of storage for whatever you need. The 10,090mAh battery with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy should also power through the day with ease.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

And if you want the biggest tablet of them all, then the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a beast. The 14.6-inch size means you get the biggest display of the three, making this perfect for entertainment and productivity. Plus, this is the only one of the Galaxy Tab S9 series that comes with up to 1TB of storage, and you can also add another 1TB of storage via a microSD card.

It also has dual camera systems for the rear and front, giving you a 13MP + 8MP ultrawide camera system on the back, as well as a 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens on the front for video calls and selfies. And the 11,200mAh battery, combined with the efficiency of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, should last you all day and then some.

