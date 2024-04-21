Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: Do you really need to upgrade?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Your Samsung Galaxy S22 is now at least two years old. Are you thinking about upgrading your smartphone to the Galaxy S24? The newer processor, the introduction of Galaxy AI, fresh colors, and other upgrades can make it a tempting offer.

However, is it really worth the $800 price tag if you already have a Galaxy S22? Here’s what you need to know before making a decision.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: specs

Galaxy S24 Galaxy S22 Weight 5.93 oz (168.0 g) 5.9 ounces (167.3 g) Dimensions 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm) 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches (144.78 x 70.61 x 7.62mm) Screen size, specs 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2) 6.1 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus) Screen resolution 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio, 416 ppi 120Hz refresh rate 2600 nits peak brightness 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5 ratio, 422 PPI 120Hz refresh rate 1500 nits peak brightness Operating system Android 14 Android 13 Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB 8GB Camera 50MP main,ƒ/1.8

12MP ultrawide, ƒ/2.2

10MP telephoto, ƒ/2.4, 3x optical zoom

12MP front ƒ/2.2 50MP wide, f/1.8

12MP ultrawide, f/2.2

10MP telephoto, f/2.4, with 3x optical zoom

10MP front, f/2.2 Video 7680×4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps) 3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps) 1920×1080 (Full HD) (240 fps) 7680×4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps) 3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps) 1920×1080 (Full HD) (240 fps) 1280×720 (HD) (960 fps) Galaxy AI Yes No Resistance IP68 IP68 Battery 4,000 mAh 25W wired charging 15W wireless charging 4.5W reverse wireless charging 3,700 mAh 25W wired charging 15W wireless charging 4.5W reverse wireless charging Colors Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold, Bora Purple Price From $800 From $800 (originally)

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: design and display

Previous Next 1 of 2 Samsung Galaxy S22 Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends Samsung Galaxy S24 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Some design differences exist between the 2022 Galaxy S22 and the 2024 Galaxy S24. The screen size has increased from 6.1 to 6.2 inches, but both models feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 has a brighter display with a peak brightness of 2600 nits compared to 1500 nits on the Galaxy S22. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the Galaxy S22 features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. A brighter and more durable screen isn’t reason enough to make the upgrade, but it’s certainly nice to have.

In terms of bezel design, the Galaxy S24 has a more streamlined look with slimmer bezels that provides a nearly borderless viewing experience. In contrast, the Galaxy S22 has slightly thicker bezels.

As far as the rest of the design goes, these are two very similar-looking smartphones. The S22 has a more rounded and glossy frame compared to the flat matte frame of the S24, but otherwise, it’s very apparent the two phones are close siblings.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: performance and battery

The smartphone chipset is a phone’s processing unit, powering all its functions and features. The Galaxy S24 features the upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. By contrast, the Galaxy S22 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. This brings performance enhancements, with benchmarks indicating that the Gen 3 chip delivers 30% better CPU performance and around 25% improved GPU performance compared to its predecessor. The Gen 3 chip is also more energy efficient, resulting in longer battery life for users.

This is ultimately one of the biggest differences between the two phones. Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is not a bad chip in 2024, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 should prove to be noticeably better — whether that’s through its horsepower or better battery efficiency. If you find that your S22 is slower than you’d like and/or isn’t lasting as long throughout the day as you need it to, you may want to consider the S24 upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: cameras

The basic Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S24 models have mostly stayed the same in terms of their camera setups. The Galaxy S24 has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12MP ultra lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Its front camera boasts a resolution of 12MP.

The older Galaxy S22 also features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with similar optical zoom capabilities. Its front-facing camera resolution stands at 10MP.

Since the technical specifications of the cameras are similar between these models, any differences in image quality are fairly minimal. However, advancements in sensor technology have led to enhancements in lowlight performance. And newer image processing software on the Galaxy S24 offers improved color accuracy, noise reduction capabilities, and HDR processing compared to its predecessor.

There’s no doubt you’ll be able to take better pictures with the Galaxy S24 compared to what your Galaxy S22 is capable of, but don’t expect a revolutionary upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: Galaxy AI

The latest Galaxy S24 lineup, which also includes the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra, introduces AI capabilities that set it apart. One standout feature is Circle to Search, which lets you search for images by circling them on the screen. Additionally, Live Translate offers real-time translations and transcriptions during calls with individuals speaking different languages.

Notes Assist is a feature on the S24 that helps summarize text. And the Generative Edit feature allows photo-editing techniques like moving objects in photos and removing unwanted elements.

Samsung has confirmed that its Galaxy AI features are coming to the Galaxy S22 this May, though no exact release date has been provided.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S22: software upgrades

Companies like Samsung and Google are getting much more generous regarding promised Android and overall software upgrades. The Galaxy S24, for example, ships with Android 14, but offers seven years of Android updates and security patches. This means a Galaxy S24 should stay up-to-date on the latest features and security fixes until at least 2031.

By contrast, the Galaxy S22 shipped with Android 13 and promised four years of major Android updates. That means you still have a couple of years of support to look forward to, but the Galaxy S24 will clearly last longer in this department.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: price and availability

Between the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S24, Samsung did not increase the prices of its smartphones. Hence, the S24 is priced at $800, the same as the S22’s launch price.

The Galaxy S24 is available in four colors: Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. The Samsung website offers three exclusive colors: Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange. It comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage and can be purchased now.

When the Galaxy S22 launched, you could purchase it in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S22: should you upgrade?

If you’re a happy Galaxy S22 owner and haven’t been itching for an upgrade, there’s not much to compel you to do so. The phones are essentially the same size and include a similar camera system. If your S22 isn’t giving you any problems, keep on using and enjoying it.

But if you have some extra cash to burn — or your Galaxy S22 is giving you trouble — the Galaxy S24 is an easy recommendation. It runs faster, its battery lasts longer, the cameras are a little better, and the screen is easier to see in bright sunlight. Those aren’t jaw-dropping upgrades, but they’re upgrades nonetheless.

And that’s really what this one boils down to. Do you still like your Galaxy S22? If so, don’t feel pressured to rush out and replace it with the S24. But if you want a phone that’s similar to your existing S22 — but is a little bit better in a few different ways — you won’t be disappointed by the S24.

