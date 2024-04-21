 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: Do you really need to upgrade?

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S22 next to each other.
Digital Trends

Your Samsung Galaxy S22 is now at least two years old. Are you thinking about upgrading your smartphone to the Galaxy S24? The newer processor, the introduction of Galaxy AI, fresh colors, and other upgrades can make it a tempting offer.

However, is it really worth the $800 price tag if you already have a Galaxy S22? Here’s what you need to know before making a decision.

Recommended Videos

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: specs

  Galaxy S24 Galaxy S22
Weight 5.93 oz (168.0 g) 5.9 ounces (167.3 g)
Dimensions 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm) 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches (144.78 x 70.61 x 7.62mm)
Screen size, specs 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x

Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2)

 6.1 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x

Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus)
Screen resolution 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio, 416 ppi

120Hz refresh rate

2600 nits peak brightness

 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5 ratio, 422 PPI

120Hz refresh rate

1500 nits peak brightness
Operating system Android 14 Android 13
Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
RAM 8GB 8GB
Camera 50MP main,ƒ/1.8
12MP ultrawide, ƒ/2.2
10MP telephoto, ƒ/2.4, 3x optical zoom
12MP front ƒ/2.2		 50MP wide, f/1.8
12MP ultrawide, f/2.2
10MP telephoto, f/2.4, with 3x optical zoom
10MP front, f/2.2
Video 7680×4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps)

3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)

1920×1080 (Full HD) (240 fps)

 7680×4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps)

3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)

1920×1080 (Full HD) (240 fps)

1280×720 (HD) (960 fps)
Galaxy AI Yes No
Resistance IP68 IP68
Battery
4,000 mAh
25W wired charging
15W wireless charging
4.5W reverse wireless charging
 3,700 mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging
Colors Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold, Bora Purple
Price From $800 From $800 (originally)
Related

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: design and display

1 of 2
The Samsung Galaxy S22 in a purple color.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends
The purple Samsung Galaxy S24 sitting upright by a plant.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Some design differences exist between the 2022 Galaxy S22 and the 2024 Galaxy S24. The screen size has increased from 6.1 to 6.2 inches, but both models feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 has a brighter display with a peak brightness of 2600 nits compared to 1500 nits on the Galaxy S22. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the Galaxy S22 features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. A brighter and more durable screen isn’t reason enough to make the upgrade, but it’s certainly nice to have.

In terms of bezel design, the Galaxy S24 has a more streamlined look with slimmer bezels that provides a nearly borderless viewing experience. In contrast, the Galaxy S22 has slightly thicker bezels.

As far as the rest of the design goes, these are two very similar-looking smartphones. The S22 has a more rounded and glossy frame compared to the flat matte frame of the S24, but otherwise, it’s very apparent the two phones are close siblings.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: performance and battery

The Samsung Galaxy S24 laying on a shelf with its screen turned on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The smartphone chipset is a phone’s processing unit, powering all its functions and features. The Galaxy S24 features the upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. By contrast, the Galaxy S22 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. This brings performance enhancements, with benchmarks indicating that the Gen 3 chip delivers 30% better CPU performance and around 25% improved GPU performance compared to its predecessor. The Gen 3 chip is also more energy efficient, resulting in longer battery life for users.

This is ultimately one of the biggest differences between the two phones. Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is not a bad chip in 2024, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 should prove to be noticeably better — whether that’s through its horsepower or better battery efficiency. If you find that your S22 is slower than you’d like and/or isn’t lasting as long throughout the day as you need it to, you may want to consider the S24 upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: cameras

Galaxy S22 camera module.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The basic Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S24 models have mostly stayed the same in terms of their camera setups. The Galaxy S24 has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12MP ultra lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Its front camera boasts a resolution of 12MP.

The older Galaxy S22 also features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with similar optical zoom capabilities. Its front-facing camera resolution stands at 10MP.

Since the technical specifications of the cameras are similar between these models, any differences in image quality are fairly minimal. However, advancements in sensor technology have led to enhancements in lowlight performance. And newer image processing software on the Galaxy S24 offers improved color accuracy, noise reduction capabilities, and HDR processing compared to its predecessor.

There’s no doubt you’ll be able to take better pictures with the Galaxy S24 compared to what your Galaxy S22 is capable of, but don’t expect a revolutionary upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: Galaxy AI

Editing a photo on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra using the AI toolkit.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The latest Galaxy S24 lineup, which also includes the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra, introduces AI capabilities that set it apart. One standout feature is Circle to Search, which lets you search for images by circling them on the screen. Additionally, Live Translate offers real-time translations and transcriptions during calls with individuals speaking different languages.

Notes Assist is a feature on the S24 that helps summarize text. And the Generative Edit feature allows photo-editing techniques like moving objects in photos and removing unwanted elements.

Samsung has confirmed that its Galaxy AI features are coming to the Galaxy S22 this May, though no exact release date has been provided.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S22: software upgrades

Someone holding a Samsung Galaxy S22.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Companies like Samsung and Google are getting much more generous regarding promised Android and overall software upgrades. The Galaxy S24, for example, ships with Android 14, but offers seven years of Android updates and security patches. This means a Galaxy S24 should stay up-to-date on the latest features and security fixes until at least 2031.

By contrast, the Galaxy S22 shipped with Android 13 and promised four years of major Android updates. That means you still have a couple of years of support to look forward to, but the Galaxy S24 will clearly last longer in this department.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: price and availability

Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray held in hand.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Between the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S24, Samsung did not increase the prices of its smartphones. Hence, the S24 is priced at $800, the same as the S22’s launch price.

The Galaxy S24 is available in four colors: Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. The Samsung website offers three exclusive colors: Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange. It comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage and can be purchased now.

When the Galaxy S22 launched, you could purchase it in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: should you upgrade?

All four colors of the Samsung Galaxy S24 laying face-down on a table.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’re a happy Galaxy S22 owner and haven’t been itching for an upgrade, there’s not much to compel you to do so. The phones are essentially the same size and include a similar camera system. If your S22 isn’t giving you any problems, keep on using and enjoying it.

But if you have some extra cash to burn — or your Galaxy S22 is giving you trouble — the Galaxy S24 is an easy recommendation. It runs faster, its battery lasts longer, the cameras are a little better, and the screen is easier to see in bright sunlight. Those aren’t jaw-dropping upgrades, but they’re upgrades nonetheless.

And that’s really what this one boils down to. Do you still like your Galaxy S22? If so, don’t feel pressured to rush out and replace it with the S24. But if you want a phone that’s similar to your existing S22 — but is a little bit better in a few different ways — you won’t be disappointed by the S24.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
A new version of the Samsung Galaxy S24 could be coming soon
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Mint Green color along with a coaster and leaf in the front.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Samsung could soon be adding a new phone to the flagship Galaxy S24 lineup. Following the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra from earlier this year, it looks like Samsung is getting ready to launch the Galaxy S24 FE.

Read more
The Galaxy S24 just got a big camera update. Here’s what’s new
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Orange and in Titanium Silver.

Samsung Galaxy S24 owners just received some great news. Samsung recently released an April software update that addresses various camera issues. Unfortunately, this update is only available in South Korea, but according to information posted on the Samsung Korea forum, it is expected to be released in other regions soon.

Firmware version S928NKSU1AXCA is almost 800MB in size. It includes improvements for lowlight images and image colors in Samsung's Expert RAW app, improved text clarity when zooming in photo mode, and support for 480 x 480 resolution when recording Instant Slow-Mo videos. The Galaxy S24 update for April builds on the improvements from the previous February release, which included enhanced zoom, portrait mode, night mode, and rear camera video capture capabilities.

Read more
5 things I want to see in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is definitely one of the best smartphones on the market right now, no doubt about that. You get incredible performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, plenty of RAM and storage, a whopping 200MP camera, two telephoto lenses for 3x and 5x optical zoom, S Pen integration, and more. It’s certainly an impressive package.

But it’s not perfect. In fact, some weaknesses could be improved in the next version, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Here’s what I hope to see next year.
A new design
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (left) and Galaxy S23 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more