Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra vs. Galaxy Watch 7: closer than you think

The all-new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is now available. Samsung’s advanced smartwatch bears a striking resemblance to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and shares many features with the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. But despite their similarities, these two Samsung wearables have a few differences. This article compares the Galaxy Watch Ultra with the Galaxy Watch 7 to help you make an informed decision about which one to purchase.

Galaxy Watch Ultra vs. Galaxy Watch 7: specs

Galaxy Watch Ultra Galaxy Watch 7 Display Sapphire Crystal 47mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480 x 480 Super AMOLED Full Color Always On Display Sapphire Crystal 44mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480 x 480 Super AMOLED, 40mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432 x 432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Processor Exynos W1000 (5 Core, 3nm) Exynos W1000 (5 Core, 3nm) Durability 10ATM41 + IP68 5ATM + IP68 RAM and Storage 2GB + 32GB 2GB + 32GB Software Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 5 ) / One U1 6 Watch Requires mobile device with Android 11 or higher with more than 1.5GB of memory Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 5 ) / One U1 6 Watch Requires mobile device with Android 11 or higher with more than 1.5GB of memory Battery 590mAh Faster Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) 44mm: 425mAh

40mm: 300mAhFaster Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal senor + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis)

Temperature Sensor

Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyro Sensor

Geomagnetic Sensor

Light Sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal senor + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis)

Temperature Sensor

Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyro Sensor

Geomagnetic Sensor

Light Sensor Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5Ghz, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5Ghz, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo Materials and colors Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray, Titanium White 44mm: Green, Silver 40mm: Green, Cream Size 47mm: 47.4 x 47.4 x 12.1mm, 60.5g 44mm: 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7mm, 33.8g 40mm: 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7mm, 28.8g Price Bluetooth/Wi-Fi/4G LTE: $650 44mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi: $330 44mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi/4G LTE: $380 40mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi: $300 40mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi/4G LTE: $350

Galaxy Watch Ultra vs. Galaxy Watch 7: design and durability

The 47mm Galaxy Watch Ultra has a rounded, square shape and is designed for outdoor use and extreme sports enthusiasts. It is a large and rugged watch with a durable titanium body available in three colors: Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray, and Titanium White. The Galaxy Watch Ultra has a sapphire crystal covered screen that is a Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display. It is MIL-STD-810G certified and is expected to survive in water up to 10ATM, equivalent to being submerged 100 meters underwater for a limited time.

The Galaxy Watch 7 comes in 44mm and 40mm case sizes. It boasts a sapphire crystal Super AMOLED Full Color Always On Display, similar to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The watch has a silver frame and is waterproof up to 50 meters. You can buy the 44mm version in green and silver, while the 40mm model is available in green and cream.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 both have two physical buttons for navigation. In addition, the Galaxy Watch Ultra features a Quick Button that you can customize to perform various functions, such as accessing workouts or specific apps. It’s worth noting that, unlike previous Galaxy watches, neither of these models features a rotating bezel. You’ll need to get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for that feature.

Finally, the Galaxy Watch Ultra comes in the choice of two bands in different colors. The Marine band comes in orange, dark gray, white, and green, while the Trail band comes in dark gray and White Sand. It ships only with medium/large bands.

With the Galaxy Watch 7, you have more options. You can select a watch with a small/medium or a medium/large band. There are three band types available too: Fabric (blue, white, green), Sports (silver, dark gray, green), and Athleisure (silver, cream, pink, sky blue, green). Further, while the Galaxy Watch 7 uses standard 20mm watch bands, the Galaxy Watch Ultra uses a new proprietary band system.

It’s hard to declare a winner here, since which one you prefer will come down to personal preference and your specific needs. While the Ultra has a small advantage thanks to its 10ATM rating for water, it’s worth pointing out that it isn’t certified for diving, meaning it’s of limited additional use. The extra button, though, is a pretty great addition. The Ultra earns a slight advantage here.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Galaxy Watch Ultra vs. Galaxy Watch 7: internal hardware

The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 both feature Samsung’s new Exynos W1000 chip, built on a 3nm process. This advanced chip design offers greater energy efficiency and improved performance compared to previous generations.

In our tests, we found that this chip’s performance is top-notch, providing a buttery-smooth experience without delays. Inside the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the Exynos W1000, Samsung’s first 3nm smartwatch chip. Navigating the Watch Ultra’s interface is smooth, apps open quickly, and there are no noticeable delays in receiving notifications from the phone.

Both watches come with 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM, ensuring ample space and memory for various apps and functions.

Again, this is a tie. Both have the same specifications and little to set them apart.

Winner: tie

Galaxy Watch Ultra vs. Galaxy Watch 7: battery life

Samsung offers different battery sizes for each watch model. For instance, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has a 590mAh battery, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 has a 425mAh battery, and the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 has a 300mAh battery.

What does this mean in real life use? The Galaxy Watch Ultra performed well, delivering close to two days of battery on a single charge. Unfortunately, that larger cells mean its charging speed was not as impressive. When using the recommended 10-watt charger, it took over 90 minutes to charge the watch from 10% to 100%.

The Galaxy Watch 7’s battery isn’t as impressive, lasting about about a day on a single charge. Charging was also not great, and the watch took around 85 minutes to charge.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra might not be a speedy charger, but since you’re charging every other day, it’s easier to forgive. It wins here.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Galaxy Watch Ultra vs. Galaxy Watch 7: health and fitness

Regarding health and fitness sensors, both watches are very similar. Both boast advanced training features such as tracking for complex multi-sport activities and extensive training data. Notably, they’re the first FDA-approved Galaxy Watches to monitor sleep apnea, a noteworthy advancement in health technology.

The usuals are also included, like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, and automatic workout detection for over 100 different exercises. Both watches also have Samsung’s new BioActive Sensor, which allows you to track your AGEs index to get a better view of your metabolic health.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra’s more rugged case and bigger battery naturally lend themselves to a better fitness experience. However, when it comes to the actual fitness/health features, the watches are more or less identical.

Winner: tie

Galaxy Watch Ultra vs. Galaxy Watch 7: price and availability

The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 are available now. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced at $650, regardless of the standard band chosen. It is compatible with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE.

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 is priced at $300 for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model and $350 for the Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE version. The 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 is priced at $330 for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model and $380 for the Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE version.

Galaxy Watch Ultra vs. Galaxy Watch 7: which should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 share many similarities. They have the same internals and offer nearly identical health and fitness features. However, the Galaxy Watch Ultra stands out for being slightly more durable and offering a larger battery. The extra Quick Button is also a nice touch.

Those are all nice touches, but do they make the Galaxy Watch Ultra worth an additional $350 compared to the cheapest Galaxy Watch 7? Considering just how similar the watches are, this is where the Ultra becomes a tough sell. Maybe you really do need the more rugged case and the longest possible battery life. If so, the Galaxy Watch Ultra looks like a great package. But for everyone else, it’s difficult not to recommend saving hundreds of dollars and just getting the Galaxy Watch 7 instead.